Elon Musk, the world’s second wealthiest person, has soared to prominence through his successful ventures such as Tesla Inc., SpaceX and a plethora of other innovative projects, including X, Neuralink Corp. and The Boring Co.

Juggling multiple ambitious endeavors concurrently, Musk’s ability to maintain balance and focus has long intrigued observers.

Beyond his renowned work ethic of working hard, one key aspect of Musk’s strategy lies in his selective approach to commitments.

In a TEDx talk, Justine Musk, Elon’s former wife and mother of their five children, shed light on a crucial aspect of Musk’s methodology: the art of saying “no.”

She shared insights into how Musk strategically declined opportunities, explaining, "He said no in a way that protected his resources so that he could channel them toward his own goal. And I realize that behind every ‘no' is a deeper ‘yes' to whatever it is that you do."

Rather than scattering his energy, he redirected it toward endeavors that align closely with his long-term vision, maximizing the impact of his efforts.

Musk isn't the only one who agrees with the "no" approach.

Apple Inc. Co-Founder Steve Jobs shared a similar mindset, saying, "Focus is about saying no and you have to say no. The result of that focus is going to be some really great products where the total is much greater than the sum of the parts."

This philosophy by the two most successful men shows how essential it can be to say "no."

Justine Musk’s revelation provides a glimpse into the mindset of one of the world’s most prolific entrepreneurs. It serves as a reminder that success often hinges not only on what one chooses to pursue but also on what one chooses to forego. In a world abundant with opportunities, the ability to say “no” can be a powerful tool for achieving clarity, focus and extraordinary success.

This article Elon Musk's First Ex-Wife Shares His Secret Of Getting Things Done Is Saying 'No' originally appeared on Benzinga.com

