Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch business to Texas after Delaware revokes Tesla pay package

A SpaceX static fire test of a single Raptor engine on the Super Heavy Booster 7 at its Starbase site in Boca Chica. File photo.

Aerospace company SpaceX is moving its business incorporation location to Texas, as Elon Musk continues to push back against incorporating companies in Delaware.

Public filings with the Texas Secretary of State show the California-based aerospace company requested to change its incorporation location to the Lone Star State on Wednesday. That night, Elon Musk also posted a picture of a document showing SpaceX was approved, but the acceptance was not yet listed in online public filings as of Thursday morning.

The change comes as Musk has expressed the desire to move the incorporation location of his various businesses, including Austin-based Tesla, out of Delaware, after a Delaware judge struck down his hefty Tesla pay package in late January.

In recent weeks, Musk has repeatedly urged all companies to exit Delaware and has instead said companies should incorporate in Nevada or Texas if "you prefer shareholders to decide matters.” Delaware incorporates more businesses than any state by far.

SpaceX marks at least the second Musk entity to make such a move in recent weeks after his neurotechnology company Neuralink changed its incorporation to Nevada last week. Artificial intelligence company xAI and social media X, formerly Twitter, were already incorporated in Nevada prior to the ruling.

Austin-based Tesla, along with Central Texas-based tunneling and infrastructure company the Boring Co. appear to remain incorporated in Delaware for now. But Musk has already said Tesla will hold a shareholders vote to decide if it will move its incorporation to Texas, after X users voted for Tesla to do so in an informal poll Musk posted.

SpaceX, which is headquartered in California, already has extensive ties to Texas including the Austin-area. In Bastrop, SpaceX built out a $43 million facility that company representatives have said could hire several hundred engineers to assemble Starlink internet terminals and sensors. The company also has a facility and launch site in South Texas, as well as a rocket factory in McGregor near Waco.

Amid the incorporation changes, it still remains to be seen if Tesla will appeal the Delaware judge’s late January decision that helped spark Musk’s distaste for the state.

The judge, who also previously ruled Musk had to go through with his purchase of Twitter, sided with a shareholder who argued that Tesla breached its fiduciary duties by awarding Musk a $55.8 billion pay package in 2018. In a 200-page ruling, the judge detailed Musk’s “thick ties” to those Musk negotiated the package with, and failure by the company to give proper disclosures.

As it stands, the ruling means Tesla will have to either appeal the decision or go back to the drawing board on Musk's compensation plan. The 2018 plan did not give Musk a salary but instead gave him significant stock options based on performance.

But Musk and the shareholder could be nearing an agreement. A Wednesday report from Reuters said Musk and the shareholder who won the verdict are planning on asking the judge to pause her ruling until an appeal is resolved, citing a letter to the court filed by the shareholders' attorney. It marks the first indication that Tesla plans to file an appeal.

The report said the two sides would agree to a stay of proceedings if they can reach a deal on the appeal bond, which would then go to the judge for approval. Musk could still appeal this deal even if approved.

