U.S. markets close in 2 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,725.75
    +5.86 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,069.92
    +68.67 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,317.73
    -25.21 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,775.52
    -4.21 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.10
    +3.93 (+4.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.40
    +45.50 (+2.79%)
     

  • Silver

    20.79
    +1.36 (+7.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9924
    +0.0172 (+1.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1710
    +0.0470 (+1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1303
    +0.0142 (+1.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.0640
    -1.1000 (-0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,761.78
    +471.65 (+2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.47
    +14.42 (+2.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

Twitter verification has always been a mess. Charging $8 a month won’t fix it.

1
Karissa Bell
·Senior Editor
·6 min read
NurPhoto via Getty Images

It’s only been a matter of days since Elon Musk took over Twitter, but he’s already shaking up the platform in major ways. Few of his ideas have attracted as much attention, or controversy, as his plan to start charging for verification as part of a bigger overhaul to Twitter’s subscription service, Blue.

Calling the current system “bullshit,” he said that his plan is to add verification as a perk to Twitter Blue, which will increase in price from $5 a month to $8 a month. All users who pay will get the checkmark, while those who don’t — even if they were verified under Twitter's previous system — will lose it. Subscriptions will also reduce ads and make accounts more visible in replies and search, a sort of anti-shadowban.

But while Musk’s plans may win him some fans among those who despise the idea of “blue check Twitter,” it also shows that he fundamentally misunderstands verification. And while he is correct that the current system is broken, charging for verification would make it worse, not better.

Verification is about authenticity

Musk’s plan ignores the reason verification was created to begin with: to convey authenticity. Because Twitter doesn’t have a real-names policy, a verified badge helps distinguish whether an account belongs to the person or entity whose name is at the top. From Twitter’s help center: “The blue Verified badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic.”

It may seem like a status symbol to some, but the reason it’s handed out to journalists, celebrities, public officials and other notable figures is because there is inherent risk in not verifying those people.

“Verification was never meant to convey status,” says Nu Wexler, a policy consultant and former policy communications rep at Twitter. “It was simply a way for Twitter to address impersonation attempts.”

Musk replies that impersonation already happens
Musk replies that impersonation already happens

But Musk seems unmoved by concerns about impersonation. In response to a question about whether newly verified users would be able to impersonate Musk himself, he said “that already happens very frequently.”

Musk isn’t wrong on this point. Hacking verified accounts and then changing their profiles to look like Musk is a known scam. But getting rid of these types of scammers was supposedly one his main motivations for buying Twitter for $44 billion in the first place. (Ironically, scammers are already using the prospect of paid verification as a phishing ploy, according to Twitter’s head of safety.)

Impersonation scams can have real consequences, as actor Robert Kazinsky pointed out in a viral Twitter thread. “I don’t tweet much, I am scared of the internet, I struggle with a lot of things in life. But this account exists so that fake accounts can’t,” he wrote, adding that in the past people impersonating him online have used his identity to start conversations with children.

Making verification solely dependent on who is willing to pay for it could have even bigger implications for the spread of misinformation. Around the world, public officials, government agencies, journalists, activists and others use Twitter to communicate important information to the public. Making their verification contingent on paying, or making it easier for someone else to impersonate them, would undermine the idea of Twitter as the “town square” Musk wants it to be.

Verification has always been confusing and unfair

Musk is correct that Twitter’s existing verification system could be a whole lot better. Verification on Twitter has always been a mess, but not because it’s sometimes perceived as a status symbol.

The reality is that Twitter has never been able to properly explain how verification works or why some people get it and others don’t. The company introduced it in 2009, but didn’t have a public-facing request tool until 2016. Instead, for nearly a decade, the company would quietly verify celebrities, journalists and other public figures mostly through backchannel connections via agents and public relations staffers. This meant that even some public figures who clearly qualified for it didn’t know how to be verified.

The decision to open up verification requests to the public in 2016 was supposed to resolve this. But a little more than a year after opening public requests, the company paused the effort amid a backlash after verifying a white nationalist.

Verification remained “paused” for the next four years. Except it wasn’t entirely on hold. The company continued to quietly grant verification to thousands of accounts via the same behind-the-scenes process it had used for years.In other words: it remains just as opaque and confusing as it ever was.

Even when Twitter said it would expand verification to more doctors and health experts at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was still widespread confusion about how these verifications would occur. Some researchers who were verified as part of the expansion were unsure how it happened.

Finally, in 2021, Twitter re-opened verification only to pause it — again — after just eight days because the company mistakenly verified a fake Cormac McCarthy account. (Verification requests resumed a month later.)

Twitter Blue and verification serve different purposes

So, yes, verification has always had significant issues. And Musk isn’t even the first to propose verification for everyone as a way to fix it. Former CEO Jack Dorsey said he wanted to open it to everyone back in 2018. ““The intention is to open verification for everyone … And people can verify more facts about themselves and we don’t have to be the judge or imply any bias on our part,” he said in a livestream.

But making verification part of Twitter Blue, which is designed to provide extra perks for those who pay, doesn’t address the underlying issue. While it may theoretically give everyone the opportunity to be verified, it also creates new incentives for people trying to take advantage of the platform, says Wexler.

“There's a market for Twitter to charge power uses for certain features like an edit button or priority customer service,” he says. “But selling authenticity is just inviting bad actors to impersonate elected officials and news outlets.”

One solution would be to separate verification and identity authentication. And even Musk seems to recognize the need for additional context for some accounts. He said there “will be a secondary tag below the name for someone who is a public figure, which is already the case for politicians.”

An early version of this appears to have already surfaced, on Dorsey’s Twitter account, which according to a screenshot of an internal build of the service, had an “official account” label underneath his blue check.

But extra labels don’t address the real danger that would be posed by the impersonators verification was created to fight.

Recommended Stories

  • Egg whites could be key to removing microplastics from seawater

    It could soon be possible to clear the oceans of microplastics thanks to a gel made from egg whites.

  • Footage of Hideo Kojima's next game may have leaked in bizarre fashion

    We may get more clarity about the 'Death Stranding' creator's next project at The Game Awards next month.

  • What we bought: An ode to the Koss KSC75, still the oddest and best-sounding headphones $20 can buy

    They aren't pretty, but if all you want is an affordable way to savor your music at home, the $20 Koss KSC75 are arguably the best value on the headphone market.

  • DALL-E's AI art generation is now available for apps

    DALL-E's AI image creation is now available to use in apps, and you now have the full rights to whatever it makes.

  • A swarm of 500 drones will plague New York City with advertising tomorrow

    A swarm of 500 drones will invade New York City's skyline to sell you on 'Candy Crush.'

  • Driver charged with manslaughter for killing Asian senior in San Francisco crash

    A motorist has been charged with gross vehicular manslaughter and other counts for allegedly killing an Asian senior and seriously injuring another pedestrian in San Francisco last week. Robert Green, 47, has been in custody since the Oct. 24 incident, which occurred in the area of 24th Ave. and Santiago Street in the Sunset District shortly after 10:50 a.m. Green is accused of driving while intoxicated with drugs.

  • Musk Agrees to Restore Twitter Content-Moderation Tools This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s new owner, Elon Musk, promised civil rights leaders he will restore content moderation tools that had been blocked for some staff by the end of the week, according to three leaders who met with Musk on Monday. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Sued for Mass Layoffs by Musk Without Enough NoticeMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Inves

  • Trump ally Barrack acquitted of acting as UAE foreign agent

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Tom Barrack, a onetime private equity executive and fundraiser for former President Donald Trump, was found not guilty by a jury on Friday of unlawfully acting as an agent of the United Arab Emirates, dealing a setback to the U.S. Justice Department. Barrack was also acquitted of obstruction of justice and making false statements to FBI agents in 2019 about his interactions with Emirati officials and their representatives. Barrack's former assistant and co-defendant, Matthew Grimes, was also acquitted of acting as a foreign agent and conspiracy to act as a foreign agent.

  • Cherry reboots its coveted '80s keyboard switch

    Cherry is releasing the MX Black Clear-Top (aka the "Nixie") a new version of a keyboard switch from the '80s prized for its typing feel and acoustics.

  • How Elon Musk bought and took over Twitter

    Elon Musk’s path from Twitter super-user to Twitter owner and CEO was anything but straightforward.

  • 10 Smart Ways to Pay for Long-Term Care

    The costs of long-term care for older adults can be significant, and federal Medicare health insurance benefits do not cover most of these costs. Most people who incur costs for long-term care cover them with a combination of personal savings, long-term care insurance and Medicaid, among other sources. Consider working with a financial advisor as you find ways to pay for long-term care needs.

  • Priest defiant after bishop rebukes him for condemning 'lunatic' transgenderism in homily

    A Roman Catholic priest in Ireland received a public rebuke from his bishop and after he condemned "rampant" sin in society such as ""lunatic" transgenderism"

  • Retirees Could Beat Inflation With This Investment

    A 2021 study from Dimensional Fund Advisors finds that income investing is much less likely to fail for retirees than wealth investing.

  • Indiana doctor sues attorney general in 10-year-old's abortion case

    An Indiana doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim sued Indiana's attorney general on Thursday, demanding an end to investigations seeking medical records about patients and their abortions. The suit filed by Dr. Caitlin Bernard alleges Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has abused his authority to regulate licensed physicians by issuing multiple subpoenas based on frivolous complaints from third parties who had no interest in the case. The suit stems from a rape case that made national headlines shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing abortion rights nationwide in June.

  • Astronauts will 3D print part of a human knee in space

    NASA will test 3D printing knee parts in space to help soldiers on Earth.

  • Former LAPD captain probed in tipoff to CBS chief

    The former captain in charge of the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department, Cory Palka is under scrutiny after prosecutors said he leaked a sexual assault victim’s confidential police report to the accused, former CBS leader Les Moonves. (Nov. 4)

  • Musk blames 'activist groups' for major advertisers pausing spending on Twitter

    As mass layoffs begin at Twitter, major advertisers are pausing their campaigns on the social network -- a move that's gotten the attention of newly-minted CEO Elon Musk. In a tweet this morning, Musk blamed a "massive drop" in Twitter revenue on "activist groups pressuring advertisers," likely referring to an open letter sent Tuesday by civil society organizations urging Twitter advertisers to suspend their ads if Musk didn't commit to enforcing safety standards and community guidelines.

  • Twitter warns employees that layoffs are happening Friday

    Twitter needs to improve its bottom line fast and although it's exploring more sources of revenue, layoffs are unfortunately a reliable way to save money.

  • Here's what you need to know about Netflix's Basic with Ads plan

    By the time you’re reading this article, Netflix will have started rolling out its new “Basic with Ads” plan.

  • Sony's massive Amazon sale knocks up to 42 percent off headphones and earbuds

    Sony's latest flagship noise-canceling headphones and its predecessors, along with their earbud counterparts, are on sale right now on Amazon.