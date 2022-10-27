Elon Musk reportedly tells Twitter he won’t layoff 75 percent of staff

Elon Musk has tweeted a video clip of him entering the Twitter San Francisco headquarters carrying a kitchen sink. "Let that sink in," he captioned. Turns out he may have also talked to staff members and denied reports that he's going let most of them go after he officially takes over as company owner, possibly on Friday. According to Bloomberg, he told Twitter's employees that he doesn't have plans to axe 75 percent of Twitter's 7,500 workers like previously reported by The Washington Post.

Musk is still expected to order layoffs. During a Twitter Town Hall meeting in June, he said he didn't know why low-performing workers should remain employed. But job cuts were going to happen even if Musk completely backed out of purchasing the website anyway. Based on internal documents obtained by The Post, current company leadership was planning a 25 percent workforce reduction, which translates to 1,900 people losing their jobs. Executives were also planning major infrastructure cuts and data center closures.

Musk's Twitter purchase is on track to close by Friday, but it was in limbo for a long while. The executive had wanted to back out of his $44 billion purchase, accusing the company of withholding data that would give him a clearer picture of how many bots and fake accounts are on the website. Twitter, in turn, sued Musk and accused him of wrongfully breaking the agreement. Earlier this month, though, Musk decided to go ahead with the deal, and Twitter agreed with his proposal before their case could go to trial.