You can find elotes, churros and more at this Mexican cafe in Sheboygan

La Tamaulipeca owner Kenia Estrada poses inside the firm, Wednesday, January 31, 2024, in Sheboygan, Wis.

SHEBOYGAN — Mangonada, elotes and churros can all be found at this Mexican cafe on Sheboygan’s south side.

La Tamaulipeca, 1201 Union Ave., offers a variety of Mexican treats and cafe items, like coffee, Mexican hot chocolate and arroz con leche (rice pudding), some with seasonal menu appearances.

“I was just trying to see if I can build something here where they (residents) don't have to go all the way to Milwaukee, and they can just stay here, so everything can stay local,” owner Kenia Estrada Gonzalez said about offering Hispanic treats in Sheboygan.

Estrada Gonzalez said she also liked the idea of opening a business because she'd have more flexibility and control over her schedule, which was important so she could work alongside her children’s activities.

She works full-time at La Tamaulipeca in the summer to keep up with foot traffic from tourists and residents spending more time outside, but picks up other jobs during the winter. The cafe has limited hours because business slows in the wintertime. Her nieces and nephew help at the cafe, too.

Mexican candy on display at La Tamaulipeca, Wednesday, January 31, 2024, in Sheboygan, Wis.

She said reception for La Tamaulipeca has been positive from Hispanic and non-Hispanic community members, who have been open to trying new cuisine.

Some customer favorites include churros, paletas (Mexican popsicles) and elotes, or Mexican street corn — corn with salt, lime, butter, mayonnaise, cojita cheese and chili pepper. Tortas de jamon (ham sandwiches) and mangonada (mango smoothies with chamoy and gummy tamarind candy) are also offered.

Mexican bakery owner hopes to grow menu, operate food truck

Estrada Gonzalez said she hopes to expand the menu and invest in a food truck, so she can increase her offerings and attend more community events. After securing a beer license, she hopes to add alcoholic drinks, like michelada, which is often made with Mexican beer, lime, tomato juice and spices.

A window at La Tamaulipeca on Union Avenue describes its offerings, Wednesday, January 10, 2024, in Sheboygan, Wis.

Opening hours adjusted seasonally

This winter, La Tamaulipeca is open 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays. It could reopen for summer hours at the end of May or early June. Contact the cafe at 920-287-3213.

