Elon Musk's dad says he's not proud of his son, as his whole family has done 'a lot of things for a long time'

Elon Musk's dad said during an Australian radio show interview on Monday he wasn't proud of his billionaire son because his family has done "a lot of things."

In a wide-ranging 20-minute interview on the Kyle and Jackie O Show, Errol Musk spoke about Elon and the rest of the Musk family, including Elon's younger brother, Kimbal.

Asked whether he was proud of Elon, the 76-year-old said: "No ... We are a family that has been doing a lot of things for a long time. It's not that we suddenly started doing something."

Musk told the radio show that his children, Elon, Kimbal, and Tosca, have traveled around the world with him since they were little, visiting places such as China and the Amazon rainforest.

"They've seen a lot of things and we've done a lot of things together," he said on the show. "But Elon has in fact ... really surpassed the mark."

Despite this success, Musk senior said the Tesla and SpaceX CEO was "not as happy as he'd like to be" because he "feels like he's behind schedule" with his companies.

"Where he is now, he would have liked to have been there five years ago," Errol Musk told the radio show.

Elon wanted to launch SpaceX's massive Starship spacecraft a long time ago, Musk said in the interview.

"He is frustrated with progress."

Later on in the interview, Musk said that Kimbal, Elon's younger brother, was his "pride and joy."

Musk said that Kimbal is also a billionaire, though nowhere near as wealthy as Elon, who is worth $260 billion, according to Bloomberg's Billionaire Index.

It is unclear whether Kimbal Musk actually is a billionaire, with a 2021 Forbes article putting his net worth at around $700 million.

Errol Musk also told the radio show that Kimbal was lucky in his marriage with Cristiana Wyly, because they spend a lot of time together.

He added that he worries about Elon not being able to find a partner who would give up their career for him.

"He has to find a woman to give up what she's doing and that's not easy," Musk said in the interview.

Elon Musk has been married three times, to his first wife Justine Wilson, and twice to actress Tallulah Riley. He has also been romantically involved with a string of celebrities, including musician Grimes, and Amber Heard.

He was last month accused of having an affair with Nicole Shanahan, the wife of Google cofounder Sergey Brin, an allegation he vehemently denied.

