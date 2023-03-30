U.S. markets open in 8 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,058.75
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,905.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,958.25
    -6.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,782.90
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.75
    -0.22 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,960.80
    -6.10 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0845
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.12
    -0.85 (-4.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2309
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5970
    -0.1480 (-0.11%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,570.71
    +1,009.99 (+3.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    620.57
    +19.60 (+3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.27
    +80.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,657.35
    -226.43 (-0.81%)
     

ElringKlinger Full Year 2022 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: €1.80b (up 11% from FY 2021).

  • Net loss: €89.1m (down by 260% from €55.7m profit in FY 2021).

  • €1.41 loss per share (down from €0.88 profit in FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

ElringKlinger Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 1.5%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 23%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 6.4% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 5.8% growth forecast for the Auto Components industry in Germany.

Performance of the German Auto Components industry.

The company's shares are up 5.2% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with ElringKlinger (including 1 which is concerning).

