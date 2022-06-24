U.S. markets open in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,829.50
    +29.75 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,886.00
    +214.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,845.50
    +108.00 (+0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,726.00
    +14.20 (+0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.05
    +1.78 (+1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.10
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    20.84
    -0.20 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0536
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.72
    -0.23 (-0.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2283
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1270
    +0.1940 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,143.11
    +477.98 (+2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.65
    +24.43 (+5.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,118.02
    +97.57 (+1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

Elon Musk wants more data from Twitter

Jordan Parker Erb
·4 min read

Wake up, it's time for tech! I'm Jordan Parker Erb, here to fill you in on Elon Musk's latest request for more data from Twitter, and hacks that will help you get the most out of your iPhone.

Ready? Let's get to it.

Elon Musk.
Elon Musk.

Andrew Kelly/Reuters

1. Twitter is giving Elon Musk more user data. Even after receiving a "firehose" of data from the company, Musk still wasn't satisfied: Insider has learned his lawyers sent another letter to Twitter last week, claiming what had been shared was insufficient.

  • In response, Twitter this week agreed to give Musk even more information, this time including real-time API data, according to a person familiar with the situation.

  • Musk has been obsessed with the number of bots on Twitter, saying their prevalence is "probably my biggest concern" given their potential impact on monetizable user metrics.

  • Insiders see the new data as a sign Musk may try to renegotiate the deal price soon, arguing Twitter's value has changed with new information.

Everything we know about Musk's latest request for data.

In other news:

Woman silhouette Google logo
Woman silhouette Google logo

Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

2. The "sentient" AI hired a lawyer. The Google engineer who was suspended for saying the AI was conscious, told Wired that it has hired an attorney. Here's the latest on LaMDA's alleged cognizance.

3. A leaked email shows Bolt is offering to buy back shares from laid-off employees who took out loans to get stock options early. After layoffs left some employees on the hook for tens of thousands of dollars, the company is offering new repayment options, which are due in less than 90 days. Read the leaked email here.

4. Netflix has confirmed another round of layoffs. The news follows layoffs in April and May. This time, about 300 roles will be cut from the streaming giant, Variety first reported. What we know so far.

5. Drivers for Uber and Lyft say their earnings have shrunk considerably. Even as gas prices rise, data shows drivers' earnings have stayed mostly flat across both rideshare and delivery. Here, drivers dish on dwindling profits.

6. Yelp is going fully remote. In a blog post, Yelp's CEO announced the company would be closing its offices in New York City, Chicago, and DC. More on the decision he said is "best for our employees."

7. See how much you could get paid at Amazon. We compiled base pay rates for thousands of Amazon employees to see how much engineers, managers, and others can earn at the cloud and commerce giant. Take a look at what Amazon pays.

8. "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli has launched a newsletter. Fresh out of federal prison, Shkreli has just launched his tech and investing newsletter, with the first edition filled with book reviews and predictions, including whether he would be un-banned from Twitter. Get the rundown on "Martin's Newsletter."

Odds and ends:

apple smart phone iphone 11 pro
apple smart phone iphone 11 pro

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

9. If you have an iPhone, you should know these hacks. We compiled tips and tricks — like automatically closing old Safari tabs or customizing notifications for your favorite contacts — so you can get the most out of your iPhone. Here are 11 useful iPhone hacks.

10. Review: Four reasons the Chevrolet Bolt is a good buy, and three ways it falls short. Insider's transportation reporter tested out the Bolt, one of the cheapest electric SUVs on the market. Even though it doesn't charge as quickly as rivals, it's still a great option for commuters and small families, he writes. Read his full review.

The latest people moves in tech:

Curated by Jordan Parker Erb in New York. (Feedback or tips? Email jerb@insider.com or tweet @jordanparkererb.) Edited by Lisa Ryan (tweet @lisarya) in New York.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Calls These Companies 'Super Shady and Unethical'

    In his spare time, when he's not running Tesla , Elon Musk has built up a satellite network to provide global data and communications services. The Starlink service has nearly 3,000 satellites in low-earth orbit, launched by Musk's SpaceX rockets. The service can provide data with much less lag time than older satellites operating much farther above the earth.

  • Iran orders US to pay compensation for slain nuke scientists

    A court in Iran on Thursday ordered the United States government to pay over $4 billion to the families of Iranian nuclear scientists who have been killed in targeted attacks in recent years, state-run media reported. The largely symbolic ruling underscores the escalating tensions between Iran and the West over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program, with negotiations to restore the tattered atomic accord at a standstill. Although Tehran has blamed Israel in the past for slayings targeting Iranian nuclear scientists since a decade ago, Iran did not directly accuse its arch-foe Israel in its announcement.

  • Zendesk Stock Soars on Report of Fresh Buyout Deal

    The Wall Street Journal reports the provider of cloud-based customer-service software is in takeover talks with a group of buyout firms.

  • Zendesk Nears Agreement With Group Led by H&F, Permira

    (Bloomberg) -- Software maker Zendesk Inc. is close to reaching a deal to be acquired by a group of buyout firms led by Hellman & Friedman and Permira, said a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Recession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Fl

  • It’s Official. Polestar Trades on Nasdaq Friday.

    The merger between the special-purpose acquisition company Gores Guggenheim and the electric vehicle maker born from Volvo is done. Polestar will be a publicly traded entity Friday. Friday, Gores, whose shares trade under the symbol “GGPI,” will become Polestar with the new symbol of “PSNY.”

  • Zendesk Close to Striking Buyout Deal

    A deal for the software company, with a market value of roughly $7 billion, would come after prior sale attempt fell apart.

  • QNB METALS ANNOUNCES THE EXECUTION OF A BINDING LOI WITH ANALOG GOLD INC.

    QNB Metals Inc. ("QNB Metals" or the "Corporation") (CSE: TIM) is pleased to announce that it entered into an arm's length binding letter of intent (the "LOI") dated June 17, 2022 with Analog Gold Inc. ("Analog"), with respect to a proposed transaction (the "Proposed Transaction"), whereby QNB Metals will acquire a 100% interest in Minagoldchoix SA de CV ("Analog Mexico"), Analog's 99.97% owned Mexican subsidiary, which owns the Tres Oros gold property (the "Tres Oro Property") and two other pro

  • The Cryptocurrency Crash Could Lead to a Wave of M&A

    Valuations for public crypto companies have fallen by about 70% this year, according to Needham. M&A activity in the crypto sector could heat up.

  • Meet Jesus Quintero, CEO Behind Marijuana Co. Of America's Amazing Growth, At Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference

    Marijuana Company of America (OTC: MCOA), the multi-state distributor of non-THC cannabis products in the national and international consumer product sectors that operates, invests and acquires companies in the cannabis sector reported its financial results in May revealing a revenue increase of +1500% YoY. Jesus Quintero, an executive with over 30 years of experience, is leading the exponential growth of this small-cap cannabis company, which is leveraging its resources, strategies and business

  • Kellogg separation isn’t as big a deal as the Kraft-Mondelez split, analysts say

    Analysts say Kellogg's plan to separate into three companies isn't as impactful as it may seem at first because of the size of two of the businesses

  • Marine and automotive supplier Ocean Bio-Chem to be acquired for $125M

    The local company produces and distributes products that help clean and maintain marine vessels and automobiles.

  • Sumitomo Mitsui to Buy 10% of Japan’s Top Online Broker

    (Bloomberg) -- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. has agreed to take a 10% stake in SBI Holdings Inc., cementing an alliance between two of Japan’s most prominent financial firms that will center on digital services. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession PossibleYiel

  • Adara plans $480M merger with Alliance Entertainment to take major media supplier public

    Charlotte’s Adara Acquisition Corp. will take Alliance Entertainment public through a merger valued at $480 million, choosing the Florida-based distributor of electronic media as its SPAC deal target.

  • SSW Partners Prepares Auto Supplier Veoneer for Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- SSW Partners, a closely held investment firm founded by three big-name financial executives, is set to kick off the sale of the remainder of Swedish automotive supplier Veoneer, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Recession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Marke

  • Merck Acquisition Would Test Emboldened Regulators

    A possible tie-up between Merck and Seagen makes strategic sense but will be closely scrutinized by antitrust officials seeking to toughen their approach to pharma mergers.

  • AYURCANN ACQUIRES 'JOINTS' AND 'HUSTLE & SHAKE' BRANDS THROUGH ACQUISTION OF JOINTS AND HUSTLE & SHAKE INC.

    Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (OTCQB: AYURF) (FSE: 3ZQ0) ("Ayurcann" or the "Company"), an established cannabis extraction and manufacturing company, is pleased to announce, in furtherance to their press release dated April 6, 2022, that the Company is taking another step towards solidifying itself as a major player in the post-harvest solution space within the Canadian Cannabis industry, by entering into a share purchase agreement ("Share Purchase Agreement"), pursuant to which the Compan

  • Done Deals: Autumn Adeigbo Finds Investors in Cameron Diaz, Gabrielle Union & Mila Kunis + More

    All the latest news about acquisitions, licensing and distribution deals.

  • Macquarie in Talks to Acquire Kuwaiti Lessor Alafco

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s Macquarie Group Ltd. is in talks about a potential acquisition of Kuwaiti plane leasing firm Alafco Aviation Lease & Finance Co., according to people with knowledge of the matter. Alafco climbed.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession PossibleS

  • Twitter Board Unanimously Approves Musk’s $44 Billion Deal, He Says Some Issues Are Still Unresolved

    Twitter's board recommended unanimously that shareholders approve the $44 billion sale of the company to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, according to a June 21 Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing....

  • $3.5 billion sale targets Permian Basin oil and gas as drilling grows in the region

    Lucid Energy provided in the sale more than 600,000 acres in the region which spans from New Mexico into West Texas.