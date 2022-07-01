U.S. markets close in 6 hours 23 minutes

Elon Musk's Starlink gets FCC green light to beam broadband into moving cars, planes, boats

Isobel Asher Hamilton
·2 min read
Elon Musk
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • Starlink is now allowed to beam broadband into moving vehicles, the FCC said Thursday.

  • This means it will be possible to use Starlink in moving cars, planes, and boats.

  • Starlink already has deals to provide in-flight WiFi to at least two airlines.

SpaceX won approval from the Federal Communications Commission to let its Starlink satellites send broadband internet to moving vehicles on Thursday.

The greenlight means Starlink has cleared a major hurdle as it has already signed deals with airline carriers including Hawaiian Airlines and exclusive jet firm JSX to provide in-flight WiFi to passengers.

"Authorizing a new class of terminals for SpaceX's satellite system will expand the range of broadband capabilities to meet the growing user demands that now require connectivity while on the move, whether driving an RV across the country, moving a freighter from Europe to a US port, or while on a domestic or international flight," the FCC said in its authorization order published Thursday.

Starlink uses a network of satellites in low orbit to beam down broadband to users' satellite dishes, called terminals. It is designed to be able to reach customers in remote areas with poor internet connectivity.

The FCC's authorization will allow Starlink to pursue deals with transport companies more vigorously. Royal Caribbean became the first cruise line to request Starlink on its ships in June.

Starlink also launched a $135 monthly subscription for RVs in May. At launch the company said the internet service could not be used while the RV was in motion.

Starlink's vice president of commercial sales Jonathan Hofeller told attendees at a panel in March the service has over 250,000 subscribers, Space News reported.

SpaceX did not immediately respond when contacted by Insider for comment outside of usual working hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider

  • US supreme court rules against EPA and hobbles government power to limit harmful emissions

    Court sides with Republican states as ruling represents landmark moment in rightwing effort to dismantle ‘regulatory state’

  • Biden's Health Secretary Xavier Becerra Says There Is 'No Magic Bullet' To Restore Abortion Rights

    “We will do everything we can with what we find to make sure we are protecting women’s reproductive health care services,” said U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra

  • Watch ULA launch national security mission on Atlas V rocket from Florida

    ULA is set to launch its Atlas V rocket with payloads for the U.S. Space Force and Department of Defense from LC-41 between 6 - 8 p.m. ET, Friday.

  • Zoroastrians confront depletion of their ancient faith

    Among the world’s present-day religions, Zoroastrianism, founded more than 3,000 years ago, is one of the most ancient and historically influential. Starting Friday, about 1,200 attendees from 16 countries will be assessing their faith’s prospects during the four-day World Zoroastrian Congress in New York City, the first one held in the United States since 2000. Prospects for growth are limited, given that Zoroastrians don’t seek to convert outsiders and — in many cases — don’t consider the children of mixed marriages to be members of the faith.

  • Biden administration offshore drilling plan delayed

    (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Thursday delayed the rollout of a proposed five-year offshore oil and gas development plan that had been promised by the end of the month, according to sources. Interior Department Secretary Deb Haaland in May had vowed to unveil the draft proposal ahead of the June 30 expiration of the current plan. The department will not be able to hold any offshore oil and gas lease sales until a new plan is finalized.

  • India reaches 53-2 after Anderson strikes twice in test

    Fast bowler James Anderson struck twice under favorable conditions as India reached 53-2 at lunch on the first day of the series-deciding test match on Friday. The match is part of the four-test series which India leads 2-1, but was postponed last year after several Indian players tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the decisive test. The virus hit the Indian team again on the eve of the test match when regular skipper Rohit Sharma was ruled out and Jasprit Bumrah became the first fast bowler since Kapil Dev to lead the side as interim-skipper.

  • EU Imports More U.S. LNG Than Russian Pipeline Gas For The First Time Ever

    For the first time ever, the European Union has imported in June more liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States than gas via pipeline from Russia, as Moscow slashed supply to Europe earlier this month

  • Planned Parenthood Votes rolls out $3 million TV buy hitting Oz on abortion

    Planned Parenthood Votes on Thursday rolled out a $3 million television ad buy in Pennsylvania on Thursday hitting Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz over his stance on abortion access. The 30-second ad accuses Oz of wanting to make the procedure “a crime in Pennsylvania” and being “too extreme” for the state on the issue. Oz…

  • Tested: 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Is a Familiar Brute

    Ford bets that its bestselling pickup is what it will take to drag the U.S. into the electric era.

  • GM in driver's seat as Toyota stumbles on chip shortages

    General Motors Co is poised to outsell Japan's Toyota Motor Corp in the second quarter, even as sales at major automakers in the United States are set to drop as inventory shortages persist, industry analysts say. GM, which lost its crown as the U.S. auto sales leader last year for the first time since 1931 to Toyota, is also expected to sell the most new vehicles in the quarter among all big automakers, according to Cox Automotive. Automakers are set to report U.S. new-vehicle sales for three months through June on Friday and Tuesday.

  • Toyota unveils its first mass market hybrid car for India, emerging markets

    Toyota Motor Corp on Friday unveiled its first mass market hybrid car for India, a sport utility vehicle (SUV), charting a new course for the Japanese automaker in one of the world's fastest growing car markets. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV, the first car to be built by Toyota as part of a global alliance with Suzuki Motor Corp, will compete with Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors in a segment that accounts for the bulk of auto sales in India. The new model will be a "game changer" in the electric auto space in India, Vikram Kirloskar, vice chairman of local unit Toyota Kirloskar Motor said at a launch event in New Delhi.

  • The iPhone’s Creators Reveal the Consequences They Never Expected

    Not even Apple’s own execs—with front-row seats for the development of the iPhone’s key features—quite knew how they would change the world.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Price Prediction: Bears Target Lows, Why Doge Is At Risk

    Bitcoin price started a fresh decline below $20,000, Ethereum’s ether retested $1,000, and DOGE is trimming gains from the key $0.075 resistance zone.

  • Samsung's Commercializes 3-Nm Chip Production To Grab Bigger Pie From Apple, Qualcomm

    Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) has begun commercializing 3-nm chips intensifying rivalry with the most significant contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE: TSM). The first-gen 3-nm process can reduce power consumption by up to 45%, improve performance by 23%, and reduce the area by 16%. Samsung will begin with 3-nm semiconductors for high-performance and specialized low-power computing applications before expanding to mobile processors. Also Read: Samsun

  • Samsung Is First to Start Mass Production of 3-Nanometer Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. kicked off mass production of 3-nanometer chips that are more powerful and efficient than predecessors, beating rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to a key milestone in the race to build the most advanced chips in the world.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Or Sell After Signing Lithium Supply Deal?

    Ford is trying to rebound, recently sold part of its Rivian stake and increased investments in EV production. Should you buy Ford stock now?

  • Musk’s SpaceX Can Serve Planes, Cars With Broadband, FCC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s SpaceX won permission from US regulators to offers its Starlink broadband-from-space service to users in vehicles, vessels and aircraft.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsUkraine Latest: Kyiv Lauds Isle Retake; Putin Shifts Gas PlantThe Federal Communication

  • Hyundai Causes a Stir With a Car That Will Make People Talk

    Nothing stops Hyundai anymore. The South Korean automaker seems to have the "it factor" and isn't keen on letting it go. The vehicle maker and Kia, of which it is the majority and controlling shareholder, surprised recently when figures showed that the company has become the second biggest seller of electric vehicles in the United States thanks to two models: the futuristic SUV Ioniq 5 and the EV6 crossover.

  • NVIDIA's new Shield update can stop late-night movies waking up the entire house

    You may be able to watch action movies without waking up your whole family.

  • General Motors Slowly Ramps Up Electric Hummer Production

    The auto maker has a waiting list of 77,000 prospective buyers, but is making about 12 a day—trailing the pace of similar offerings from Ford and Rivian.