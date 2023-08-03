Elon Musk’s X sued by AFP for allegedly refusing to pay for news

Elon Musk branded the news agency’s claim ‘bizarre’ and question the logic behind the payments in question - REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Elon Musk’s X is being sued by a major French news agency for allegedly refusing to pay for featuring news content on the social media platform.

Agence France Press (AFP) claims in the Paris lawsuit filed on Wednesday that X, Musk’s new name for Twitter, failed to negotiate with the newswire as required under French law.

Since 2019 France has had a news bargaining code forcing big tech companies to pay news publishers in return for using their content.

AFP said: “This move is aimed at compelling Twitter, in accordance with the law, to provide all the necessary elements required for assessing the remuneration owed to AFP under the neighbouring rights legislation.”

Mr Musk said the claim is “bizarre” as he responded to a tweet about the lawsuit.

“They want us to pay *them* for traffic to their site where they make advertising revenue and we don’t!?” he posted on Thursday morning.

No public figures are available for how much publishers earn under the code from other big tech companies.

Evidence from Australia, which has implemented a similar policy, suggests that the sum will be in the hundreds of millions.

France’s law includes platforms such as Google, Facebook parent Meta.

The law was passed in 2019 over concerns that big tech companies were profiting from news content without adequately compensating publishers.

In 2021, France fined Google €500m for allegedly failing to talk to the country’s news publishers about paying for content, but the case was settled last year after parent company Alphabet agreed to a remuneration proposal.

Before the rise of big tech in the 2000s, news publishers held a major portion of the world’s advertising market. Those revenues funded newspapers, radio stations, magazines and more.

Yet the rise of ad-funded online platforms such as Google and Facebook saw advertisers big and small flocking to those companies instead, drawn by the promise of hyper-accurate targeting and profiling of audiences.

Google recently unveiled advertising revenues of $58bn for the last three months alone.

Meta currently pays French publishers for using their content and is also doing so in Australia, despite briefly blocking news stories from being shared in that country last year as a protest against similar laws.

Australia’s news bargaining code has resulted in big tech companies paying an estimated $140m a year to publishers, according to the Poynter Institute.

