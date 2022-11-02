U.S. markets open in 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,858.00
    -8.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,583.00
    -102.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,317.25
    -14.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,849.80
    -6.80 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.20
    -0.17 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,658.40
    +8.70 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    19.78
    +0.12 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9905
    +0.0027 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0300
    -0.0220 (-0.54%)
     

  • Vix

    26.37
    +0.49 (+1.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1507
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1160
    -1.1160 (-0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,401.75
    -139.01 (-0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.02
    -4.03 (-0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,165.26
    -20.90 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     
1

Elon Musk's takeover has prompted some celebrities to say they'll leave Twitter. Here's how to deactivate your account and protect your data.

Pete Syme
·4 min read
Elon Musk's Twitter account with Twitter logo.
Elon Musk wants to call off his deal to buy Twitter.Getty Images

  • Elon Musk's long-awaited purchase of Twitter was finally completed last week.

  • The deal is expected to bring changes to the platform, including charges for some services and looser moderation.

  • Read on to see how to deactivate your Twitter account, and protect your data on the site.

The protracted saga of Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter finally came to a close last week when the billionaire entrepreneur completed a $44 billion deal to buy the social media site.

As the world's richest person took charge, news swirled about Musk's ideas to shake things up, with reports that the site's verification process will be dramatically changed, and staff complaining of being asked to take on longer hours to make the changes as fast as possible.

Musk has also promised changes to the type of content allowed on Twitter, leading many to believe that it could become a space for extreme viewpoints to thrive.

In the aftermath of the takeover, a number of celebrities, including "Bridgerton" creator Shonda Rhimes and musician Sara Bareilles have announced they are leaving the platform, while NBA legend LeBron James urged Musk to address the "scary AF" surge in N-word use.

Author Stephen King also said he'd leave the site if Musk introduced a rumored $20 monthly charge to remain verified.

Following Musk's takeover, Insider has compiled a list of ways Twitter users can protect their data on the site, and deactivate their account if they want to leave.

Data sharing

Twitter is free – for now, at least – but made over $5 billion in revenue last year. 89% of this came from advertising and the rest was from data licensing. You can't stop Twitter entirely from tracking you, but you can limit the information the platform cleans from you.

By heading to the "Settings and privacy" tab under "Settings" on the left hand side of your Twitter feed, then going to "Privacy and safety" and scrolling down to "Data sharing and personalization," you'll find a few things you can opt out of.

Under "Ad preferences" you can turn off "Personalized ads," and under "Inferred identity," you can stop Twitter from using your information from other websites and devices off the platform.

Un-checking "Data sharing with business partners" also prevents the app from giving your information to other companies.

Inferred identity Twitter settings
You can stop Twitter from using your data from other websites and devices.Twitter

Privacy

Musk has previously described himself as a "free speech absolutist," and announced plans for a Twitter moderation council with "widely diverse viewpoints" to make decisions about what can be said on the platform.

If you want to be less visible on Twitter, one easy way is to make your account private. From "Privacy and safety," go to "Audience and tagging" and check "Protect your tweets" to do so.

Protect your tweets setting
Protect your tweets to make your account private.Twitter

The "Privacy and safety" tab also allows you to mute certain words and accounts to prevent them from appearing on your feed, under "Mute and block."

You might also want to make sure that you haven't been sharing your location while tweeting.

Under the "Your tweets" tab, check that the "Add location information to your tweets" is unchecked, and click the button underneath to remove any information previously shared.

Twitter location setting
You can remove any previous locations in your tweets.Twitter

Back ups

If you're weighing up whether or not you should leave Twitter, you should consider backing up your tweets and other data in case you change your mind.

Go to "Settings," then "Your account," click "Download an archive of your data" and enter your password to request a ZIP file of your account information. You'll get a notification when it is ready to download.

Download your Twitter data
You can keep a backup of your account information and tweets.Twitter

 

Deleting tweets

Twitter only lets you delete one tweet at a time, which could take some time if you've been on the site for a while. Instead, websites like Tweetdelete.net allow you to start fresh and delete all your tweets, or just those older than a week.

It can also delete all your likes, which are publicly visible.

Deactivation

Deactivate your Twitter account
The deactivation page.Twitter

Time to say goodbye once and for all? Go to the "Deactivate your account" tab in settings.

Bear in mind that Twitter will keep your data for 30 days after you click the "Deactivate" button, allowing you to restore your account if you change your mind within that time frame.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • U. of Florida trustees approve Sen. Sasse as next president

    Nebraska U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse won approval Tuesday from the University of Florida Board of Trustees to be the school's next president despite vocal opposition from some faculty and students. Sasse, a Republican, was recommended for the top post by a unanimous vote of the trustees. A final vote to elevate Sasse as the school's 13th president is set for Nov. 10 by the state university system Board of Governors.

  • Dogecoin Futures Reaches Almost $90M in Liquidations Over Weekend in Unusual Move

    Dogecoin (DOGE) futures racked up over $89 million in liquidations since Friday amid volatile trading as Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter was confirmed. Floating Point Group co-founder & CEO John Peurifoy discusses his take on the DOGE rally and outlook for the wider crypto markets.

  • Amazon to let Prime members listen to 100 million songs ad-free

    As Apple Inc. raises prices on its streaming music service and Spotify Technology SA teases a similar move, Amazon.com Inc. is going in a different direction.

  • Over Half of Americans Plan To Work in Retirement: Here Are the Best Options

    Just because you've retired from your primary career doesn't mean you're finished working. In fact, some retirement advice is to keep working at least part time. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top...

  • New York Has a New Pay Transparency Law. Here’s How Much You Can Make on Wall Street.

    This law, effective Nov. 1, will lift the mask on salary ranges. Companies including JP Morgan Chase, American Express, Citigroup, and UBS have already complied.

  • Why Lindsay Lohan Was 'Jealous' of Megan Fox on 'Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen' Set

    Lindsay Lohan reveals to 'Cosmopolitan' why she was so jealous of her 'Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen' co-star, Megan Fox. In her 'Cosmo' cover video, 'The Breakdown,' the 36-year-old reacts to her most legendary roles and on-screen moments, including the 2004 musical comedy film. Lindsay admits what made her so envious of Megan's character, Carla, on the set of the film

  • Tax Mistakes Everyone Makes and How To Avoid Them

    Tax season is still a ways off, but you can always take steps to be better prepared when it comes around again. When you file your taxes, there are a few easy-to-make mistakes you'll need to dodge....

  • Binance CEO: Crypto Is the 'Only Stable Thing' Amid Financial Turmoil

    Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao took to the stage at Web Summit to discuss regulators, the crypto crash, and Elon Musk's unpredictability.

  • Armenia and Azerbaijan agree not to use force, stick to peace deals - RIA

    Russian President Vladimir Putin also took part in the meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, which was held in the Black Sea port of Sochi. The clashes are linked to decades-old hostilities over control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, but until 2020 largely controlled by the majority ethnic Armenian population. Moscow, which has a defence pact with Armenia and a military base there, deployed thousands of peacekeepers to the region after a ceasefire in 2020.

  • Is DeSantis likeable enough to be elected president?

    The sharpest opinions on the debate from around the web

  • For Dolphins, the Tua-and-Tyreek show is starting to roll

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) It's been nearly four decades since the Miami Dolphins finished a season with the highest-rated passer in the NFL. There was a now-infamous video that the Dolphins posted to Twitter on May 10, showing Tagovailoa - in a bucket hat and shorts, not a helmet and pads - dropping back and sending a pass to Hill. The pass was underthrown, Hill was basically standing still when he caught it and tweeters who thought it was an ominous sign for the season reacted predictably.

  • 8 Signs You Can Afford To Retire

    Leaving the working world behind can be an exciting but daunting prospect. Even if you have all your financial ducks in a row, you may find yourself doubting if you're actually prepared to enter this...

  • 6 Lesser-Known Side Hustles To Earn Some Extra Cash

    The pandemic did not give birth to the gig economy, but it sure did help it grow up a lot quicker. In 2020, side hustlers scrambled to find alternative income streams out of necessity, because...

  • All Quiet on the Western Front Is a Warning to the World

    The new Netflix 'All Quiet on the Western Front' offers up a warning about what fanatical nationalism does to a country

  • How polling averages could be underestimating the Democrats

    Are Republican survey firms skewing midterm predictions?

  • Fantasy Basketball Trade Analyzer: It's time to move on from Klay Thompson

    Who should you buy low or sell high on in fantasy hoops right now? Consider some of these options.

  • Colombia's President promises to deepen ties with Venezuela

    The presidents of Colombia and Venezuela met on Tuesday and said they would improve trade and security cooperation, as both countries seek to normalize relations following the election of Colombia’s first leftist leader. After the meeting in Venezuela’s presidential palace, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said it was “suicidal” for the governments of Venezuela and Colombia to have become estranged from each other recently, adding that the border between the countries had been forgotten and “turned over” to criminal mafias. Colombia’s president said both countries would now look for ways to share intelligence on drug trafficking groups, and added that he would lobby for Venezuela’s re-entry into the Andean Community of Nations, a regional trade and investment group that Venezuela withdrew from in 2006.

  • Fetterman praised Oregon for decriminalizing small amounts of hard drugs like meth and heroin in 2020

    John Fetterman praised Oregon in 2020 after voters approved a measure to decriminalize small amounts of hard drugs like heroin, meth, cocaine and ecstasy.

  • Vanguard: Do These 3 Things to Maximize Your Medicare Coverage

    When it comes to Medicare, understanding your healthcare needs and finding the right coverage are essential. But as you get close to or enter retirement, making decisions about your health can be overwhelming. To make the process a little easier, Vanguard … Continue reading → The post Vanguard's 3 Steps to Maximizing Your Medicare Coverage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russia rejoins wartime deal on Ukrainian grain exports

    Russia agreed Wednesday to resume its participation in a deal brokered by Turkey and the U.N. to keep grain and other commodities moving out of Ukraine's ports during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Turkey's president said.