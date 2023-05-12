ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of €0.15

ElringKlinger AG's (ETR:ZIL2) investors are due to receive a payment of €0.15 per share on 22nd of May. This means the annual payment will be 1.6% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

ElringKlinger's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. The company is paying out a large amount of its cash flows, even though it isn't generating any profit. This makes us feel that the dividend will be hard to maintain.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio will be 4.8%, which makes us pretty comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from €0.40 total annually to €0.15. The dividend has shrunk at around 9.3% a year during that period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. ElringKlinger's EPS has fallen by approximately 56% per year during the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

We're Not Big Fans Of ElringKlinger's Dividend

Overall, while some might be pleased that the dividend wasn't cut, we think this may help ElringKlinger make more consistent payments in the future. The company isn't making enough to be paying as much as it is, and the other factors don't look particularly promising either. Considering all of these factors, we wouldn't rely on this dividend if we wanted to live on the income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for ElringKlinger (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

