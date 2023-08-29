Elon Musk's 77-Year-Old Dad Says He's Asked To Donate His Sperm: 'Why Go To Elon When They Can Go To The Actual Person Who Created Elon?'

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk's father recently said he was approached by an undisclosed South American company with an unusual proposition. The company expressed interest in him donating sperm to facilitate the creation of people who share genetic traits with his famous son, the 77-year-old told The Sun.

"I've got a company in Colombia who want me to donate sperm to impregnate high-class Colombian women because they say, ‘Why go to Elon when they can go to the actual person who created Elon,'" Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, said.

Don't Miss:

Errol Musk, who made headlines for revealing he had a second child with his 36-year-old stepdaughter, previously expressed a strong desire to have more children. He said, "The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce" and indicated his willingness to expand his family.

"If I could have another child, I would. I can't see any reason not to," he said.

Errol Musk believes that without his decisions in the past, neither Elon nor Kimbal would exist. On the Australian radio program "The Kyle and Jackie O Show," he described Kimbal as his "pride and joy." He did not mention his daughter Tosca Musk, whom he conceived with their mother, Maye Musk.

When asked whether he was offered financial compensation for becoming a sperm donor, he clarified that he had not been offered money. He said the company extended offers of first-class travel and five-star hotel accommodations, among other perks. In response to the possibility of accepting the offer, he remarked, "Well, why not?"

Story continues

According to Elon Musk, his father has an exceptional, genius-level IQ and the achievement of becoming the youngest qualified engineer in South Africa, as reported in a 2017 Rolling Stone interview.

The interview also ventured into a different facet of Errol Musk's character that had a profound impact on Elon Musk's upbringing.

"He was such a terrible human being," Elon Musk said. "You have no idea. My dad will have a carefully thought-out plan of evil. He will plan evil. Almost every crime you can possibly think of, he has done. Almost every evil thing you could possibly think of, he has done."

See more on startup investing from Benzinga:

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Elon Musk's 77-Year-Old Dad Says He's Asked To Donate His Sperm: 'Why Go To Elon When They Can Go To The Actual Person Who Created Elon?' originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.