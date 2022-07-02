ME+EM Named One of Britain's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

LONDON, July 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ME+EM has been named one of Britain's fastest-growing private companies in The Sunday Times 100, ranking 57th.

Clare Hornby, 53, who founded the luxury womenswear brand in 2009

Previously ranking 81st, this acknowledgment reflects the enormous success that the brand has experienced over the past two years, including £46m in sales and a 3-year CAGR of 61%.

Off the back of this exciting global growth, in Spring 2022 ME+EM raised £55m from investors, led by Highland Europe.

With 30% of sales now coming from international markets, ME+EM aims next to accelerate its international expansion, predominantly in the US. In 2019, ME+EM launched its US website and began sending its monthly lookbook to the States. Since then online US sales have grown almost 700%.

To support this growth in the US (including the opening of stores in 2023), as well as two other key international markets - Canada and Australia - ME+EM expects to hire over 50 heads over the coming year.

About ME+EM

Founded in 2009 by Clare Hornby, ME+EM provides women with beautifully-made, luxury clothing that doesn't come with an extortionate designer price tag. In order to achieve this, ME+EM operates as a direct-to-consumer business, eliminating middlemen and wholesalers in order to provide exceptional quality for an accessible price.

Delivered in 14 tightly edited collections a year, each curated to serve the customer in that moment, ME+EM is built with busy women in mind. 'Intelligent style' is the brand's mantra, and informs a rigorous design process that provides flattering top-to-toe outfits that function in the real world.

ME+EM launched with a range of luxury loungewear that quickly evolved to include ready-to-wear and most recently, shoes and accessories. But it was these origins as a loungewear label that served ME+EM particularly well during the pandemic lockdowns, becoming a customer favourite for luxury pieces to wear at home. Fans of the brand include the Royal family, Helen Mirren, Cat Deeley, Erin O'Connor and Claudia Winkleman.

Active link – https://www.meandem.com/the-editorial/meem-named-one-of-britains-fastest-growing-private-companies

