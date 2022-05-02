U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,104.98
    -26.95 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,790.07
    -187.14 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,300.91
    -33.73 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,862.96
    -1.14 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.45
    -0.24 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.60
    -46.10 (-2.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    -0.51 (-2.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0508
    -0.0041 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9910
    +0.1040 (+3.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2496
    -0.0074 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1800
    +0.3500 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,530.65
    -23.54 (-0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.61
    -7.05 (-0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Elon Musk's mother says her son has been doling out stock advice since he was 14 years old

Grace Kay
·3 min read
Maye Musk and Elon Musk
Associated Press

  • Maye Musk shared an example of Elon Musk's investment philosophy in action.

  • The Tesla CEO said on Sunday that investors should buy stock they "believe in" and not "panic."

  • The model said her son gave her similar stock-picking advice when he was 14 years old.

Maye Musk said her son has been sharing investment advice with her since he was 14 years old.

The 74-year-old model said on Sunday that over 35 years ago Elon Musk asked her to buy stock in a company he "really believed in," despite advice from a stockbroker friend who said the investment was a "bad idea."

Elon Musk's mother shared the anecdote on Twitter after her son provided some stock-picking advice. The richest man in the world told his Twitter followers to buy stock in companies that make products they "believe in" and not to "panic" when the market does.

Maye Musk shared an example of the billionaire's investment philosophy in action. The model said that in the 1980s she invested about 1,000 South African Rands, equivalent to about $1000 US dollars, into the stock her son recommended. It was the most she was willing to lose on the stock, she said.

But Elon Musk's faith in the company quickly paid off and the investment tripled, Maye Musk said. As the stock climbed, the model said she "panicked" and sold her shares.

"You weren't happy," Maye Musk said on Twitter, addressing the tweet directly to her son. "That stock continued to rise. You also thought it was unfair that I split the winnings between you, @kimbal and @ToscaMusk."

Maye Musk did not specify how quickly the stock price rose from 1,000 South African Rands to 3,000 or which company Elon Musk asked her to invest in. A spokesperson for the model declined to comment on the issue and said Maye Musk does not typically comment on family interactions.

Elon Musk's advice came just days after he sold 9.6 million shares in Tesla, valued at $8.5 billion. The sell-off is likely to fund his $44 billion purchase of Twitter.

It was not the first time the richest man in the world shared investing advice. Earlier this year, Elon Musk said it was "generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies" than dollars "when inflation is high."

Maye Musk expanded on her experiences in investing on Twitter. She said on Sunday that she bought her first stock in 1969 for 100 South African Rands and later put it under Elon Musk's name in 1971 when he was born. The same stock helped the Tesla founder move from South Africa to Canada in 1989.

In a previous interview with Insider, Maye Musk emphasized that she helped her children grow by encouraging them to pursue their individual interests. During his childhood, the Tesla founder expressed a deep interest in books and computer programming. In April, Elon Musk said during a TED conference that his success has largely been driven by his desire to answer key questions surrounding the meaning of life.

The model and mother of three wrote about her family, as well as her first experience with the stock market in her book "A Woman Makes a Plan."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Princess Charlene of Monaco makes first public appearance since November amid medical saga

    Princess Charlene of Monaco appeared alongside her husband Prince Albert and their twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques at the Monaco E-Prix.

  • Princess Charlene of Monaco Made Her First Public Appearance in Over a Year

    The royal appeared in public with her family for the first time in months for the Monaco E-Prix.

  • Princess Charlene of Monaco Is Chicly Suited in Glossy Pumps With Kids at Monaco E-Prix Championship

    Princess Charlene made a rare appearance at the Monaco E-Prix.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in May

    If Warren Buffett has proved anything during his 57-year tenure as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, it's the power of patience. Despite not using any fancy charting tools or chasing the hottest stock tips or growth trends, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $730 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return on Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) of over 4,000,000%! Thus, when stock market corrections strike, it pays to go hunting for bargains in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • Why Tesla Stock Dropped, Then Popped on Monday

    Shares of electric-car leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) dropped more than 2% in early trading Monday, dragged down by a series of apparently bad news headlines. The good news is that Tesla stock has already recovered its gains and is heading back higher as of 10:30 a.m. ET -- on investors' conclusion that the news isn't really as bad as it first appeared. Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, first Barron's reported over the weekend on investor concerns that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion could leave Musk loaded with debt and at risk of having to sell more Tesla shares -- with a deleterious effect upon Tesla's stock price.

  • Oil analyst details ‘something far more serious’ going on in energy markets

    The Energy Word Founder Dan Dicker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss oil and energy market swings as China expands its COVID-19 lockdowns to cinemas and gyms.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Twitter shares are still below Musk’s offer price for the company. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Now that Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter and take it private, some retail stock pickers might be eyeing a quick buying opportunity in the social-media company before it leaves the public markets. If the ultimate resting spot for Twitter’s stock is going to be $54.20 under Musk’s deal with Twitter, and the stock is currently near $50/share, doesn’t that pave the way to profit for someone who purchases a couple more shares before the closing? Twitter had a bumpy ride last week and, on Monday, shares were up nearly 1% but still languishing at $49.46, below Musk’s offer price; on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all lower as investors weighed earnings reports and potential recession worries.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Amid the focus on stock splits, many growth stocks with lower prices offer the potential for considerable returns.

  • Amazon's Stock Crashed. Is It Time to Buy?

    Investors have plenty to worry about, including the escalating conflict in Europe, global supply chain disruptions, and the possibility that the Federal Reserve's plan to tame inflation will drive the economy into a recession. Against this backdrop, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has no shortage of challenges. Together, these and other issues resulted in Amazon's e-commerce sales falling 3% year over year in the first quarter, while its costs rose significantly.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys a Sagging Health-Care Stock

    Ark did more selling than buying on April 29, including sale of a South African financial services company's stock.

  • Teladoc: Buy, Sell, or Hold After the 40% Drop?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares crashed 40% in one trading session this past week after the company delivered bad news: The telehealth giant recorded a $6.6 billion noncash goodwill impairment charge and slashed annual guidance. The stock already was suffering prior to this, as investors worried about competition and about when Teladoc might make it to profitability. Let's take a look at Teladoc's situation, and then consider what might be the right decision for you.

  • Inflation ‘is turning a corner,’ economist says

    Vanguard Senior International Economist Andrew Patterson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Fed policy, rising inflation, labor market trends, what to expect from this week's FOMC meeting, and the expectations for economic growth in emerging markets.

  • Inflation Is Giving This REIT a Healthy Boost

    Spiking inflation has been one of the major storylines this year. Medical Properties Trust is a healthcare REIT focused on owning hospitals. It leases these properties back to hospital operating companies under triple net leases (NNN).

  • As Expected, FDA Rejects Axsome Therapeutics' Migraine Candidate

    The FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to Axsome Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: AXSM) AXS-07 for the acute treatment of migraine. The CRL did not identify or raise any concerns about the clinical efficacy or safety data in the NDA, and the FDA did not request any new clinical trials to support the approval of AXS-07. Related: Axsome Poised To Receive FDA Rejection For Its Migraine Candidate, Shares Fall. The principal reasons given in the CRL relate to chemistry, manufacturing, and con

  • Will Qualcomm Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

    It continues to benefit from the massive growth in the 5G chipset market and has begun to experience success in other business lines. Over the next nine years, stock price growth would have to average 22% per year to achieve this goal. As a leading company in this space, the handset market should serve Qualcomm well in the near term.

  • ‘We cannot do that.’ 3 things NOT to ask your financial adviser to do for you

    Financial planners can be integral to your financial success, but you shouldn't cross certain lines.

  • Warren Buffett Just Made an Even Bigger Bet on Oil Prices

    In the middle of the first quarter, Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), had to disclose it had made a large bet on Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY). That's because the giant Buffett conglomerate had taken a stake that exceeded 10% of Occidental's stock, prompting a disclosure.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $93,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.

    Among the many successful strategies investors can choose from, perhaps none has a better track record than buying dividend stocks. The results showed that income stocks mopped the floor with the non-dividend payers. With an average annual return of 9.5%, the dividend stocks doubled investors' money, on average, every 7.6 years.

  • Foreclosure filings are up 132% from a year prior. Here’s what that means for the housing market (and it’s not what you might think)

    When we were reading through real estate data this month, three stats caught our eye. The first: That the number of active foreclosures (this is when the foreclosure process has begun on a seriously delinquent loan, but it has yet to be completed and liquidated) edged up by more than 7,000 in March — the first year-over-year increase in almost 10 years, according to mortgage technology, data and analytics provider Black Knight. Secondly, more than 78,000 U.S. properties had a foreclosure filing during the first quarter of 2022, which is up 39% from the previous quarter and up 132% from a year ago, according to real estate analytics company ATTOM.