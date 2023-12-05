Elon Musk’s xAI Startup Seeks to Raise $1 Billion in Equity

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI is seeking to raise $1 billion in funding from equity investors, according to a new filing.

Musk has already raised nearly $135 million, according to a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which does not include the names of investors. Axios earlier reported on the filing.

Musk created xAI earlier this year to try and compete with other generative AI companies, including OpenAI, where Musk was a co-founder. The company has debuted one product, a chatbot called Grok, trained on data from the X social network, which Musk also owns. It is “designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak,” according to the company website.

