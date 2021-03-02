Elsevier Supports Healthcare Practitioners with New Vaccine and Hospital Resources on its Global COVID-19 Healthcare Hub

Complimentary resources include online learning tools for ICU nurses, patient education materials and evidence-based information on COVID-19 vaccines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / Elsevier , a global leader in research publishing and information analytics, today announced the launch of complimentary resources and learning tools on its COVID-19 Healthcare Hub for frontline healthcare professionals who are playing an essential role during this pandemic.

The ICU Nurses Refresher Toolkit and COVID-19 Vaccine Toolkit contain up-to-date medical information on COVID-19, approved treatments and guidelines, and other useful tools to help doctors, nurses and staff provide care.

Jan Herzhoff, President, Global Health Markets, Elsevier, said: "As a trusted partner to healthcare providers globally, we believe that Elsevier has a responsibility to provide high quality information and tools on COVID-19 and the newly approved vaccines. Our team of researchers, clinicians and data scientists work tirelessly to develop the latest tools and resources, such as the complimentary ICU nurse training together with the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, that will further support healthcare providers during this public health crisis."

The ICU Nursing Refresher Toolkit features curated nursing skills from Elsevier as well as clinical eLearning and wellness resources from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN). Utilizing evidence-based practices and data on the novel coronavirus, the Toolkit helps to enhance clinical reasoning skills for ICU nurses who are managing high volumes of patients with COVID-19, and for registered nurses being called from other units to assist with COVID-19 care in the ICU. Nurses can earn Continuing Education (CE) credits for successfully completing the four refresher courses on the site. This nursing toolkit follows the announcement that Elsevier was selected by the State of California Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) to provide COVID-19 online training to nurses in the state.

Story continues

Herb Williams-Dalgart, Learning Excellence Director at AACN, said: "Now more than ever, nurses need access to reliable, trusted resources and support to confidently provide the best clinical care and achieve optimal patient outcomes. Our partnership with Elsevier allows more nurses to have access to AACN's clinical eLearning solutions, as well as to crucial wellness tools that allow our community of nurses to find resources and support to build their own well-being during these extremely stressful times."

As COVID-19 vaccinations continue to be developed and distributed globally, the COVID-19 Vaccine Toolkit provides healthcare workers with the latest, evidence-based information on vaccines approved for use. Visitors who access the Toolkit can read vaccine drug monographs and Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA) information, access vaccine administration resources, and view patient education materials, developed in collaboration with leading infectious disease experts. The toolkit will be continuously updated as additional vaccines receive approval from regulatory authorities and as new information on the vaccines is released.

John Danaher, MD, President, Clinical Solutions, Elsevier, said: "Collaboration in the science community combined with advancements in technology were the main drivers for the historic speed in which the COVID-19 vaccines were developed. The fact-based information available in the COVID-19 Vaccine Toolkit equips healthcare professionals with accurate data and discussion points that can be used in patient conversations to help address concerns, dispel vaccine falsities and ultimately make critical decisions for patient health."

Available in English, Spanish and Portuguese, the COVID-19 Healthcare Hub provides free access to toolkits, expert insights, research and COVID-19 guidelines. Since its launch in April 2020, the COVID-19 Healthcare Hub has received nearly 300,000 unique visits from physicians, nurses, clinicians, patients and researchers who are seeking the latest information and trustworthy resources on the pandemic.

Additional resources available on the COVID-19 Healthcare Hub include evidence-based clinical overviews, drug monographs, care plans, order sets and procedure videos for clinicians delivering care and information to patients. Healthcare professionals will also find the latest information and guidelines from government health agencies, medical societies and public health organizations for diagnosis, testing and treatment of patients with COVID-19.

To access COVID-19 video Q&As with physician experts, click here. Additional resources can be found by visiting the COVID-19 Healthcare Hub, Elsevier's Vaccine Toolkit and the ICU Nurse training.

---

About Elsevier

As a global leader in information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making for customers across the global research and health ecosystems.

In everything we publish, we uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity. We bring that same rigor to our information analytics solutions for researchers, health professionals, institutions and funders.

Elsevier employs 8,100 people worldwide. We have supported the work of our research and health partners for more than 140 years. Growing from our roots in publishing, we offer knowledge and valuable analytics that help our users make breakthroughs and drive societal progress. Digital solutions such as ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath support strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and health education. Researchers and healthcare professionals rely on our 2,500+ digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell; our 40,000 eBook titles; and our iconic reference works, such as Gray's Anatomy. With the Elsevier Foundation and our external Inclusion & Diversity Advisory Board, we work in partnership with diverse stakeholders to advance inclusion and diversity in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com

Media contact

Teresa Mueller, Vice President, Global Health Markets

Elsevier Communications, USA

t.mueller@elsevier.com

SOURCE: Elsevier





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/632970/Elsevier-Supports-Healthcare-Practitioners-with-New-Vaccine-and-Hospital-Resources-on-its-Global-COVID-19-Healthcare-Hub



