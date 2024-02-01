Elon Musk vows to shift Tesla incorporation to Texas after judge blocks $56bn payout

Elon Musk's electric car giant is already headquartered in the Lone Star State - SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk has pledged to hold a shareholder vote on moving Tesla’s registration from Delaware to Texas after his $56bn (£44bn) pay package in 2018 was annulled by a state judge.

The billionaire said the electric car company would “move immediately” to hold a vote on shifting its incorporation to Texas after holding a public poll on his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

He had asked: “Should Tesla change its state of incorporation to Texas, home of its physical headquarters?”

The result showed 87.1pc of voters thought Tesla should change states.

The public vote is unequivocally in favor of Texas!



Tesla will move immediately to hold a shareholder vote to transfer state of incorporation to Texas. https://t.co/ParwqQvS3d — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2024

Mr Musk is at risk of falling behind Amazon’s Jeff Bezos in the race to become the world’s richest man after the Delaware court ruling, which effectively stripped him of almost a quarter of his wealth after describing the compensation agreement as “unfathomable”.

If the decision is upheld, Mr Musk will be overtaken in the rankings of the world’s richest people by both Bernard Arnault, the owner of French luxury giant LVMH, and Mr Bezos.

Mr Musk is currently worth nearly $205bn although this includes the disputed $56bn share package, which was agreed in 2018.