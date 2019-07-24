Elvie, the smart, silent, wearable breast pump, is now sold at Target

Twitter More

In the midst of attacks on women's healthcare, a somewhat unsuspecting advocate has risen to reinvent the way women care for themselves and their families: technology.

From breastfeeding apps to fertility trackers, "femtech" is a $200 billion dollar industry that's set to disrupt our archaic global healthcare market.

Elvie, the female-headed company behind one of the UK's favorite smart breast pumps, is making its innovations more accessible than ever. Just in time for World Breastfeeding Week, the Elvie Pump will be available in over 250 Target stores in 40 U.S. states (as well as over 100 Buy Buy Baby locations) starting July 24, 2019. Read more...

