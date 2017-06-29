Elon Musk went on a tweet storm about finishing the first leg of his L.A. tunnel dig

Elon Musk is on a roll.

On the weekend of June 23, his company SpaceX successfully completed two back-to-back rocket ship launches .

Then on Wednesday, Musk announced The Boring Company, the infrastructure business he founded in 2016, has completed the first leg of its dig to create a tunnel underneath Los Angeles.

He shared his glee through a series of tweets that proclaimed his love for tunnels and floors.

First he revealed the progress, referring to "Godot," the boring machine named after the Samuel Beckett character.

Then this:

According to Musk's tweets, "They will never let you down." And, "They are so under appreciated." Still:

"Just try one," Musk urges via Twitter. "It's way better than you think."

Then he gets romantic:

Musk has used social media to share various milestones during the tunnel-boring project, which he is undertaking in an effort to alleviate L.A. traffic. First, he plans to build a tunnel from SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif. to nearby Los Angeles International Airport.

Last month, Musk posted photos of "Godot." Before that he posted a YouTube video of what the completed tunnel system might look like.

Musk has also been posting about his SpaceX projects.

Friday, SpaceX launched and landed a reused rocket carrying the first telecommunications satellite for Bulgaria in a mission that originated at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Then on Sunday, SpaceX launched a rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California that landed on a drone ship in the Pacific Ocean in eight minutes. The drone ship the rocket landed on was named "Just Read the Instructions."

Musk put a time-lapse video of the landing on his personal Instagram account.

The Sunday launch was part of a project SpaceX is doing for mobile voice and data satellite communications company Iridium. In total, SpaceX will put 75 satellites into orbit for the telecommunications company.

In addition to launching telecommunications satellites, Musk has grand plans for utilizing reusable rockets to make living on Mars feasible — he believes it could bring down the cost to less than buying a house in the U.S. He sees a future where people would save up for a move to Mars like they do a home.

"It gets to the point where almost anyone, if they saved up and this was their goal, could buy a ticket and move to Mars — and given that Mars would have a labor shortage for a long time, jobs would not be in short supply," he says.

On Musk's Instagram, he has also posted things like SpaceX parties and nights out with his new(ish) girlfriend Amber Heard.

There are more intimate shots, like hotel-room selfies, moments with his kids and this picture of him at 17.

Musk also recently revealed his morning routine .

