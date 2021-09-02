U.S. markets close in 3 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,538.49
    +14.40 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,458.89
    +146.36 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,346.53
    +37.15 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,304.90
    +17.84 (+0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.24
    +1.65 (+2.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.60
    -5.40 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    -0.32 (-1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1868
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0050 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3832
    +0.0061 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0100
    -0.0130 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,591.40
    +1,169.18 (+2.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,294.21
    +3.70 (+0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.90
    +14.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     

Elon Musk warns the Tesla Roadster might not ship until at least 2023

Igor Bonifacic
·1 min read

Add the Roadster to the list of delayed Tesla vehicles. On Wednesday, CEO Elon Musk said the performance EV wouldn’t make its previously announced 2022 shipment date. “2021 has been the year of super crazy supply chain shortages, so it wouldn’t matter if we had 17 new products, as none would ship,” he said in a tweet spotted by Roadshow. The executive added the Roadster should ship in 2023, “assuming 2022 is not mega drama.”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Tesla first announced its next-generation Roadster in 2017. Back then, the company expected to debut the car sometime last year. 2020 came and went without Tesla sharing much information on the supercar. Then, at the start of the year, Musk said production on the Roadster would start in 2022. Whether the car will make its new date is a big if. The global chip shortage that delayed the Tesla Semi is expected to continue until 2023, and Musk’s tweet hints at the possibility of further delays.

Editor's note: This post originally appeared on Engadget.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden infrastructure plan takes on EV charging’s inequality problem

    The Biden administration has an ambitious $7.5 billion plan to expand electric vehicle charging to underserved areas, but it must first overcome a host of obstacles that have discouraged private investment in more equitable charging networks. The experience of California - the U.S. state with the largest number of EVs and the most advanced charging infrastructure - shows how challenging it will be to achieve the goals in the $1 trillion infrastructure spending proposal Biden wants Congress to pass. California has poured more than $2 billion into a variety of EV incentive programs over the last years, which include policies to promote equity in distribution of chargers.

  • Helped by TSMC and Foxconn, BioNTech vaccines finally reach Taiwan

    Taiwan has blamed China, which claims the island as its own territory, for nixing an original order from the German firm this year - charges Beijing has angrily denied. Taiwan's government then allowed major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn - formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd - as well as its high-profile billionaire founder, Terry Gou, along with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, to negotiate on its behalf for the doses. A cargo flight from Luxembourg carrying the vaccines landed at Taiwan's main international airport at Taoyuan, outside of Taipei, at 7 a.m. (2300 GMT), and was met on the tarmac by Health Minister Chen Shih-chung and Sophie Chang, the TSMC Charity Foundation's chairwoman and Gou's cousin.

  • Virgin Galactic disputes New Yorker story on Branson spaceflight

    Sir Richard Branson's company says details about his recent spaceflight have been mischaracterised.

  • Nikola Teams Up With Global Auto Supplier On Fuel Cells To Take On Tesla

    Nikola struck a key manufacturing pact with a top auto supplier, ramping up plans to bring its first fuel-cell electric vehicles to market.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Trillion-Dollar Infrastructure Bill Moves Forward?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Hexagon Purus, Ballard Partner To Launch Class 6 & 7 Fuel Cell Electric Trucks

    Hexagon Purus ASA (OTC: HPURF) and Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) collaborate to produce Class 6 & 7 Fuel Cell Electric Trucks powered by Hexagon Purus' turnkey electric drivetrain and hydrogen storage system solutions and Ballard's fuel cell module. This truck will provide a range of over 400 miles and refueling times compared to conventional trucks. Ballard's 8th generation of fuel cell module, the FCmove, provides a zero-emissions electric power source. Hexagon Purus' lightweight ty

  • Chevron Makes Pact with Bunge to Join Chase for Renewable Diesel

    (Bloomberg) -- Booming demand for renewable diesel is prompting another agriculture-energy tie-up, with Chevron Corp. and Bunge Ltd. striking a pact to turn soybeans into less polluting fuel.The proposed venture between the fossil-fuel giant and the world’s top oilseed processor marks the latest collaboration between oil and agriculture as traditional energy producers seek to secure raw materials needed to make more climate-friendly fuel. Renewable diesel is viewed as a growth area for both indu

  • The “solar cavalry” is coming to the rescue in New Orleans

    Improved battery technology is helping a fledgling nonprofit keep the lights on when power companies can't.

  • Hydrostor's big energy storage tech is 'kind of boring', says CEO

    The Toronto-based compressed-air energy storage company borrows heavily from the fossil fuel and mining industries to lower costs and improve reliability.

  • Why Standard Lithium Stock Is On Fire Today

    Lithium stock Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT: SLI) is soaring today, up 21.9% as of 1:35 p.m. EDT. Before I tell you what Standard Lithium is up to, remember it's not a lithium mining company. Instead, it uses petrochemical resources to extract lithium directly from saltwater brine, and is developing its 150,000 acre flagship project near El Dorado, south Arkansas in partnership with German specialty chemicals company Lanxess, which already operates three brine processing plants there.

  • Networking Air Compressor Systems for O-I's Plants in France Spells Energy Savings

    Written by Allen Mireles

  • North African sun offers green hope but state role key

    Blessed with year-round sunshine, North Africa has enormous potential for solar energy, but the huge investment and state subsidies required for large-scale projects are a challenge for cash-strapped regional governments.

  • JPMorgan's Magee on Low-Carbon Transition

    Sep.02 -- Katie Magee, investment specialist at JPMorgan Asset Management, discusses climate change and how companies are adopting low-carbon strategies. She speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: European Open."

  • How to find and keep your best employees – and surefire ways to lose them

    Employees know they are in demand right now – and they’re demanding that their needs are met. What can you do. How can you attract and retain them?

  • Gen Z takes on debt to invest in market boom: Here are the risks

    USA TODAY examines the aspirations and anxieties of young Americans, particularly Gen Z, as some have made risky bets by taking out loans to invest.

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla, Zoom Rally

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Industry Moves: Former Tapestry CEO Victor Luis Takes Helm at Outerwear Company Moose Knuckles + More

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?