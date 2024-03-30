Eloro Resources Insiders Are Down CA$50k But Regain Some Losses

Insiders who bought CA$154.3k worth of Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSE:ELO) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 11% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled CA$50k since the time of purchase.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Eloro Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Richard Stone made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$73k worth of shares at a price of CA$2.45 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$1.40 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Eloro Resources insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around CA$2.07. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Eloro Resources Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Eloro Resources over the last quarter. Insiders purchased CA$26k worth of shares in that period. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Does Eloro Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Eloro Resources insiders own 13% of the company, worth about CA$14m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Eloro Resources Insiders?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Eloro Resources and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Eloro Resources.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

