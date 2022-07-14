Elon Musk's 76-year-old dad says he's had another child with his 35-year-old stepdaughter: 'The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce'

South African Errol Musk who was visiting his son Kimbal Musk in Boulder, CO on Friday, March 28, 2014. Musk is the father of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk Denver Post Photo by Cyrus McCrimmon

Elon Musk's father told The Sun he's had a second child with his 35-year-old stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout.

The 76-year-old echoed Elon's remarks that people should have more children: "The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce."

Insider recently reported Elon had twins last year with one of his top executives, Shivon Zilis.

Elon Musk's dad has reportedly fathered a second child with his stepdaughter, who is 41 years his junior, he revealed in a new interview.

Errol Musk, 76, told The Sun on Wednesday that he had a daughter with 35-year-old Jana Bezuidenhout in 2019.

Errol and Bezuidenhout had previously welcomed a boy, Elliot Rush, who is now 5 years old.

The senior Musk and Bezuidenhout's mother, Heide, were married for 18 years and share two children. Jana was four years old when Errol became her stepfather.

Errol and Maye Musk were married from 1970 to 1979 and share three children: Elon, Kimbal, and Tosca.

Errol told the tabloid the child "wasn't planned," noting that he and Jana lived together for roughly 18 months after the birth of their first child. They no longer do so but "have a lot of affection for each other," he added.

The senior Musk says his daughters were "shocked" by his relationship with Jana. The New York Post reported that Errol has fathered a total of 7 children.

"To them it was their sister," he told The Sun. "They still feel a bit creepy about it, because she's their sister. Their half-sister."

Speaking with the tabloid, Errol shared many of his son's views on population growth.

"The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce," he said. "If I could have another child I would. I can't see any reason not to."

Today, Errol and Elon are estranged.

Insider reported earlier this month that Elon quietly had twins last November with one of his top Neuralink executives, Shivon Zilis. With the revelation, Elon has nine known children.

A day later, Elon tweeted, "Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far."

The tech billionaire has repeatedly expressed concerns about falling birth rates over the years. In 2021, he tweeted that "civilization is going to crumble" if people don't have more children. Experts say declining birth rates don't have to spell disaster if governments and corporate leaders take the right steps to adjust accordingly to a world with fewer people.

