Elon Musk's SpaceX, Boring Co. sites reach deal with Bastrop, Corix over wastewater

The City of Bastrop, SpaceX and utility provider Corix have signed an agreement related to treatment of the aerospace company's wastewater, about a year after controversial initial plans were proposed by two of Elon Musk’s companies.

The joint agreement, which was announced by the City of Bastrop’s city manager Sylvia Carillo on Tuesday, looks to address the aerospace company’s wastewater disposal needs.

In a statement, A.B. Odzil, a representative of SpaceX said the company was “thrilled."

“Being able to find a solution that benefits neighbors and promotes growth is a win for everyone. We are excited to call Bastrop one of our new homes and are doing our best to be a good neighbor,” Odzil said.

The Boring Company, Musk’s tunneling and infrastructure company, and SpaceX first applied for a permit last year, which if approved would have allowed them to dump more than 100,000 gallons of treated wastewater a day into the Colorado River in Bastrop County, drawing concern from neighbors, environmental groups and lawmakers.

Wastewater contains chemicals such as phosphorus and nitrogen. Once in streams, high levels of these chemicals can lead to issues including massive growth of algae, which can be bad for the ecosystem, drinking water and swimming.

The Musk-tied companies have been aiming to build a treatment facility on the Boring Company’s research and development site in Bastrop County, which also neighbors a massive SpaceX facility that would also use the treatment plant. SpaceX was not included on the original permit draft last year.

The proposal was the center of a controversial Texas Commission on Environmental Quality hearing in March 2023, which drew more than 100 people who largely spoke against the treatment facility. At that meeting, some pushed for the city's treatment plant to instead be used. Bastrop Mayor Connie Schroeder said at the time the companies were discussing the possibility, but emphasized that "goodwill and negotiations" were not the same as a signed contract.

Tuesday's announcement said the three parties came together to brainstorm a potential solution after the initial TCEQ hearing last year.

What does the agreement say?

Carillo said in the announcement the deal would enable treatment of wastewater for properties along FM 1209 and 969 in unincorporated Bastrop County, where Elon Musk’s companies, SpaceX and the Boring Company have sites. Musk-tied entities own over 400 acres of land in the area.

The announcement said Corix, which has service rights to the area, will be handling the transferring of wastewater to the city’s plant. The infrastructure needed to service the properties is expected to be completed in early 2026.

“This deal is exactly what the plant was built to accommodate,” Carillo said in the announcement, adding that having SpaceX as a customer will help pay for the $32.6 million plant.

“Treating wastewater does not happen at a loss,” Carillo said. “It is a profitable enterprise and serving such a large customer will help keep rates low and the plant operating in tip-top shape for decades to come.”

Many industrial companies, as well as municipalities, discharge treated wastewater into Texas streams. But Boring's permit application, which it filed in July 2023, drew concern from residents, government officials and environmental groups.

Last year a draft permit showed the company was seeking to be able to dispose of 142,500 gallons of treated wastewater a day directly into the Colorado River below Lady Bird Lake, and it also was seeking the option to dispose of wastewater via irrigation on 63 acres of grassland it owns.

SpaceX also applied to the TCEQ for a separate permit in December that would allow the company to discharge up to 200,000 gallons of treated wastewater a day. The application notes it would use a treatment facility .29 miles northwest of SpaceX. The TCEQ told the American-Statesman the application was in technical review, the step before it could get a draft permit. It’s unclear if the company is still pursuing this.

What are Elon Musk's companies up to in Bastrop?

Both SpaceX and the Boring Company quietly expanded into Central Texas in recent years, with little fanfare or announcement. The Boring Company, which also has Pflugerville office space, also moved its headquarters to Central Texas.

Both facilities are on land owned by Gapped Bass, an entity associated with the Boring Co. State filings show the Boring Co. has been building an 80,000-square-foot manufacturing and warehouse facility on its property where it plans to test tunneling equipment and dig "as many tunnels as needed for research and development purposes.” Boring Co. has also continued to build out in the area, including the Boring Bodega, a convenience store on its property which opened last year.

On a neighboring parcel, SpaceX has been building a more than 500,000 square foot, $43 million facility. Last year during the TCEQ meeting, a company representative said SpaceX planned to have several hundred engineers at the facility to assemble Starlink internet terminals and sensors.

The Musk entities' times in Bastrop have been marked by multiple permit violations and schisms with its neighbors, including over the wastewater plant.

Neighbors have raised concerns to the county about the Boring Co. behavior, including in 2022 when they complained to the county that the company brought light pollution, noise day and night, traffic, sewage and water issues, and alleged the company was using the site for living quarters without proper permitting. The company also has received notices of permit violations from Bastrop County.

The companies have also been the center of a number of environmental complaints in recent years. TCEQ filings show the companies have racked up a number of complaints in recent years, including some related to lack of permits and stormwater issues.

