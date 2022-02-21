Elon Musk's Boring Company is planning to build a tunneling test site in Texas, a report says

The Boring Company founder Elon Musk in 2018. Robyn Beck/Pool via Reuters

Elon Musk's The Boring Company plans to build a test site in Texas, per documents seen by Bloomberg.

The Boring Company wants to dig "as many tunnels as necessary" to test its equipment, per documents.

The site will have 10 one-bedroom homes for staff, office trailers, and portaloos, documents showed.

Elon Musk's The Boring Company is planning to build a research and development test site in Texas for its tunneling projects, according to documents seen by Bloomberg.

The company applied in May for a permit for a test site in Bastrop County, not far from its headquarters located in Pflugerville, per the documents which Bloomberg obtained through a public records request.

The permit was approved in June, the documents showed, per Bloomberg.

The Boring Company, founded by Musk in 2016, wants to dig "as many tunnels as necessary" to test its digging equipment, according to the documents.

The Texas test site tunnels – which will be dug using the firm's boring machine, Prufrock – are expected to be between 300 to 600 feet long, the documents said, per Bloomberg.

The documents showed the test site will offer 10 small one-bedroom homes for employees, Bloomberg reported.

The test site will also have office trailers, portaloos, a large tent used for workspace, 40-foot grout silos, and a 35-foot tall storage container for the belts which draw soil out of the tunnels, per the documents reported by Bloomberg.

The Boring Company didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

News of the test site plans come after North Miami Beach commissioner Michael Joseph told Insider that The Boring Company submitted plans to build a 6.2-mile tunnel transit system in the city.

Read the original article on Business Insider