Elon Musk's dad says he is proud of his son after all and that he initially said he wasn't because he misheard the interviewer's question

In a recent interview, Elon Musk's dad, Errol, said he wasn't proud of the billionaire because their whole family has done "a lot of things for a long time."

In an interview with The Daily Mail published Friday, Errol walked back his remarks, saying he actually is proud of Elon.

Errol said he initially said no because he misheard the question: "I thought she asked, 'Were you expecting this coming?'"

Elon Musk's dad says he is, in fact, proud of his son, despite his previous claim to the contrary.

In an interview earlier this week on Australia's "The Kyle and Jackie O Show," 76-year-old Errol Musk was asked if he's proud of the Tesla and SpaceX CEO.

Errol responded, "No, well, you know, I mean, we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time. It's not as though we suddenly started doing something."

Errol went on to say Kimbal, Elon's younger brother, is his "pride and joy," though he added, "But Elon has in fact sort of really surpassed the mark."

In a new interview, which The Daily Mail published Friday, Errol said the only reason he initially said he wasn't proud of Elon was because he misheard the question.

"I didn't actually notice her question about being proud. I thought she asked, 'Were you expecting this coming?'" Errol told The Daily Mail.

"It was a bit more confusing because the other chap (Kyle), who was a nice fellow, was laughing a lot so I never quite picked up what she (Jackie O) was saying while I was talking," he continued, referring to the TV show's hosts. "It was only when I listened to the recording afterwards that I realized."

Errol clarified that he is proud of Elon, saying, "If you ask any parent if they are proud of their son, you are proud of them from the day they are born."

In his interview with The Daily Mail, Errol also said Elon had texted to ask him to "keep quiet" after the previous interview. Errol has made headlines in recent weeks for his remarks in several interviews, including his revelation that he's had a second child with his 35-year-old stepdaughter. The elder Musk has also said he's been asked to donate his sperm to create more people like Elon.

