Is Elsoft Research Berhad (KLSE:ELSOFT) Potentially Undervalued?

While Elsoft Research Berhad (KLSE:ELSOFT) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw its share price hover around a small range of RM0.51 to RM0.55 over the last few weeks. But is this actually reflective of the share value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Elsoft Research Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Elsoft Research Berhad Worth?

According to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 49.64x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 43.83x, which means if you buy Elsoft Research Berhad today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Elsoft Research Berhad should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. In addition to this, it seems like Elsoft Research Berhad’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Elsoft Research Berhad?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Elsoft Research Berhad's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ELSOFT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at ELSOFT? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ELSOFT, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for ELSOFT, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Elsoft Research Berhad, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Elsoft Research Berhad you should be mindful of and 1 of these is a bit unpleasant.

