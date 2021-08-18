U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,435.75
    -7.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,175.00
    -84.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,977.75
    -19.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,174.70
    +0.30 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.21
    +0.62 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.10
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.70
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    +0.0190 (+1.51%)
     

  • Vix

    18.18
    +2.06 (+12.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3765
    +0.0024 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8260
    +0.2510 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,207.54
    -1,299.36 (-2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,129.04
    -52.31 (-4.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,156.43
    -24.68 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Ely Gold Shareholders Approve Gold Royalty Business Combination

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (TSXV: ELY) (OTCQX: ELYGF) ("Ely Gold") and Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE American: GROY) ("GRC") are pleased to announce that, at a special meeting of Ely Gold Shareholders (the "Ely Gold Shareholders") held August 17, 2021 (the "Meeting"), the Ely Gold Shareholders overwhelmingly approved a special resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution") authorizing the previously announced business combination between Ely Gold and GRC to be completed by way of statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the British Columbia Business Corporations Act.

The Arrangement Resolution was approved by 99.52% of the votes cast by Ely Gold Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting. In addition, as required by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("MI 61-101"), the Arrangement Resolution was approved by 99.47% of the votes cast by Ely Gold Shareholders excluding votes cast by "interested parties" (as defined under MI 61-101). The total votes cast for the Arrangement Resolution represented approximately 49.02% of Ely Gold's total issued and outstanding common shares ("Ely Gold Shares").

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all Ely Gold Shareholders for their unwavering support over the past 10 years. It is my belief that this transaction will provide significant additional value to shareholders going forward", said Ely Gold's President and Chief Executive Officer, Trey Wasser.

Pursuant to the Arrangement, GRC will acquire all of the issued and outstanding Ely Gold Shares. Based on the elections received from Ely Gold Shareholders and after pro-rationing and adjustments in accordance with the Arrangement, each Ely Gold Share is expected to be acquired by GRC in exchange for 0.2450 of a GRC Common Share, plus $0.0001 for Ely Shareholders who elected, or were deemed to have elected, the Share Alternative; and 0.099166 of a GRC Common Share, plus $0.869053 for Ely Shareholders who elected the Cash Alternative.

The GRC Common Shares issued in connection with the Arrangement are expected to be listed on the NYSE American after closing.

Completion of the Arrangement remains subject to, among other things, the final approval of the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court"). Ely Gold expects to make the application to the Court for final approval of the Arrangement on August 20, 2021. The Arrangement is currently expected to be completed on or about August 23, 2021, provided that all of the conditions to the Arrangement are satisfied or waived.

The Ely Gold Shares are expected to be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange on the date of closing of the Arrangement. The Ely Gold Shares will also be removed from quotation on the OTCQX. On completion of the Arrangement, Trey Wasser will be joining the GRC board of directors.

GRC anticipates that the share certificates representing the GRC Common Shares issued pursuant to the Arrangement will be sent to former registered Ely Gold Shareholders shortly after completion of the Arrangement. For more information regarding the new GRC share certificates please refer to AST Trust Company (Canada) by dialing 1-800-387-0825 (within and outside North America). Ely Gold Shareholders that own their Ely Gold Shares through a broker or other intermediary should contact such broker or other intermediary regarding their receipt of GRC Common Shares under the Arrangement.

About Ely Gold Royalties Inc.
Ely Gold Royalties Inc. is a Nevada focused gold royalty company. Its current portfolio includes royalties at Jerritt Canyon, Goldstrike and Marigold, three of Nevada's largest gold mines, as well as the Fenelon mine in Quebec, operated by Wallbridge Mining. Ely Gold continues to actively seek opportunities to purchase producing or near-term producing royalties. Ely Gold also generates development royalties through property sales on projects that are located at or near producing mines. Management believes that due to Ely Gold's ability to locate and purchase third-party royalties, its strategy of organically creating royalties and its gold focus, Ely Gold offers shareholders a favorable leverage to gold prices and low-cost access to long-term gold royalties in safe mining jurisdictions.

About Gold Royalty Corp.
Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Its mission is to acquire royalties, streams and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a balanced portfolio offering near, medium and longer-term attractive returns for its investors. Gold Royalty's diversified portfolio currently consists of net smelter return royalties on gold properties located in the Americas.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: This news release contains forward looking statements of Ely Gold and GRC, within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are statements which are not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed acquisition of Ely Gold by GRC and the expected timing of the application to the Court and completion date of the Arrangement. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove accurate. Such statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Ely Gold's or GRC's expectations are in the documents are detailed in Ely Gold's Management Information Circular dated July 20, 2021 regarding the Arrangement, which is available under Ely Gold's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. Other than as required by applicable securities legislation, Ely Gold disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement even if new information becomes available, as a result of future events or for any other reason.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ely-gold-shareholders-approve-gold-royalty-business-combination-301357559.html

SOURCE Gold Royalty Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/18/c8903.html

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Selling That You Should Be Buying Hand Over Fist

    When it comes to investing prowess, Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Since taking the helm of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's helped deliver an average annual return to shareholders of 20%. Taking into account the year-to-date gain from the Class A shares (BRK.A), Buffett has overseen a nearly 3,400,000% return in Berkshire Hathaway's stock while CEO.

  • Is Tilray a Warren Buffett Stock?

    Since he's the most famous and perhaps most successful investor of all time, Warren Buffett's stock-picking philosophy is something that every investor should understand. Cannabis company Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) doesn't have the consistent financial performance or operational efficiency that's typical of a Buffett pick. Could that be enough to pique Buffett's curiosity?

  • 4 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 1,100% (or More) by 2025

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street -- and with good reason. Historically low lending rates and abundant access to this cheap capital have fueled hiring, innovation, and even acquisitions among fast-paced companies.

  • AMC CEO Is Smartly Selling Shares

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has been the subject of intense investor interest in 2021. Redditers encouraged each other to buy shares of the movie theater chain and hold them until the stock price rose to astronomical levels. Through no fault of its own, AMC was devastated during the coronavirus pandemic when it had to shut its doors to the viewing public.

  • 1 Dirt-Cheap 5G Stock You May Want to Buy

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has dipped sharply of late, losing over 12% of its value in the past week as Wall Street sentiment regarding the memory market's prospects has taken a turn for the worse. A market research report from TrendForce projecting a decline in the price of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a downgrade by a Morgan Stanley analyst has weighed heavily on Micron stock. Analyst Joseph Moore has slashed his Micron price target by $30 to $75 a share, indicating limited upside from current levels.

  • Here’s what Vanguard found to be the most potent inflation-fighting asset class

    Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    Instead of chasing high yields, investors should focus on well-run companies that can afford to double their dividends because they generate robust earnings and FCF growth. Apple started paying dividends again in 2012 -- more than 16 years after it halted its original dividend -- and it's raised that payout every subsequent year.

  • Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sentiment is Increasing and the Recent Infrastructure Bill may Become a Catalyst

    Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), shares saw an 11% drop to US$25.10 in the week since the company reported its quarterly result. On the whole, it seems that the stock has stabilized back to fundamentals after a high enthusiasm run from the beginning of 2021. We will take a better look at the fundamentals and see what analysts are expecting for the company.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) crashed in Tuesday trading and are down 11.5% as of 1:20 p.m. EDT. Who's to blame for Lithium Americas investors' recent run of bad luck, though? You may be surprised to learn that it's actually larger lithium miners Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) -- and the bank that warned against buying them yesterday.

  • Labor Day has been a turning point in markets the last three years. Here’s what one strategist sees happening next.

    The last three years, Labor Day marked a turning point in markets. Here's what one strategist anticipates.

  • Is Palantir Stock a Buy?

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) built an advantage by becoming one of the first companies to allow users to integrate, manage, and secure data, and the company has prospered through its analytics capabilities. Palantir is a company specializing in data mining. The company's products allow for human-driven data analysis without a deep knowledge of query languages or statistical modeling.

  • This Company Might Cut Its Dividend, but Its Stock Could Soar

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) fell after its recent earnings report, along with a few other major announcements regarding large asset sales. Earnings did not show anything unexpected, and the company's announced divestitures were at good multiples, likely good news for the stock. While Lumen did not announce a dividend cut yet, even hinting at a potential cut made investors nervous, sending shares down.

  • 3 Scary COVID Stocks to Avoid

    George Budwell thinks Fools should avoid Inovio (NASDAQ: INO) with its $2 billion market cap. Patrick Bafuma thinks high-flying Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is about to take a hit, while Taylor Carmichael argues that investors might want to take profits in $33 billion Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON).

  • Nvidia Reports Earnings Wednesday. Why Bitcoin Is the Wildcard.

    The tech company expects to see a jump in revenue from chips that crypto miners use to conduct their business.

  • Cathie Wood Can't Get Enough Of Peter Thiel's Palantir, Adds Another $11.4M Shares

    Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Tuesday further increased the exposure in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR), continuing its buying spree in the Peter Thiel-co-founded data analytics company on the dip. Ark Invest snapped up 476,114 shares — estimated to be worth $11.4 million — as of Palantir’s closing price on Tuesday. Palantir shares, which jumped 11% after it reported second quarter earnings last week, closed 2.16% lower at $23.97 on Tuesday. See Also: Palantir, Alibaba, Square, Google, Dr

  • Hedge Funds Blindsided by China Risk With New Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio insists that the swings in Chinese markets are little more than “wiggles.” But for a certain subset of hedge-fund managers, the consequences of Beijing’s crackdown might seem more like an earthquake.Philippe Laffont’s Coatue Management, Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital Management and Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global Investors added new positions in Beijing-based JD.com Inc. in the second quarter, only to see its American depositary receipts tumble 19% since June 30. Over a

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks for Risk-Seeking Investors

    Additionally, they are likely to be relatively young companies and competing against established companies with more experience and resources. The other side of the coin is that investing in growth companies can deliver exceptional stock returns in the long run, which is why folks are willing to take the risk to begin with. If you are such an investor, willing to take on the risk for the potential of great returns, here are three growth stocks that may be right for you.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Nasdaq sinks, Home Depot & Roblox drop, Cathie Wood counters new 'Big Short' short

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Over the last 15 years, growth investors have done quite well for themselves. In fact, according to S&P Global, growth stocks have generated an annualized return of 13.4% over that time period, significantly beating the 8% and 10.