Elon Musk's 2-year-old son ran around Twitter's office and played with toys while his dad talked to advisors about moderation, report says

Elon Musk and son X Æ A-12 on stage TIME Person of the Year on December 13, 2021 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIME

Elon Musk's son X Æ a-Xii was present during Twitter meetings after the purchase went through, WaPo reported.

Musk and his inner circle took over a room at Twitter HQ to discuss the site's future.

Two-year-old X Æ a-Xii, Musk's first child with Grimes, ran round while he met with Yoel Roth, per WaPo.

Elon Musk brought his two-year-old son X Æ a-Xii with him to intense talks at Twitter's HQ in San Francisco, The Washington Post reported.

The publication reported that on October 27, the day that Musk took ownership of the platform, the tech billionaire and his team met with Trust and Safety Officer Yoel Roth in the conference room Musk had taken over to outline his plans for the site's future. The Post reported that toys were scattered round the room and X Æ a-Xii ran around.

Immediately after the $45 billion deal went through, Musk fired some of Twitter's top execs, including chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde, CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and general counsel Sean Edgett. Gadde's termination meant that Roth was suddenly the highest-ranking exec in Twitter's trust and safety department.

Members of Musk's inner circle, which includes his personal lawyer Alex Spiro, tech investor Jason Calacanis, and venture capitalist David Sacks, joined Musk at Twitter HQ in what has been dubbed his "war room" after the deal went through. Musk, his advisors, and senior Twitter execs used the space to discuss topics from layoffs to the site's engineering.

The Post reported that the meeting between Musk and Roth, where they discussed content moderation, including issues related to the Brazilian general election, took place shortly after Gadde was fired. X Æ a-Xii may have been at Twitter's HQ to attend the office Halloween party that day, where some staff brought their children.

Roth ultimately quit around two weeks later. He'd clashed with Musk over issues including allowing controversial Christian news outlet The Babylon Bee and conspiracy theorist Jordan Peterson to return to Twitter, as detailed in The Post's report.

Story continues

"A Twitter whose policies are defined by edict has little need for a trust and safety function dedicated to its principled development," Roth wrote in an op-ed for The New York Times after he resigned.

Musk is believed to have had 10 children, though his first-born died of sudden infant death syndrome at just 10 weeks old. X Æ a-Xii, who he had with his musician and ex-partner Grimes, was Musk's seventh child.

Since then, he has had twins with Shivon Zilis, a top exec at Musk's company Neuralink, and his first daughter, through a surrogate with Grimes.

Read the original article on Business Insider