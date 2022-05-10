U.S. markets close in 2 hours 54 minutes

Elopak Welcomes New Teams in Morocco and Saudi Arabia

·3 min read

CASABLANCA, Morocco, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elopak has today welcomed new sites and team members in Casablanca, Morocco and Dammam, Saudi Arabia at the official celebration of its recent acquisition of Naturepak Beverage - the leading gable top fresh liquid carton and packaging systems supplier in the MENA region.

Ribbon cutting ceremony at Elopak Morocco. From the left: Norway&#39;s Consul General in Morocco, Bennet T. Kjeldsen; Elopak CEO, Thomas K&#xf6;rmendi; Minister of Industry and Commerce, Ryad Mezzour; Norway&#39;s Ambassador to Morocco, Sjur Larsen (PRNewsfoto/Elopak)
Ribbon cutting ceremony at Elopak Morocco. From the left: Norway's Consul General in Morocco, Bennet T. Kjeldsen; Elopak CEO, Thomas Körmendi; Minister of Industry and Commerce, Ryad Mezzour; Norway's Ambassador to Morocco, Sjur Larsen (PRNewsfoto/Elopak)

Following the acquisition, Elopak has added local production facilities in Morocco and Saudi Arabia to its extensive existing global network, which already encompasses customers across 70 countries. At the same time, annual production capacity has been boosted by more than 2.5 billion cartons, supporting the company's ambition to meet the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

The event took place in Casablanca, Morocco and included a ribbon cutting ceremony, a site tour of the production facility and a formal lunch. In attendance at the event were the Minister of Industry and Commerce Ryad Mezzour and Norway's Ambassador to Morocco Sjur Larsen.

Commenting on the event, Elopak CEO Thomas Körmendi stated, "We are delighted to officially welcome team members in Morocco and Saudi Arabia to the company. We look forward to working closely together and are excited by the opportunities that exist for us to deliver sustainable packaging solutions as part of a bigger and better team with a strengthened position in the MENA region."

Norway's Ambassador to Morocco, Sjur Larsen, also commented on the occasion, stating, "I am pleased to see Elopak investing in Morocco through this acquisition. I hope to see more Norwegian companies come to do business in Morocco and to invest. There are many possibilities in Morocco, and also for Norwegian companies that want to look at possibilities for access to new markets in Africa and the Middle East."

The acquisition of Naturepak Beverage is part of Elopak's growth strategy, enhancing its position in the MENA region showing great potential. Having listed on the Oslo stock exchange in 2021, Elopak is seeking to capitalize on its strong track record, growing geographical footprint and investment in sustainability-focused innovations to target organic growth of 2-3% per annum. It is pursuing new business opportunities across both traditional and non-traditional segments, as well as driving the plastic to carton conversion.

About Elopak

Elopak is a leading global supplier of carton packaging and filling equipment. The company's iconic Pure-Pak® cartons are made using renewable, recyclable and sustainably sourced materials, providing a natural and convenient alternative to plastic bottles that fits within a low carbon circular economy.

Founded in Norway in 1957, Elopak was listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in 2021. Today it employs 2,700 people and sells in excess of 14 billion cartons annually across more than 70 countries.

Elopak is a UN Global Compact participant with a platinum EcoVadis rating and has been carbon neutral since 2016. For more information, go to elopak.com or follow us @Pure_Pak on Twitter and @Elopak on LinkedIn.

