Elon Musk visits Auschwitz after anti-Semitism claims

Elon Musk, with his son, visited Auschwitz ahead of an address to the EJA - EUROPEAN JEWISH ASSOCIATION/YOAV DUDKEVITCH

Elon Musk has visited Auschwitz concentration camp as he prepares to address concerns over online anti-Semitism at a major Jewish conference in Poland.

The Tesla billionaire was photographed touring the Nazi death camp, where at least 1.1m people, including 1m Jews, were murdered during the Holocaust, ahead of his appearance at the annual gathering of the European Jewish Association (EJA).

Mr Musk has faced criticism over his handling of online hate speech at Twitter, now rebranded as X, and been accused of fuelling an anit-Semitic conspiracy theory.

The entrepreneur apologised after he appeared to endorse a conspiracy theory by replying to a Tweet that claimed Jewish people were engaged in stoking “hatred against whites”. Mr Musk responded to the post calling it “the actual truth”.

He later said the post was the “worst and dumbest” he had ever sent.

Mr Musk laid a wreath and lit a candle - EJA/Yoav Dudkevitch via AP

The billionaire has also clashed with prominent anti-Semitism campaigners, including the Anti-Defamation League. Mr Musk has threatened to sue the group, which campaigns against hate speech and called for an advertising boycott of Twitter.

Activists have warned that Twitter risked spurring online hate speech by rescinding bans on previously blocked accounts and loosening its moderation rules.

Mr Musk also previously recommended that users follow two accounts on Twitter which had previously spread misinformation about the conflict in Gaza. He later deleted the Tweet.

However, Mr Musk has insisted he is committed to fighting anti-Semitism online. In November, he met Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and visited Kfar Aza kibbutz, the site of a massacre by Hamas in its terror attack on October 7.

Mr Musk visited Auschwitz with his son on Monday. He laid a wreath and lit a candle as part of a memorial service.

The billionaire is due to speak at a conference for the EJA in the Polish city of Krakow, near the memorial, amid concerns over rising anti-Semitism as fighting continues in Gaza.

He visited Auschwitz with Rabbi Menachem Margolin, the EJA chairman, US commentator Ben Shapiro, and holocaust survivor Gidon Lev, the EJA said.

