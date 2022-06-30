Else Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Logo

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSX: BABY) (OTCQX: BABYF) (FSE: 0YL) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting of the shareholders held on June 30, 2022 all resolutions put to the shareholders were passed. At the meeting, shareholders approved setting the number of directors at seven and re-electing all of management’s director nominees, as listed in the management proxy circular dated May 9, 2022, to the board of directors to serve until the next annual general meeting. In addition, shareholders approved the re-appointment of Kost Forer Gabbay & Kasierer, a member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited, as the Company’s auditor.



A total of 42,112,902 or 40.19% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares were represented at the meeting. The election of directors was approved by a majority vote of shareholders as follows:

Motions

Votes for Votes withheld Number Percent Number Percent Hamutal Yitzhak 41,986,753 99.7% 126,149 0.3% Uriel Kesler 41,991,753 99.71% 121,149 0.29% Sokhie Puar 41,978,225 99.68% 134,667 0.32% Satwinder Mann 42,074,486 99.91% 38,416 0.09% Eli Ronen 42,097,352 99.96% 15,550 0.04% Akash Bedi 42,067,466 99.89% 45,436 0.11% Ofer Barash 42,074,586 99.91% 38,316 0.09%



About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the “2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions” award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top Seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The Company recently received the World Plant-Based Award for “Best dairy alternative product” in New York at World Plant-Based Expo in late 2021. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly-traded company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives include leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics, and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit www.elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information, contact:

Mrs. Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO, Co-Founder & Director

ELSE Nutrition Holdings Inc.

E: hamutaly@elsenutrition.com

P: +972(0)3-6445095

Mr. Sokhie Puar, Lead Director of Else Nutrition

Email: sokhiep@elsenutrition.com

P : 604-603-7787

Investor Relations Contact:

Lytham Partners, LLC

Mr. Ben Shamsian

New York | Phoenix

E: shamsian@lythampartners.com

P: 646-829-9701

Toronto Stock Exchange

