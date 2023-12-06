Elwood closes 2022 in strong financial position

Dec. 6—ELWOOD — The city of Elwood closed out 2022 with a healthy general fund cash balance, according to Mayor Todd Jones.

Jones gave the 2022 state of the city address Monday to members of the Elwood City Council, reporting that since taking office in 2016 the general fund balance has increased by $1,018,000.

He said the city was able to provide a 10% pay increase to all city employees including the police and fire departments.

"Our goal was to improve the quality of life for the city of Elwood," Jones said as he prepares to enter a third term in office.

"We delivered excellent city services and grow cash reserves due to exceptional financial management," he said.

Jones said the city received $750,000 from the Indiana Department of Transportation and with $250,000 in matching funds was able to spend $1 million on street paving.

The assets of the Elwood Redevelopment Commission have seen an increase in assessed value with an excepted cash position of $662,302, he said.

Jones said the city is moving forward with several projects including a multi-sports complex and renovation of the Dunnichay Aquatic Center.

The Redevelopment Commission agreed to sell two acres of property along Ind. 37 for a hotel development, he said. The Redevelopment Commission is marketing 15 acres next to the planned hotel development.

"We have accomplished many things since taking office in 2016," Jones said of his administration, "while keeping your tax rate neutral. It truly takes everyone working together to make Elwood a vibrant destination spot, one where people want to come live, raise a family, work and play."

