U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,693.42
    -7.48 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,013.54
    -128.68 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,939.92
    -33.93 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,377.33
    -27.69 (-1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.80
    -0.96 (-1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.60
    +14.50 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    +0.29 (+1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1310
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6200
    -0.0140 (-0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3461
    +0.0032 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5390
    -0.2610 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,537.56
    -1,395.43 (-2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,456.02
    -22.64 (-1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.06
    -29.91 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,688.33
    -119.79 (-0.40%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a stepping stone to a fossil-free future? Register now for our 11/17 webinar at 2PM ET

Elude secures additional funding as it aims to improve travel booking experience

Christine Hall
·4 min read

Travel app Elude is on a roll, announcing an additional $3 million on the heels of a $2.1 million funding round and launch in August.

Alex Simon, CEO, and Frankie Scerbo, CMO, got the idea for the Los Angeles-based startup three years ago after bonding over a love of spontaneous travel, but not finding enough options within their budget.

Elude, a travel discovery mobile app, is a budget-first search engine that shows people how far their money will take them. The platform’s personalized onboarding experience customizes trip packages and offers future travel suggestions based on those preferences.

The new $3 million round was led by ATX Venture Partners, with Mucker Capital, Unicorn Ventures, Upfront Scout Fund, StartupO, Grayson Capital, Gaingels, Maccabee Ventures and Flight VC participating. This brings Elude’s total funding to more than $5 million.

“We felt momentum on the heels of our launch in August and that has continued,” Simon said in an interview. “Current investors spoke to us about our plan and what we wanted to accomplish and were supportive of that.”

Elude raises $2.1M to show spontaneous travelers the best destinations for their budgets

Indeed, with millennials spending more than $200 billion annually on travel, Elude’s goal is to reduce the hours of scrolling in search of a trip and more time actively booking vacations. Whereas competitors may show flights only or hotels only, Elude produces flight and hotel packages.

The latest funding will go toward hiring engineers to assist with feature rollouts. Elude launched on iOS, but has plans to launch a web version and Android version in the coming months. Other features in the works include better personalization approaches to maximize recommendations and expanding beyond flight and hotel. The company is also expanding its marketing and will introduce some paid advertising.

Over 25,000 users have signed up to use the app so far, with many of the searches coming from the coasts, Colorado and Texas, Scerbo noted.

In choosing investors to be included in the round, the co-founders said most of them had dabbled in travel before, and with demand for the industry coming back following a halt during the pandemic, the number of travelers is creeping back up to where it was in 2019.

“It shows momentum behind what we are doing,” Simon added. “Before, we were showing proof of concept, but now we are showing that demand and conversation is going on.”

With Elude attracting users from the Texas market, the co-founders said they were intrigued by ATX Venture Partners to lead the round. Chris Shonk, co-founder and partner at ATX, said his firm was equally attracted to the company.

ATX Venture Partners likes to see companies doing innovative things in industries that have survived, like travel, where there had been consolidation among venture-backed companies previously.

Now there are sectors, like what Guild and Sonder are doing in alternative accommodations, and boutique discovery engines like Elude.

“From day one, Elude wanted to have a different approach where the community, content, brand and vibe were edgy and fun,” Shonk said. “This resonates well with the younger demographic, who have spent a huge amount of money traveling relative to other groups.”

He went on to say that the future of travel will have to be redefined: It used to be about just business or just pleasure, but today, the answer is both or neither. With people now working from anywhere, the future of work is a grey line between work and pleasure, and startups are working to solve that.

Though the redefinition has only begun, Shonk believes that the travel industry is full of passionate founders “who have an emotional mission to go out and solve something they experienced as a traveler, but they are not thinking big enough and that is fine.”

“The whole industry is hyper inquisitive, and many of the startups were gobbled up by Booking.com or Expedia,” he added. “There are now throngs of $25 million to $50 million companies being created here, but not a lot of $1 billion companies. Frankie and Alex saw it differently, and are bold in vision and planning what to do and put in place. They are able to take this venture money and create a $1 billion company.”

COVID-19 pivot: Travel unicorn Klook sees jump in staycations

Recommended Stories

  • Why Cruise Stocks Sank Today

    In cruise news today, shares of Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Carnival (NYSE: CCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) are all down, falling 2.1%, 3.8%, and 7.6%, respectively, as of 11:30 a.m. EST. It said that although it's not quite profitable yet, with 40% of its capacity operating again by the end of the quarter and 57.4% occupancy rates, it's on track to reach a "crucial inflection point" in the first quarter 2022 with operating cash flow turning positive.

  • Retailers continue climb, Lucid and Canoo EVs boosted, travel and cruise lines take hit

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre runs down earnings in the retail, EV, and cruise line sectors.

  • Why Norwegian Cruise Line Shares Are Falling

    Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) shares are trading lower after the company announced a registered direct offering of common shares to certain shareholders. Norwegian Cruise Line expects to use the net proceeds from the offering to redeem up to $236.25 million aggregate principal amount of NCL Corporation Ltd.’s (NCLC) 12.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 and up to $262.50 million aggregate principal amount of NCLC’s 10.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2026. See Also: Why Roblox Shar

  • Lynx Air, Canada's newest ultra-low-cost carrier, to launch out of Calgary

    The new carrier will operate a fleet of Boeing 737 and says it will unveil its routes and schedules "soon."

  • IPO Leader Airbnb Tests New Buy Point As Travel Industry Explores Rebound

    Despite the obvious issues of taking a travel business public during a pandemic, Airbnb made its stock market debut in December 2020. Airbnb has already earned a spot on IBD Leaderboard and IPO Leaders. Although the online travel marketplace did not make the latest list of new buys by top funds, several leading institutional investors on the IBD Mutual Funds index own shares in ABNB stock, including Fidelity OTC and MFS Growth Plus, an impressive 233 funds with an A+ rating from IBD have reported a position in Airbnb.

  • U.S. Bancorp buys TravelBank, fintech backed by Will Smith

    U.S. Bancorp on Tuesday said that it would acquire TravelBank, a San Francisco company that integrates expense reporting and travel management tools into standard accounting software. One report put the deal's value at $200 million.

  • Uber introduces revamped shared rides offer in the U.S

    Uber Technologies Inc on Tuesday said it was resuming shared rides, which were scrapped during the pandemic, detailing a revamped offer aimed at reducing the previously high losses in the pooled rides segment. Uber said the new shared rides option, which allows strangers to split a car traveling in the same direction, started piloting in Miami on Tuesday, with no firm plans yet for a U.S. expansion. Previous known as Uber Pool, the new UberX Share offers a 5% upfront discount compared to a regular ride, Uber said on its website.

  • Brookfield Explores Hotel Portfolio Sale for Up to $1.5 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is exploring the sale of a portfolio of extended-stay hotels that could fetch as much as $1.5 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye S

  • American Airlines, travel platform Winding Tree announce blockchain partnership

    American Airlines and Swiss travel platform Winding Tree said on Tuesday they have formed a partnership that will enable corporate buyers to access the U.S. airline's data on flights directly, without the need for intermediaries. Travel agents and corporate travel bookers currently get their data on flights and rooms from global distribution systems (GDS) such as Amadeus and Sabre, which employ real-time inventory technology. "We're always looking for innovative ways to give our customers access to American's content in the way that's most convenient for them," said Neil Geurin, managing director for digital and distribution at American.

  • BurgerFi to expand in Miami-Dade County with three corporate locations

    BurgerFi International will open three new locations in the Miami-Dade County market next year. It will be the North Palm Beach-based fast casual restaurant chain's (Nasdaq: BFI) first corporate-owned restaurants in the county. BurgerFi plans to hire more than 75 new employees for the expansion.

  • What Hosts Need to Know About Airbnb's Winter Release

    Airbnb is about to roll out a flurry of intriguing changes to its platform. Here's a look at how hosts can benefit.

  • Airlines prepare for the holiday travel crunch

    Airlines expect to fly millions of passengers over Thanksgiving nearing levels similar to 2019.

  • Reggaeton Superstar Daddy Yankee’s Vibrant Puerto Rico Home Is on Airbnb

    Guests will be able to book three different one-night stays in December for $85 per night

  • Amid rise in airline violence, flight attendants plead for mercy ahead of holiday travel crush: ‘It's sometimes terrifying'

    “We love our jobs. All we want to do is actually be transparent about what's going on,” one flight attendant explains.

  • Taking A Flight Soon? Prepare To Pay More As Oil Prices Rise

    A surge in air travel demand is going hand in hand with a quick rise in jet fuel prices, which now threaten to erode airline profitability

  • Cheers to earning Aeroplan points at the LCBO

    Aeroplan, Canada's leading travel loyalty program, and the LCBO, one of the world's largest buyers and retailers of beverage alcohol, are pleased to announce that Aeroplan members can now earn points when shopping at LCBO retail stores across Ontario.

  • PTB Group Limited's (ASX:PTB) CEO Compensation Is Looking A Bit Stretched At The Moment

    Under the guidance of CEO Stephen Smith, PTB Group Limited ( ASX:PTB ) has performed reasonably well recently. This is...

  • American Airlines Launches New Class of Cabin Service

    The launch of Main Select fares comes after the airline partnered with JetBlue for more flight itineraries and perks for passengers.

  • Paulina Porizkova laughs off failed attempt to 'hang out at the pool and relax' on layover: 'Music and construction, I really lucked out'

    The model was serenaded by club music...and the sound of construction.

  • Universal Parks & Resorts' Tom Williams to retire. Here's who is taking over.

    Universal Parks & Resorts Chairman and CEO Tom Williams plans to retire from the top role, it was announced on Nov. 16. Williams — who has been part of the Universal family since 1987 — will step down effective March 16, 2022, and hand the reins to one of the theme park giant's top creative minds, Mark Woodbury, according to a news release. Woodbury will assume the position on Jan. 1, 2022.