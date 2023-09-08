Elon Musk's X is hiring, and the Diet Coke-loving billionaire says soda machines will be a perk

Elon Musk and cans of Diet Coke. Chesnot/Getty Images; Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

X is using its new job listings feature to hire engineers.

Elon Musk replied to posts about it saying the company is getting soda machines.

The billionaire used to drink eight cans of Diet Coke a day.

X, the company formerly known as Twitter, is advertising new positions under the social network's job listings feature.

Daniel O'Shea, an X employee whose LinkedIn profile lists him as the director of engineering, shared a post that uses X Hiring. He used to work for Laskie, the job-matching startup that became Twitter's first post-Musk acquisition in May.

X Hiring appears to be part of Elon Musk's ambitions to turn the platform into an "everything app."

We’re getting some of those machines that make any kind of soda on demand — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 8, 2023

The post displays a job card with three bullet points about the engineering roles, and links out to an application form which includes the question: "What exceptional work have you done?"

Linda Yaccarino, the X CEO, said last month that the company was hiring again after around 80% of staff were laid off, bringing the employee count down to around 1,500.

The job listing describes a "startup environment where you get to ship features to 500M users," indicative of Musk's big demands.

Musk used to sleep at the office of his first company, Zip2, and continued that habit at X — where he reportedly told employees to work "extremely hardcore" with 80-hour weeks.

But, perhaps allaying concerns over an exacting work environment, Musk is trying to tempt job seekers with soda machines.

The billionaire — who was at one point drinking eight cans of Diet Coke a day and has had his joke tweet about Coca-Cola framed at X headquarters — was responding to an employee who promoted the job advert saying: "plus: there's a ton of diet coke."

Story continues

"We're getting some of those machines that make any kind of soda on demand," Musk added.

He previously said there are free drinks and snacks at Tesla, but started making Twitter employees pay for lunch at the San Francisco headquarters when he took over last year. Musk said that these free lunches were costing more than $400 per meal.

X did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider