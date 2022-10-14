U.S. markets close in 6 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,680.93
    +11.02 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,238.14
    +199.42 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,648.44
    -0.72 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,740.44
    +12.03 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.45
    -1.66 (-1.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,658.80
    -18.20 (-1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    18.55
    -0.37 (-1.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9742
    -0.0041 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9100
    -0.0420 (-1.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1193
    -0.0137 (-1.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8810
    +0.6990 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,675.09
    +1,250.71 (+6.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.32
    -1.86 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,955.83
    +105.56 (+1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

Elon Musk under federal investigation over Twitter deal

·2 min read
Elon Musk close up
Elon Musk close up

Elon Musk is under a federal investigation related to his $44 billion takeover deal for Twitter.

The news came from a court filing made public on Thursday about the latest in ongoing legal disputes between the billionaire and the social network.

While the filing said he was under investigation, it did not say what the focus was.

"This game of 'hide the ball' must end," the company said in the court filing.

Mr Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Twitter - which sued Mr Musk in July to force him to close the deal - said lawyers for the Tesla CEO had claimed "investigative privilege" when refusing to hand over documents it wanted.

It also said it had requested that Mr Musk's attorneys produce their communications with federal authorities months ago, but they had not done so.

In late September, Mr Musk's attorneys provided a "privilege log", identifying documents to be withheld.

The log referenced drafts of a 13 May email to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) - the American regulator which enforces the law against market manipulation.

It also referenced a slide presentation to the Federal Trade Commission - whose principal mission is promoting antitrust law and consumer protection.

The court request was filed on the same day the court granted a stay of litigation to allow Twitter and Mr Musk to close the takeover deal.

Questions over the deal

The SEC has questioned Mr Musk's comments about the Twitter acquisition.

In April, the SEC asked him whether the disclosure of his 9% Twitter stake was late and why it indicated that he intended to be a passive shareholder. Mr Musk later refiled the disclosure to indicate he was an active investor.

In June, the SEC asked Mr Musk in a letter whether he should have amended his public filing to reflect his intention to suspend or abandon the deal.

Alex Spiro, an attorney for Mr Musk, told Reuters that Twitter's court filing was a "misdirection".

"It is Twitter's executives that are under federal investigation," he said.

Twitter declined to comment on the statement.

The filing comes as the months-long saga of Mr Musk's proposed Twitter purchase continues, during which the billionaire proposed a takeover, went back on the deal, and was then sued by Twitter to stick to his word.

The billionaire's side then said he would go ahead with the deal, just days before a trial was set to take place to force the purchase through.

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation Was Terrible. Here’s Why the Market Rallied.

    The stock market took it literally on Thursday with a massive rally following an inflation reading that everyone agreed was way too hot. The CPI rose 0.4% in September, up from 0.1% in August, and above estimates for 0.2%. Core consumer prices, which don’t include food and energy, rose 0.6%, above forecasts for 0.4%, and unchanged from August.

  • Pound pares losses as Jeremy Hunt appointed chancellor after Kwarteng sacking

    Liz Truss has sacked Kwarteng and is poised to announce plans to raise corporation tax as she abandons key parts of the mini-budget in a bid to reassure markets.

  • Cathie Wood: Tesla 'is a solution' to the economy's problems

    Tesla "is a solution" to the economy's problems, says Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood.

  • Institutional owners may take dramatic actions as DraftKings Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DKNG) recent 18% drop adds to one-year losses

    If you want to know who really controls DraftKings Inc. ( NASDAQ:DKNG ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • AT&T's Dividend Blows Away the 4% Bond Yields: Should You Buy?

    A 2-year Treasury note now pays 4.3% (as of Oct. 12), a level that could induce some investors to choose bonds instead of stocks. Due to falling stock prices, AT&T's dividend returns significantly exceed that level. The question for income investors is whether they should take the guaranteed return of the bond or buy AT&T.

  • Institutional owners may take dramatic actions as Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) recent 13% drop adds to one-year losses

    A look at the shareholders of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) can tell us which group is most powerful. The...

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Again Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has tanked more than 40% in the last month, far outpacing the approximately 14% decline in the S&P 500 index. Nio shares continue to slide today, down 2.5% as of 11:25 a.m. ET. Nio doesn't yet do business in the U.S., but the prospect for the Federal Reserve to have to raise rates even more than hoped has global implications.

  • Apple announces high-yield savings account for credit card holders

    Apple and Goldman Sachs are teaming up to offer a new, no-fee, high-yield savings account for Apple Card users.

  • Why Stocks Swung 5% in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- A shock turnaround in equities sent Wall Street searching for something -- anything -- to explain how yet another red-hot inflation number translated into one of the best days of the year. Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantHot Inflation Torches Bea

  • Getting In Cheap On Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Might Be Difficult

    Altria Group, Inc.'s ( NYSE:MO ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 47.5x might make it look like a strong sell...

  • Down 58% to 75%, These 3 Growth Stocks Are Poised for a Comeback

    Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, started his 2000 shareholder letter with the word "ouch." The company's stock had fallen more than 80% in the past year, a tough time for shareholders when the dot-com bubble had burst, and Wall Street was selling everything out of fear. Today, Amazon is one of the world's largest companies, which means that 2000 was a wonderful time to buy shares.

  • Institutional owners may consider drastic measures as Medical Properties Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:MPW) recent US$275m drop adds to long-term losses

    If you want to know who really controls Medical Properties Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:MPW ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Kroger to Buy Albertsons in $24.6 Billion Deal

    Kroger said it is buying the rival grocer in a combination that would bolster its ability to compete with Walmart and Amazon.

  • Why stocks scored a historic bounce after another hot inflation report

    Stock-market investors can be forgiven for feeling a little dizzy after a day that saw stocks plunge in reaction to another round of hotter-than-expected inflation data only to surge higher and extend gains into the closing bell. “While I certainly wouldn’t classify this morning’s flush capitulatory, the stock market is dealing with disappointing inflation reports a lot better than a short time ago,” said Mark Arbeter, president of Arbeter Investments LLC, in note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell just shy of 550 points, or 1.88%, but ended the day up 827.87 points, or 2.8%, at 30,038.72.

  • Plug Power stock sinks after revenue warning, as supply chain issues offset 'robust' demand

    Shares of Plug Power Inc. sank 7.0% in premarket trading Friday, after the hydrogen and fuel cell systems company said 2022 revenue could be 5% to 10% below previous guidance, as some larger projects could potentially be completed in 2023 rather than 2022. From the midpoint of the previous 2022 revenue guidance of $900 million to $925 million, a 5%-to-10% decline would be about $821.25 million to $866.88 million, while the current FactSet revenue consensus is $919.1 million. The company said tha

  • ExxonMobil's Landmark Deal Enhances Its Ability to Capture This $4 Trillion Opportunity

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) believes carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) -- a process that captures carbon dioxide and stores it in underground formations -- will play a key role in reducing global emissions. It estimates that the global CCS market could reach as much as $4 trillion by 2050. The oil giant recently unveiled the largest-of-its-kind commercial agreement to capture and permanently store carbon dioxide in Louisiana.

  • Where Will Block Be in 5 Years?

    Block (NYSE: SQ), the well-known fintech innovator headed by tech genius Jack Dorsey, has experienced a slowdown in recent quarters. Where could Block be five years from now, and is the stock a buy today? Block has come a long way from selling those little white squares that small merchants plugged into their smartphones to accept card payments.

  • Beyond Meat cuts 19% of workforce, including alleged nose-biting COO, stock plunges

    A major shake-up at struggling Beyond Meat.

  • JPMorgan profit falls but beats estimates while Wells Fargo misses

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares rose Friday after the megabank beat analyst targets for third-quarter profit and revenue and said it would top forecasts for its net interest in come in the coming quarter. In a busy day for bank earnings, Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) fell short of earnings target but its stock rose in premarket trades as it beat revenue estimates. Morgan Stanley (MS) shares fell after it missed Wall Street’s targets for earnings and revenue.

  • Alex Jones Is ‘Basically Broke for the Rest of His Life’ After Sandy Hook Verdict, Says Former U.S. Attorney

    Right-wing conspiracy figure Alex Jones’ company has already filed for bankruptcy protection, and it’s not clear how much of the staggering $965 million verdict reached Tuesday he’ll actually wind up paying to the 15 plaintiffs in the defamation case about his lies about the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting. Jones plans to appeal the massive […]