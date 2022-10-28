On Elon Musk's first day in charge of Twitter, he's already cutting jobs. Executives were first, but employees are arguing and speculating over whether broader layoffs are happening, too.

Elon Musk intends to stay at Tesla as long as he can be useful. Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

Elon Musk officially took over Twitter on Thursday evening.

Now that Musk has done away with the company's top executives, employees worry they're next.

Workers have yet to receive any company-wide communication from Musk.

Elon Musk is just hours into his reign as Twitter's new owner and he's already ousted the C-suite. Employees are worried they're next.

Twitter's CEO Parag Agrawal and other top executives were ousted swiftly late on Thursday.

On Friday morning, workers speculated about broader layoffs and argued over Slack whether job cuts are happening or not, people familiar with the situation told Insider. They asked not to be identified discussing private matters.

Workers have yet to receive any companywide information on Musk's takeover, finalized Thursday evening, or layoffs.

A video from Reuters Live showing people leaving Twitter's San Francisco office and saying they were laid off Twitter engineers.

Twitter workers went back and forth on the company Slack about whether layoffs were happening. One worker speculated that changes in access at another Twitter office meant that layoffs were real. Another speculated that since workers in another office had been allowed to continue using lockers, layoffs were not happening, according to screenshots seen by Insider.

Others debated what exiting engineers carrying boxes signified, with some workers saying the layoff news was fake. Another staffer said the existence of boxes "alone doesn't necessarily mean it's fake."

Are you a Twitter employee or someone else with insight to share? Contact Kali Hays at khays@insider.com, on secure messaging app Signal at 949-280-0267, or through Twitter DM at @hayskali. Reach out using a non-work device.

Read the original article on Business Insider