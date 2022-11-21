U.S. markets open in 2 hours 54 minutes

Elys Game Technology Postpones Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Elys Game Technology, Corp.
·3 min read
Elys Game Technology, Corp.
Elys Game Technology, Corp.

New York, NY, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys" or the “Company") (Nasdaq: ELYS)(BER:3UW), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today announced the postponement of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, initially scheduled for 10 a.m. Eastern Time on November 21, 2022.

Some stockholders were unable to tender their vote before 11:59 p.m. ET on November 20, 2022, due to a delay in the mailing of the Company’s definitive proxy statement to stockholders. Management has decided that it is in the best interest of the Company and its stockholders to reschedule the Annual Meeting to a new meeting date for a greater level of participation by stockholders, as well as consider changes to the proposals to be put forward at the Annual Meeting.

A new Annual Meeting date will be announced at a later date, and the Company will, as promptly as practicable, distribute to its stockholders of record a revised proxy statement for the rescheduled Annual Meeting.

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots in Italy and has operations in five states as well as the District of Columbia in the U.S. market. Elys' vision is to become a global leader in the gaming industry through the development of pioneering and innovative technology.

The Company provides wagering solutions, services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

Investors may also find us on Twitter @ELYS_gaming.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, including the impact to state and local economies, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Company Contacts:

Elys Game Technology, Corp.
Investor Relations
Tel.: 1-628-258-5148

Email: i.relations@elysgame.com


