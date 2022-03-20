U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,463.12
    +51.45 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,754.93
    +274.13 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,893.84
    +279.04 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,086.14
    +21.12 (+1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.10
    +2.12 (+2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,921.50
    -21.70 (-1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    -0.48 (-1.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1062
    -0.0033 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    -0.0440 (-2.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3196
    +0.0044 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.1700
    +0.5720 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,038.61
    -819.11 (-1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.99
    +36.12 (+3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,404.73
    +19.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

Elon Musk's business links to China spark concern among lawmakers, 2 months after Tesla opened its first showroom in controversial region

Sam Tabahriti
·2 min read
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, center, gestures as he waits for a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing
Elon Musk visited Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing.Mark Schiefelbein/AP

  • Elon Musk's business interests in China are facing growing scrutiny in Washington.

  • Lawmakers fear China could access classified information, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Utah's Chris Stewart said "anyone would be concerned if there are financial entanglements with China."

Elon Musk's business connections to China are at the center of conversations among lawmakers in Washington.

The Wall Street Journal reported that while SpaceX may not have direct ties to China, some Republican lawmakers are concerned China could gain access to classified information through the firm's foreign suppliers, which may have ties to Beijing.

Human rights issues are also a concern. In January, Tesla was under scrutiny for opening a showroom in China's controversial region Xinjiang, where the government has been accused of committing crimes against humanity.

The showroom opened a few weeks after President Biden signed a bill approved by Congress to ensure any imported products from Xinjiang weren't manufactured with forced labor.

Utah's Rep. Chris Stewart told the WSJ that despite being a fan of Musk and SpaceX, "anyone would be concerned if there are financial entanglements with China."

Musk's lawyer Alex Spiro, Tesla, and SpaceX did not respond to Insider's requests for comment.

Insider's columnist Linette Lopez previously wrote in an analysis that while Musk hasn't broken any US laws by "launching Xinjiang on its electric journey," it was as though he was spitting in the face of Washington by selling cars to the people who are profiting from the suffering of Uyghurs.

The president of the Alliance of American Manufacturing industry body, Scott Paul, told BBC in January: "Any company doing business in Xinjiang is complicit in the cultural genocide taking place there. But Tesla's actions are especially despicable."

In 2019, Musk acquired cheap land in Shanghai. It has now become a Gigafactory where half of Tesla's global deliveries in 2021 came from, Insider's Huileng Tan previously reported.

Florida's Senator Marco Rubio told the WSJ in a statement that "any company operating in China is going to be pressured and exploited by the Chinese Communist Party."

In December, Rubio urged his Senate colleagues to support his American Financial Markets Integrity and Security Act. If passed, it would prohibit US investment in Chinese companies that pose threats to America's national security.

While Tesla owns its factory, China still owns the land on which it is built, and its contract requires the company to generate a certain amount of tax revenue in order to stay on the land, Insider previously reported.

Meanwhile, Tesla opened its first European plant in Germany last year, which had been built under a series of provisional permits.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Permanent Daylight Saving Time bill could stall in the House

    Permanent Daylight Saving Time bill could stall in the House

  • U.N. ambassador disturbed by reports of Russians seizing and deporting Ukrainians

    “I've only heard it. I can't confirm it. But I can say it is disturbing," Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

  • Celtics have ‘have looked at everything’ to rest, prepare players for postseason, per Boston head coach Ime Udoka

    Boston's head coach wants the team ready when the East postseason begins for the Celtics.

  • 'Another year of crazy hiccups': Russia and China pose new threats to global supply chain

    Fallout from the war in Ukraine and a coronavirus outbreak in China's manufacturing heartland are putting fresh kinks in global supply chains, dashing hopes of a return this year to reliably smooth freight shipments and adding to pressure on consumer prices. Allied financial sanctions and the closure of Russian airspace are forcing cargo planes to fly longer, costlier journeys from Asia to Europe. Dozens of Chinese factories and port warehouses that supply the United States remain shuttered amid

  • Chinese ambassador declines to say Beijing won't provide military supplies, weapons to Russia

    China's ambassador to the U.S. on Sunday avoided saying Beijing would not sell military supplies and weapons to Russia, insisting that it would maintain "normal" trade relations with one of its closest allies.Host Margaret Brennan pressed Qin Gang during an appearance on CBS's "Face the Nation" on whether China would join in the West's economic campaign to end Russia's attack on Ukraine. She specifically asked if China would stop sending...

  • Shanghai Disney Resort to close from Monday as China battles COVID outbreak

    The Shanghai Disney Resort said on Sunday it will temporarily close until further notice from Monday, citing the coronavirus pandemic in China. "Due to the current pandemic situation, Shanghai Disney Resort, including Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park will be temporarily closed from Monday, March 21, 2022," it said in a statement. China is fighting its biggest wave of locally transmitted COVID cases since it contained the initial outbreak centred on Wuhan in 2020.

  • Corporations: It's a big, harsh world, after all

    Why is Mcdonald's backing out

  • President Biden needs to look in the mirror on rising gas prices. Here's why | Opinion

    If we want to enjoy a summer of leisure, we need a president willing to flex his muscles on the gas crisis.

  • Psaki: Biden's trip to Europe will not include stop in Ukraine

    President Biden's trip to Europe this week does not include plans to visit Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed in a Tweet on Sunday.Driving the news: The announcement comes after former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko told CNN Saturday that Biden should visit Ukraine during his trip as a "symbol of our solidarity."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: "The trip will be focused on continuing t

  • China is making new billionaires much faster than the U.S.

    China has been producing new billionaires — especially female billionaires — much faster than any other country in the world. Yes, but: The U.S., second by a large margin, produces billionaires and companies with much bigger global influence. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: China and the U.S. together have produced 55% of the world’s "known" billionaires, according to Hurun’s 2022 Global Rich List. China has more

  • U.S. troops will likely be in Iraq for years to come, Central Command boss says

    The outgoing head of U.S. Central Command sees a long-term security cooperation mission in Iraq.

  • Senate delegation to discuss ongoing NATO efforts and meet with Ukrainian refugees in Poland, Germany

    A bipartisan delegation of U.S. senators will be in Germany and Poland this weekend to meet with U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, German and Polish officials, Ukrainian refugees and others amid growing concern about the Russian invasion.Driving the news: The group of 10 senators planned to meet with military leaders and NGO officials to learn more about how the U.S. can better support the region and its allies in the defensive alliance. It's the second congressional delegation to visit Eu

  • Reliance Retail acquires majority stake in D2C brand Clovia for $125 million

    Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Retail said on Sunday evening it is acquiring a majority stake of 89% in direct-to-consumer brand Clovia for $125 million as the largest Indian retail chain looks to expand its footprints in the apparel and innerwear categories. Eight-year-old Clovia, which operates a "bridge-to-premium D2C brand" and sells over 3,500 products across innerwear and loungewear categories for millennial women, had raised about $25.8 million prior to Sunday announcement, according to insight platform Tracxn. Clovia's parent firm Purple Panda Fashions was valued at about $43 million in its most recent funding round in December 2020.

  • Why web3’s wealthy are donating crypto instead of cash

    As the Russia-Ukraine war rages on, crypto has become an integral tool for donors abroad to support Ukraine. The success of crypto-native fundraising campaigns in this context is reflective of a broader trend that’s taken off in a big way this year of crypto holders giving away their coins to support charitable causes. Charities around the globe are soliciting donations in crypto to aid Ukraine.

  • U.S. judge rules against Kentucky clerk who denied same-sex marriage licenses

    The ruling from U.S. District Judge David Bunning on Friday also denied a request for immunity from former Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis. The two couples in the lawsuit had sought to marry in the immediate aftermath of the landmark 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision Obergefell v. Hodges. In the Obergefell case, the highest court in the United States found that, under the due process and equal protection clauses of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, states must grant same-sex marriages and recognize those of other states.

  • McConnell on Republicans supporting Putin: 'There's some lonely voices out there'

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Sunday called Republicans who support Russian President Vladimir Putin "lonely voices" within the GOP.Appearing on CBS's "Face the Nation," McConnell called for further direct assistance to be given to Ukraine including weapons systems. He also called for a change in attitude, saying the U.S. should approach the situation with the belief that Ukraine could win the conflict, considering how long...

  • All ‘Fortnite’ proceeds pledged to Ukraine aid for 2 weeks, NC-based Epic Games says

    The online video game has millions of daily players and has earned billions in revenue.

  • Hitting the Books: The mad science behind digging really huge holes

    How to Take Over the World has designs for every wannabe supervillain, from pulling the internet's plug to bioengineering a dinosaur army — even achieving immortality if the first few plans fail to pan out.

  • Instagram finally has parental controls. Here’s how to use them

    Instagram has finally introduced parental controls. Here's how to use them.

  • Would permanent DST be a spring forward in the wrong direction?

    Most experts applaud the idea of ending the biannual time change, but many believe staying on standard time all year round is a better fallback plan.