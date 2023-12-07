Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, Eltek investors that purchase the stock on or after the 12th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.22 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.68 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Eltek has a trailing yield of approximately 5.3% on its current stock price of $12.76. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Eltek has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 21% of its income after tax. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 16% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Eltek has grown its earnings rapidly, up 52% a year for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, Eltek looks like a promising growth company.

Unfortunately Eltek has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

To Sum It Up

Is Eltek worth buying for its dividend? Eltek has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Eltek looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

So while Eltek looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example - Eltek has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

