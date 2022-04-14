U.S. markets open in 2 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,437.00
    -5.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,519.00
    +37.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,204.50
    -17.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,020.40
    -2.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.06
    -1.19 (-1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,972.30
    -12.40 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    25.74
    -0.29 (-1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0913
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.63
    -2.63 (-10.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3129
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3040
    -0.3840 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,097.89
    +1,176.64 (+2.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    962.24
    +21.60 (+2.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,581.40
    +0.60 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 170,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Elon Musk will be an activist investor who pushes Twitter to be 'superior': analyst

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TWTR
  • FB
  • SNAP

Elon Musk's tweets about Twitter's deficiencies may have cooled for now, but make no mistake — his presence will hang over the company for some time and likely push the platform to be way better than it is today.

"We believe that Musk’s decision not to join the board will benefit shareholders as it will allow him to amass a >15% position and pressure management to deliver superior pace of innovation. We ultimately believe that Musk's presence will increase focus on KPIs [key performance indicators like revenue per employee, which has declined 7% over the last 4yrs (vs. +171% at Snap and Tesla +73%)," argued Jefferies tech analyst Brent Thill.

Shares of the social media platform are down about 5% this week as the company revealed Musk will not be joining the board.

"Elon has decided not to join our board," Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said in a fresh tweet. "I sent a brief note to the company, sharing with you all here."

Continued Agrawal, "The Board and I had many discussions about Elon joining the board, and with Elon directly. We were excited to collaborate and clear about the risks. We also believed that having Elon as a fiduciary of the company where he, like all board members, has to act in the best interests of the company and all our shareholders, was the best path forward. The board offered him a seat. We announced on Tuesday that Elon would be appointed to the Board continent on a background check and formal acceptance. Elon's appointment to the board was to become officially effective 4/9, but Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board. I believe this is for the best."

Agrawal went on to warn of "distractions ahead," a potential dig at Musk.

The news (which arrived after a weekend of wild Twitter-related tweets from Musk, including a since deleted poll to turn Twitter HQ into a homeless shelter) is an about face, but one that essentially turns Musk into an activist investor on Twitter, most pros on Wall Street believe.

FILE - Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduces the Cybertruck at Tesla&#39;s design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. Musk won&#39;t be joining Twitter&#39;s board of directors as previously announced. The tempestuous billionaire remains Twitter&#x002019;s largest shareholder. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
FILE - Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduces the Cybertruck at Tesla's design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. Musk won't be joining Twitter's board of directors as previously announced. The tempestuous billionaire remains Twitter’s largest shareholder. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

When Musk took a 9.2% stake in Twitter, he agreed not to increase his stake to more than 14.9%. In exchange, he was given a seat on Twitter's board. That agreement is null and void, opening the door for Musk to increase his stake in Twitter and put further heat on Agrawal.

Jefferies' Thill said that is a good thing for Twitter, and there needs to be a focus on three key areas to help unlock value.

"We identify 3 key themes from Elon Musk's recent tweets: 1) platform health and improving the “signal-to-noise ratio” should be prioritized; 2) the company should revamp Twitter Blue and explore other non-ads initiatives. 3) Twitter needs to uphold its commitment to free speech. We view Musk's Twitter involvement and decision to turn down his board seat as a positive for the stock, as it allows him to increase his stake beyond the prior 14.9% cap," Thill explained.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk 'profited $150 million against the backs of common shareholders,' lawyer says

    A lawyer suing Elon Musk on behalf of former Twitter shareholders says the Tesla CEO illegally made at least $150 million by delaying his disclosure of a 9.2% stake in the social media company.

  • Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $41 billion

    Musk's offer price of $54.20 per share, which was disclosed in a regulatory filing on Thursday, represents a 38% premium to Twitter's April 1 close, the last trading day before the Tesla CEO's more than 9% stake in the company was made public. Twitter's shares jumped 12% in premarket trading. "My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder," Musk said.

  • European stocks mixed ahead of ECB interest rates decision

    President Christine Lagarde faces a challenge to hike rates in line with central banks in the UK, US and other nations across the world.

  • Cathie Wood pins Ark’s Twitter sell-off on departure of CEO Jack Dorsey

    Ark Invest has been steadily trimming its stake in Twitter and appears to be ready to ditch holdings in the microblogging platform altogether – at least for now.

  • Jobless claims preview: Another 170,000 Americans likely filed new claims last week

    U.S. first-time unemployment claims are expected to come in under 200,000 in the latest weekly data, with the rate of layoffs and firings staying relatively low compared to pre-pandemic averages.

  • Elon Musk is hit with a class action lawsuit over his Twitter investment

    Elon Musk has only been Twitter’s largest shareholder for a few weeks, but he’s already facing a class action lawsuit over his handling of the investment.

  • NFT of Jack Dorsey's first tweet struggles to sell

    Malaysia-based Sina Estavi has been offered just a small fraction of the $2.9m he paid for the tweet.

  • Inflation may have peaked... Or maybe not

    Prices continued to rise in the United States in the month of March, jumping 8.5% compared to March 2021.

  • Meta’s Earnings Could Fall Short—Again

    Wall Street is bracing for another rough quarter for Facebook -parent Meta Platforms. Signs of broader slowing in the overall digital advertising sector—and continued fallout from Apple (ticker: AAPL) push to limit the tracking of iPhone user activity across apps and websites—don’t bode well for the social media giant. Analysts at both RBC Capital and Oppenheimer on Wednesday trimmed estimates for Meta’s (FB) first-quarter earnings report, due after the close on April 27.

  • U.K. Banks Plan Sharp Cut in Mortgage Lending, BOE Survey Finds

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarBritish banks plan a sharp cut in mortgage lending over the next three months amid fears that borrowers will start to default on their debts.The Ba

  • Blackstone, Benettons Bid for Atlantia in $21 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- The Benetton family and Blackstone Inc. offered to buy out Atlantia SpA in a deal valuing the Italian highway operator at 19 billion euros ($20.7 billion).Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pu

  • Twitter Stock Watch: Elon Musk Sued By Former Investor, Cathie Wood Trims Stake

    Cathie Wood sold Twitter shares after Elon Musk revealed his 9.1% stake in the group, while a former investor is suing the Tesla CEO over an alleged SEC disclosure delay.

  • What to watch as Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Truist report first-quarter earnings for 2022

    Another round of reports for quarterly bank earnings kicks off this week. Here's what analysts are anticipating for Charlotte's three largest banks.

  • Citi upgrades Wells Fargo, cuts view on five other banks

    Citi analyst Keith Horowitz upgrades Wells Fargo on capital flexibility and asset sensitivity and say M&T Bancorp remains a top pick.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Warner Bros. Discovery

    AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) on April 8, and the two stocks started trading separately on April 11. AT&T's investors received a 0.24 share of Warner Bros. Discovery for each share of AT&T they owned, and they now collectively own 71% of Warner Bros. Discovery's shares on a fully diluted basis. AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery both claim they will generate better returns as separate companies, but is either stock worth buying right now?

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? 2022 Guidance Soothes Worries Amid Buyback Hopes

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Top Energy Stocks for April 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp (DVN). Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC), which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers.

  • Citigroup’s Hong Kong Coverage Head Moving to Jefferies, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s head of Hong Kong investment banking, Aaron Chandrasakaran, is leaving to join Jefferies Financial Group Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘a

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2022

    As the second quarter gets underway, the Street’s analysts are reiterating their Top Picks of the year. These are the stocks that are likely to ensure the best returns going forward. Analysts have been analyzing each stock carefully, looking at its past and current performance, its trends on a variety of time frames, management’s plans – the analysts take everything into account. Their recommendations provide valuable direction for building a resilient portfolio. Against this backdrop, we’ve use

  • J.P. Morgan: These 3 Stocks Could Spike at Least 40%

    The main headlines impacting markets lately can be put into three broad categories: US inflation, which remains stubbornly high and shows no signs of slowing, geopolitical matters, mainly the war in Ukraine, and also China’s COVID lockdowns. These are pulling in various, sometimes contradictory, directions, and can make for a confusing investment situation. Observing the market conditions for investment giant JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic believes that investors should keep