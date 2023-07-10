Elon Musk's 75-Year-Old Mother Says She Sleeps on 'Mattresses Or Blankets On The Floor Or In The Garage' When She Visits Her Son — The Richest Man In The World

Maye Musk, Tesla Inc. and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's mother, recently shared insights into her sleeping arrangements when visiting her son. In a tweet, she said, "I have many memories of sleeping on mattresses or blankets on the floor, on couches or a bed in the garage" at her son's place.

Maye Musk also mentioned that her other two children, Kimbal and Tosca, have encountered similar situations. "We adapt. It's still better than sleeping on the ground in the Kalahari Desert with lions or hyenas nearby, which I did as a child," she said.

Maye Musk's tweet was in response to Elon Musk's mention of sleeping on a friend's couch over the weekend. Her comments shed light on the down-to-earth accommodations at her son's residence and her own flexibility in adjusting to different circumstances.

The concept of adaptability extends beyond sleeping arrangements and holds significant relevance in the investment world. As the business and technology landscape continues to evolve, being adaptable in investment choices becomes increasingly important.

During a previous interview with The Times UK, Maye Musk disclosed that when she visits her son in Boca Chica, the location of SpaceX's Texas headquarters and Starbase launch site, she usually sleeps in the garage of the $45,000 home. She said the proximity to the rocket site calls for a more practical living arrangement, stating, "You can't have a fancy house near a rocket site."

The world's richest man also owns a 375-square-foot prefab tiny home worth $50,000 that is exclusively designated for accommodating guests. In 2020, Musk made headlines when he announced his intention to divest most of his physical possessions, including his homes, declaring that he would "own no house."

Maye Musk's personal journey is outlined in her book, "A Woman Makes A Plan," where she shares the challenges of raising three children as a single mother while pursuing two master's degrees and establishing a successful career as a model, dietitian and nutritionist. Having lived in South Africa before moving to Canada in 1989, she recalls working multiple jobs simultaneously to support her family during those times.

Musk played a crucial role in her children’s entrepreneurial endeavors. She assisted sons Elon and Kimbal in establishing their first business Zip2, which eventually transformed into PayPal Inc. In a 2015 interview with Insider, she referred to her financial support as her "best investment ever," emphasizing her belief in her children's potential.

