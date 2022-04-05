U.S. markets closed

EM Key Solutions Acquires CORTEK

EM Key Solutions Inc
·2 min read
Image
Image

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EM Key Solutions announces the acquisition of CORTEK, Inc., a Fredericksburg, Virginia-based provider of mission support services to the federal government. Under terms of the stock purchase agreement with DecisionPoint Corporation, CORTEK becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of EM Key Solutions.

"We are excited to welcome CORTEK — its employees and customers — to the EM Key Solutions team," said Mike Snyder, EMKS CEO. "The combination of EMKS' health solutions, information technology and consulting capabilities and CORTEK's extensive experience providing mission support services in the defense and national security space will undoubtedly be an accelerator to our strategic growth."

Bringing together EMKS and CORTEK will provide a formidable merger of healthcare consulting, mission support and technology innovation while continuing to leverage deep industry relationships, technical know-how and our commitment to service," said EMKS President Edwin Rosas. "We are excited to turn the page to this next chapter of continued success."

CORTEK Director Paul Fernandes, with more than three decades of experience in government contracting, working with small and large companies in the defense, intelligence and national security markets, will stay on as a consultant to assist with the transition of employees and customers to EM Key Solutions. CORTEK will retain its Fredericksburg presence.

About EM Key Solutions

Founded in 2015, EM Key Solutions, a Florida Corporation, is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) serving our country, our Veterans and Uniformed Services and the federal market at large with mission-centric, cost-effective and innovative management consulting and healthcare systems solutions. EMKS delivers a customer-centric approach with proven management processes to each project the company undertakes. Through sound leadership and management principles, EMKS focuses on offering its clients the solutions they need to be successful throughout the project management lifecycle at the most competitive rates. Visit EMKS on the web at www.emkeysolutions.com.

About CORTEK

Founded in 2003, CORTEK, Inc., Maryland Corporation, is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business with its principal office in Fredericksburg, Virginia, focusing on projects that include integrated base defense/force protection, cyber, forensics/biometrics, systems and software engineering, and program management support services with clients at Department of State, DHS, DoD, FBI, and DTRA.

For more information, contact:

Matt Terl
Chief Growth Officer
Matthew.Terl@emkeysolutions.com
(703) 728-1165

