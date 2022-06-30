Else Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

U.S. markets closed

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.
·3 min read
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSX: BABY) (OTCQX: BABYF) (FSE: 0YL) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting of the shareholders held on June 30, 2022 all resolutions put to the shareholders were passed. At the meeting, shareholders approved setting the number of directors at seven and re-electing all of management’s director nominees, as listed in the management proxy circular dated May 9, 2022, to the board of directors to serve until the next annual general meeting. In addition, shareholders approved the re-appointment of Kost Forer Gabbay & Kasierer, a member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited, as the Company’s auditor.

A total of 42,112,902 or 40.19% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares were represented at the meeting. The election of directors was approved by a majority vote of shareholders as follows:

Motions

Votes for

Votes withheld

Number

Percent

Number

Percent

Hamutal Yitzhak

41,986,753

99.7%

126,149

0.3%

Uriel Kesler

41,991,753

99.71%

121,149

0.29%

Sokhie Puar

41,978,225

99.68%

134,667

0.32%

Satwinder Mann

42,074,486

99.91%

38,416

0.09%

Eli Ronen

42,097,352

99.96%

15,550

0.04%

Akash Bedi

42,067,466

99.89%

45,436

0.11%

Ofer Barash

42,074,586

99.91%

38,316

0.09%


About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the “2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions” award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top Seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The Company recently received the World Plant-Based Award for “Best dairy alternative product” in New York at World Plant-Based Expo in late 2021. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly-traded company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives include leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics, and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit www.elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information, contact:
Mrs. Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO, Co-Founder & Director
ELSE Nutrition Holdings Inc.
E: hamutaly@elsenutrition.com
P: +972(0)3-6445095

Mr. Sokhie Puar, Lead Director of Else Nutrition
Email: sokhiep@elsenutrition.com
P : 604-603-7787

Investor Relations Contact:

Lytham Partners, LLC
Mr. Ben Shamsian
New York | Phoenix
E: shamsian@lythampartners.com
P: 646-829-9701

Toronto Stock Exchange

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “will” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for filing the Company’s financial disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs, and assumptions, which are based on management’s perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others, the expectation that there will be no interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID 19 and that the manufacturing, broker, and supply logistic agreement with the Company do not terminate. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs, and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s expectations only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.


