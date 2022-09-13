Else Nutrition to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 15th

Virtual Investor Conferences

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company"), focused on infant nutrition today announced that, Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO, and Co-Founder of the Company, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 15, 2022.



DATE: September 15, 2022

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3StcgIH



Available for 1x1 meetings: September 21st from 12 PM – 3 PM EDT

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

September 2022: Announces major roll-out to 1,000 CVS pharmacies in 35 U.S. state.

August 2022: Announces roll-out with Canadian retailer London Drugs

August 2022: Launches on Amazon Canada



About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top Seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The Company recently received the World Plant-Based Award for “Best dairy alternative product” in New York at World Plant-Based Expo in late 2021. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly-traded company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives include leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics, and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

