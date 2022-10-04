ElsMed, Novatec and IBA sign contract to install radiopharmaceutical production center in Georgia

IBA SA

The center will be equipped with a Cyclone® KIUBE offering the highest production capacity with a PET cyclotron.

Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, October 4, 2022 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the world’s leading provider of radiopharmaceutical production solutions, Novatec International and ElsMed Healthcare Solutions, the leading Israeli medical-technological company, announced today that they have signed a contract for the installation of an integrated radiopharmaceutical production facility in Tbilisi, Georgia.

The project will be the first of its kind in Georgia and includes the construction of an ultra-modern radiopharmaceutical facility equipped with the latest technologies such as the IBA’s Cyclone® KIUBE and Synthera®+ platform. The center will produce various types of radiopharmaceutical products and is expected to start operations in 2024.

The design, construction, operation, and production processes of the facility will be developed in line with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) standards and recommendations from IBA, as well as meeting set requirements defined by the legislation of Georgia.

The General Director of Novatec International, Giorgi Glonti, commented: “This unique project for an on-site production facility for radiopharmaceutical compounds will significantly boost the development of nuclear medicine in the country of Georgia. This initiative will also contribute to increasing the availability of Positron-Emission Computed Tomography (PET-CT) for a wider population. The facility will be able to fully cover the current and future demand of the Georgian market, both in terms of production and delivery of fluorodeoxyglucose (18F-FDG) as well as other artificial radioactive isotopes.”

“Nowadays, radiopharmacies need to produce an increasing amount of FDG in a limited time frame, in addition to producing numerous other compounds. The Cyclone® KIUBE is the perfect solution providing the ability to produce the widest range of radioisotopes and covers all the needs of PET radiopharmacies,” said Bruno Scutnaire, President of IBA RadioPharma Solutions.

Hen Lederman, General Manager of the ElsMed Healthcare Solutions added: “We are pleased to participate in a such unique and useful project. Our joint efforts will have a significantly positive effect in the fight against cancer in Georgia, with ElsMed being additionally involved in the facility design and training of necessary personnel, in cooperation with leading nuclear medicine centers in Israel, and will provide continuous support until project completion.”

About Novatec International

Novatec International LLC is a Georgian company founded to create and develop a radiopharmaceutical production in order to fulfill Georgia demand for various PET CT isotopes. The main stakeholders of the Novatec International are well known in Eastern Europe countries healthcare sector with experience in establishing a state-of-the-art medical center.

About ElsMed

ElsMed Healthcare Solutions Ltd. is a leading well-known company providing turnkey solutions including establishment of complete medical centers worldwide as well as oncology centers and other various ventures in the medical field with international standards. The essence of the company’s operations is to provide the latest and most advanced medical services to populations worldwide with an active involvement.

The company’s main activities are focused on establishing, managing and maintaining turnkey medical projects starting from the development stage through the planning, building, procurement, technical and medical training as well as routine operations and mainly after sale ongoing service support. ElsMed Healthcare Solution has assembled the best and most qualified professionals in all disciplines: consultants, architects, engineers, project managers, financial experts, technologists and medical technicians, physicians, proving track record in the establishment of medical projects internationally.

Please visit our website for more information: www.elsmed-healthcare.com

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 1,600 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

