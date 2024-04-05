Elon Musk's World War III Worries Truer Than Ever As Iran Threatens US After Embassy Strike — US To Be Held 'Answerable' For Israel Support

In a dramatic escalation of Middle Eastern tensions amid the ongoing war in Gaza, Iran has accused Israel of conducting a deadly airstrike on its embassy complex in Damascus, Syria, on Monday. The attack, which decimated the consulate building, resulted in the deaths of at least seven Iranian officials, including high-ranking commanders of Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) and six Syrian citizens.

The strike has been met with fierce condemnation from Iran and Syria, both of which have pointed fingers at Israel. Tehran has warned of a "serious response," echoing sentiments of retribution from the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi have both vowed that the attack will not go unanswered. After the attack, Iran vowed to hold the U.S. "answerable" for its support of Israel.

In October, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian delivered a warning at the United Nations, suggesting that the United States would face consequences if the conflict in Gaza continues. This declaration came amid a period of heightened sensitivity, following a devastating attack by Hamas on Israel that resulted in significant casualties and has since seen Israel vow a forceful response against Hamas.

Shortly after, Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk commented about the potential for a third world war and that it appears more likely than ever as tensions continue to rise. Last year, Musk speculated on global instability and the technological dimensions that could characterize such a conflict, emphasizing the unpredictability and the widespread impact it could have around the globe.

Musk said in October, "We need to figure out peace in Ukraine, and I think we need to restore normal relations with Russia."

This came shortly after the attack on Israel, and tensions continue to escalate. On March 22, Russia officially declared war on Ukraine after roughly two years of continuous conflict in the country.

“World War III is a civilizational risk that we may not recover from," Musk posted on X. "Could this lead to WW3? We need to prioritize avoiding World War III."

Iran’s involvement, through its rhetorical support for Hamas, the provision of limited financial aid, and its substantial backing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a group designated as a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union, underscores the complex web of alliances and enmities in the region. The situation is complicated by Iran’s support for various militias in Iraq, Syria and Yemen, which have been involved in actions against U.S. interests and allies, signaling a broader arena of indirect confrontation.

Despite relative peace as little as four years ago, tensions around the globe continue to rise, but calls for peace are becoming increasingly louder.

This article Elon Musk's World War III Worries Truer Than Ever As Iran Threatens US After Embassy Strike — US To Be Held 'Answerable' For Israel Support originally appeared on Benzinga.com

