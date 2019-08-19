U.S. Markets open in 7 hrs 43 mins

EM Review: Recession Fears Outweighed Delay in Some U.S. Tariffs

Bloomberg News

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market currencies and stocks fell for a fourth straight week last week, the longest losing streak for equities since October, amid mounting concern about a global slowdown. The inversion of the U.S. yield curve for the first time since 2007 fueled fears of a recession, outweighing relief over a pause in the U.S.-China trade war. Argentina led declines after market-friendly President Mauricio Macri was trounced in a primary election.

The following is a roundup of emerging-markets news and highlights for the week ending Aug. 18.

Read here our emerging-market weekly preview, and listen to our weekly podcast here.

Highlights:

On Wednesday, 10-year Treasury yields fell below the rate on 2-year notes for the first time since 2007. The yield-curve inversion sent ripples through financial markets amid concerns over a possible recession in the U.S.President Donald Trump delayed the imposition of new tariffs on a wide variety of Chinese consumer products including toys and laptops until December. The pause in his fight with China came as senior officials on both sides had their first phone conversation since Trump threatened the tariffs at the beginning of this monthTrump said Thursday he had a call coming soon with China’s President Xi JinpingChina called planned U.S. tariffs on an additional $300 billion of Chinese goods a violation of accords reached by the presidents, vowing retaliation as Beijing also pushed back on Trump’s efforts to link the trade war with the turmoil in Hong KongChinese officials are sticking to their plan to visit Washington in September for face-to-face trade meetings, people familiar with the matter saidChina posted the weakest industrial output growth since 2002 in July, as a cyclical slowdown and trade tensions add to the case to roll out more stimulusThe People’s Bank of China has responded to downward pressure on the renminbi exchange rate by communicating with the media and market participants to keep the rate “basically stable,” Deputy Governor Liu Guoqiang writes in a Financial Times opinion pieceYuan won’t see disorderly weakening despite external shocks, including trade frictions, according to an article written by PBOC Deputy Governor Pan GongshengChina’s central bank said it’ll start releasing a new reference rate for bank loansArgentine Economy Minister Nicolas Dujovne resigned Aug. 17, a day after Fitch Ratings cut Argentina’s long-term issuer rating by three notches to CCC and S&P lowered the country’s sovereign rating to B- from B and slapped a negative outlook on itMacri will meet new designated economy minister Hernan Lacunza and central bank President Guido Sandleris, according to a spokesman from the presidential palaceStocks, bonds and the currency all sold off ahead of the downgrade amid the prospect of market friendly Mauricio Macri losing power in October’s presidential electionAssets rebounded Thursday after a brutal three-day sell-offThe rout, that took sovereign bonds and the currency to a record low, hit big funds, including Pimco and star bond manager Michael HasenstabHong Kong’s airport halted check-ins for remaining departures for a second straight day on Tuesday as embattled local leader Carrie Lam warned that the city risked sliding into an “abyss”Investors are getting anxious about the impact of 10 weeks of anti-government demonstrations on Hong Kong’s banksChina ramped up the rhetoric against the protesters, with mainland officials in the city saying they “acted like terrorists” in swarming the main terminal buildingsBrazil’s central bank announced it will sell dollars from its foreign reserves for the first time in more than a decade to meet spot-market demandCentral bank will also offer reverse currency swaps -- the equivalent of buying dollars in the futures market -- to cancel out the impact selling dollars would have had on the realPlan was welcomed by traders who say the move will help meet market demand without disrupting the outlook for the currencyThe Moscow City Court released French investor Philippe Delpal from jail to house arrest after prosecutors unexpectedly dropped their opposition in a closely watched case that’s become a thorn in relations between Russia and France

Asia:

The People’s Bank of China is “close” to issuing its own cryptocurrency, according to a senior officialSouth Korea moved to downgrade Japan from its list of most trusted trading partners while also seeking talks to end a months-long spat that has hurt economic ties between the two American alliesSouth Korea is not considering curbs on DRAM supply to Japan as part of corresponding measures against Japan’s export restrictions, President Moon Jae-in’s spokeswoman Ko Min-jung saidBank Indonesia said there is still space for a policy rate cut, while the economy continues to perform well despite strong external headwindsIndonesia’s economy is set to expand at the fastest pace in seven years in 2020 with growth of 5.3%, President Joko Widodo said Friday in his annual budget speechWidodo sought parliament’s approval to relocate the nation’s capital to the island of Borneo, home to some of the world’s biggest coal reserves and orangutan habitats, as he seeks to ease pressure on congested and polluted JakartaWidodo said laws hindering the nation’s progress must be scrapped to boost economic growth, signaling his intention to push on with an ambitious nation-building agenda in his second termPresident proposed record government spending next year to drive the economy to its quickest projected growth in seven yearsThai Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said he is satisfied with the Bank of Thailand’s currency management and that the baht strength reflects a high current-account surplus. He also said the central bank can’t intervene much as Thailand could then be criticized for being a currency manipulatorPrime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha wants the baht to be at the level that the country’s exports can compete, Narumon Pinyosinwat, the government’s spokeswoman, saidBank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob said a planned policy-coordination committee with the Ministry of Finance won’t affect the central bank’s rate decisionsThailand plans a 316-billion-baht ($10 billion) package of government spending and loans to counter an economic slowdown caused by the U.S.-China trade war and currency strengthIndia Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hit back at critics of his government’s decision to revoke Kashmir’s autonomy, saying its special status had only led to terrorism and corruptionHe also announced a new position of Chief of Defence Staff, saying the move will “sharpen coordination” between the army, navy and air force servicesIndia’s consumer prices rose 3.15% in July compared with 3.18% in June, while wholesale-price gains slowed more-than-expected to 1.1% from 2% the prior monthFurther reduction in Philippines lenders’ reserve requirement ratio is a live discussion in Monetary Board, central bank Deputy Governor Francis Dakila told ABS-CBN News ChannelForeign direct investments net inflow was at $242 million in May, down 85.1% from last yearMalaysia’s economic growth quickened in the second quarter, spurred by stronger domestic demand and a rebound in commodity prices; gross domestic product expanded better-than-expected 4.9% in the second quarter from a year ago, the strongest expansion since early last yearThe central bank announced further steps to increase market liquidity, ahead of an expected decision by FTSE Russell in September on whether to retain ringgit bonds in its indexInflation slowed to 1.4% in July on year from 1.5% in JuneThe European Union opened a probe into whether Chinese, Taiwanese and Indonesian exporters of flat-rolled stainless steel sell it in Europe below costTaiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang asked central bank governor Yang Chin-long to closely monitor global financial markets amid China-U.S. trade conflict and uncertainties surrounding Hong KongTaiwan plans to spend a record amount on national defense next year as President Tsai Ing-wen looks to bolster the island’s defenses in the face of threats from an increasingly assertive China

EMEA:

Russia’s economy expanded 0.9% in the second quarter as consumer demand remained weak, but mining and manufacturing showed a modest pickup. The Economy Ministry said the pace will accelerate in the second half of the yearRussia’s credit score at Fitch Ratings is back to where it was before the crisis in Ukraine almost half a decade ago, but uncertainty over U.S. penalties still stifles the nation’s rankingThe European Union’s eastern economies downshifted last quarter along with the rest of the bloc, but a job boom and stimulus helped them withstand the brunt of global headwinds that sent the U.K. and Germany into contractionUkraine’s economic growth unexpectedly accelerated to the fastest pace since 2016, helped by a strong grain harvest and domestic consumptionThe Turkish government plugged its deteriorating finances in July with an outsized cash infusion from the central bank. The monetary authority transferred around 22 billion liras ($3.9 billion) to the Treasury last month, the biggest deposit since an annual dividend payment in January, according to data on its websiteSouth Africa’s rand was back as the world’s most-volatile major currency on Thursday, with options pricing suggesting it’s not going to lose that status any time soonRetail sales rose for the sixth straight month in JuneMozambique’s central bank cut its key rate for a second time this year as the inflation outlook improved following a new peace deal. The Monetary Policy Committee reduced the benchmark interbank rate to 12.75% from 13.25%, Banco de Mocambique said Thursday

Latin America:

Argentina’s presidential front-runner Alberto Fernandez criticized Macri for increasing short-term debt to unsustainable levels, although he said he doesn’t want to default on the country’s obligationsMacri tweeted Wednesday that he had a long phone conversation with Fernandez, who committed to collaborate so that political uncertainty affects the economy as little as possibleThe drastic change in the political outlook had analysts and traders scrambling to re-calculate the fair value for Argentine assets. Bank of America Merrill Lynch calculated the recovery value for the sovereign bonds at around 40 cents on the dollar in case of a restructuring in 2020Macri announced measures to support the economy, including freezing fuel prices for 90 days, increasing the minimum salary and modifying taxes paid by workersInvestors now focusing on incoming T-bills rollovers, as government may struggle to find demand for new notesArgentine savers pulled more than $700 million from their dollar-denominated accounts on Monday and TuesdayBrazil’s economy likely fell into recession in the second quarter according to a key gauge of economic activityThe lower house of Congress approved the base text of a measure aimed at reducing bureaucracy and restrict the regulatory power of the state. Speaker Rodrigo Maia said the tax reform can be approved by the end of the yearBrazil will leave the South American trade bloc Mercosur if conflicts arise with the winner of Argentina’s election, President Jair Bolsonaro saidMexico’s central bank reduced borrowing costs for the first time in five years after inflation slowed, the economy faltered and the U.S. cut its own ratePresident Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wants to upgrade ports and refineries to help trigger growth at the Isthmus regionLower revenue will drive a wider-than-anticipated fiscal deficit this year, despite underspending, according to Moody’s Investors ServicePemex’s business plan is expected to weaken its credit metrics, Fitch saidLopez Obrador ratcheted up his attacks against credit-rating companies on Friday, saying he hopes they act more objectively and noting that Mexico pays them as much as $300 million a yearA Mexican judge ordered the detention of a former cabinet minister facing corruption chargesColombia’s economy grew more than expected in the second quarter, as the retail, wholesale and transport sector expanded along with the financial industryPeru economic activity exceeded expectations in JuneCentral bank increased currency intervention, selling three times more foreign currency swaps than in previous time

--With assistance from Julia Leite, Yumi Teso, Alex Nicholson and Philip Sanders.

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Lilian Karunungan in Singapore at lkarunungan@bloomberg.net;Aline Oyamada in Sao Paulo at aoyamada3@bloomberg.net;Selcuk Gokoluk in London at sgokoluk@bloomberg.net;Colleen Goko in Johannesburg at cgoko2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tomoko Yamazaki at tyamazaki@bloomberg.net, Karl Lester M. Yap

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Trump's China Trade News Aids Stock Market Rally; Analyzing Apple, These Top Stocks
    Business
    Investor's Business Daily

    Dow Jones Futures: Trump's China Trade News Aids Stock Market Rally; Analyzing Apple, These Top Stocks

    Dow Jones futures rose Sunday night, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures, amid China trade war comments from President Donald Trump. A newly confirmed stock market rally came under pressure right away. The major averages suffered weekly losses in a wild week with conflicting China trade war news and a rare Treasury yield curve inversion.

  • Singapore to Raise Retirement Age With Power Transition Approaching
    World
    Bloomberg

    Singapore to Raise Retirement Age With Power Transition Approaching

    Singapore extended support for older workers in the aging island nation as the current leadership prepares to hand over to a new generation in the next few years. The retirement age will be gradually raised to 65 from 62, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Sunday in his annual National Day Rally speech. The city-state will also increase pension-contribution rates for workers so that by 2030, any worker age 60 or below will get the full rate, Lee said.

  • Income Investors Should Know That The Star Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SGR) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon
    Business
    Simply Wall St.

    Income Investors Should Know That The Star Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SGR) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

    Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out an unsustainably high 280% of its free cash flow as dividends over the past 12 months, which is worrying. Our definition of free cash flow excludes cash generated from asset sales, so since Star Entertainment Group is paying out such a high percentage of its cash flow, it might be worth seeing if it sold assets or had similar events that might have led to such a high dividend payment.

  • A gun law case before the US Supreme Court has Americans up in arms
    Finance
    Quartz

    A gun law case before the US Supreme Court has Americans up in arms

    The US Supreme Court will soon consider the right to bear arms, something it hasn't done for nearly a decade. The case in question has pitted New York City against the New York State Pistol and Rifle Association over a law on transporting guns. The twist here is that New York City, and its many legal allies, say the case is actually moot.

  • CenturyLink Cobbles Together a Decent Second Quarter
    Business
    Motley Fool

    CenturyLink Cobbles Together a Decent Second Quarter

    Yet there's hope, as second-quarter revenue notched only a small drop from the previous quarter and the company is getting ready to make some infrastructure investments that could pay off down the road. The stock certainly isn't for those who don't like risk, but some reasons for cautious optimism might be emerging. The top and bottom lines are moving in opposite directions Revenue in the second quarter of 2019 fell 5.5% year over year as sales across all of CenturyLink's segments declined save for in the international and global accounts segment, where revenue was flat.

  • Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Permit Employment Discrimination Against Transgender Workers
    Politics
    Meredith Videos

    Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Permit Employment Discrimination Against Transgender Workers

    The Trump administration's Department of Justice is asking the Supreme Court to set a legal precedent that would enable employers to fire employees because they are transgender.

  • Mark Cuban explains how to make a 16% guaranteed return
    Business
    MarketWatch

    Mark Cuban explains how to make a 16% guaranteed return

    As Mark Cuban, the “Shark Tank” star, billionaire entrepreneur, and NBA franchise owner explains, just pay off your debts. The personal finance site NerdWallet put our revolving credit card balance at $420.22 billion in late 2018. The revolving number is just the credit card debt we carry from month to month.

  • Iran Tanker Signals It's Heading for Greece on Leaving Gibraltar
    World
    Bloomberg

    Iran Tanker Signals It's Heading for Greece on Leaving Gibraltar

    The Iranian supertanker detained last month on suspicion of hauling oil to Syria in violation of European sanctions set sail from Gibraltar waters after being released by the British territory and is now signaling Greece as its next destination. The ship, renamed Adrian Darya, changed its intended destination on Monday to the Greek port of Kalamata, from its previous indication of the Mediterranean Sea, according to vessel-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. Gibraltar rejected an attempt by the U.S. to block the ship's release on Sunday.

  • I built a nest egg of $1 million and I’m only 46 — so why do I still spend my waking hours worrying?
    Business
    MarketWatch

    I built a nest egg of $1 million and I’m only 46 — so why do I still spend my waking hours worrying?

    We have over $1 million in investments for ourselves, an additional $50,000 in investments for our two girls to be used for college. We have made investing mistakes, but we have learned from them. All told, we currently have over $1 million in investments for ourselves, an additional $50,000 in investments (529s and a Scottrade custodial account) for our two girls to be used for college, with our only debt being the final few years of our mortgage.

  • 10 Marijuana Stocks Wall Street Thinks Will Double
    Business
    Motley Fool

    10 Marijuana Stocks Wall Street Thinks Will Double

    Here you'll see just how much these 10 marijuana stocks would need to increase to hit Wall Street's consensus price target. MedMen Enterprises: 196% upside You might be surprised to learn that among the dozens of well-known pot stocks to choose from, upscale dispensary operator MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) is furthest from Wall Street's price target, which implies an almost tripling in value. MedMen certainly has a knack for normalizing the cannabis buying experience, is set to entrench itself in big markets like California and Florida, and will double its state-based reach when its acquisition of PharmaCann closes.

  • These 16 money wasters are why so many Americans can’t save for retirement
    News
    MarketWatch

    These 16 money wasters are why so many Americans can’t save for retirement

    From the lofty perch of old age, and after a lifetime of thrift, I declare that I am qualified to comment on how not to waste money. We've all heard the reports: Most Americans live paycheck to paycheck, a large number can't come up with $400 for an emergency, and there's no money to save for retirement and other goals. Most of that data comes from surveys where people are, in effect, saying they don't have enough income.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life
    Business
    Motley Fool

    3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

    There's a balance in the dividend space between high yields and dividend sustainability. In the end, it's generally more important to find stocks that can keep paying -- and hopefully increasing -- their dividends than to stretch for high yields that are ephemeral because they are backed by dividends that are likely to get cut. If you want to add a few good dividend names to your portfolio, these three Motley Fool contributors think you'll want to look at biotech Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), telecom giant Verizon (NYSE: VZ), and consumer products specialist Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG).

  • Better Buy: Aurora Cannabis vs. Cronos Group
    Business
    Motley Fool

    Better Buy: Aurora Cannabis vs. Cronos Group

    Production capacity Aurora Cannabis ranks at the top of the industry when it comes to production capacity. The company is on track to produce at least 625,000 kilograms of cannabis on an annual basis. Aurora isn't there yet, though: It produced around 30,000 kilograms of cannabis for sale in its latest quarter.

  • Copy insiders and buy these stocks — because they see no recession looming
    Business
    MarketWatch

    Copy insiders and buy these stocks — because they see no recession looming

    I recently told subscribers of my stock letter Brush Up on Stocks to get more bullish on stocks because of robust insider buying in cyclical sectors like tech, banks, industrials, chemicals, airlines, autos, hotels, energy, mining, and brokerage and investment companies. Insiders would definitely not be doing this if — like Gundlach — they saw a recession on the way. Instead, they'd be on a buyer's strike, or at best they'd favor utilities or consumer non-discretionary companies.

  • I Lost $34,000 This Week: Here's What I'm Doing About It
    Business
    Motley Fool

    I Lost $34,000 This Week: Here's What I'm Doing About It

    That's because I have a fundamental understanding that stocks will almost certainly prove to be the best way to grow my wealth over the next two-plus decades, and the only way to attain those returns is to ride out volatility without letting fear take the reins and cause me to sell at the worst time: when my portfolio has lost value. To the contrary, I've taken advantage of these sell-offs and been a buyer over the past month. Moreover, I have measurable evidence that this strategy works.

  • Florida Vacation Home Invaded By Dozens of Vomiting Vultures
    U.S.
    Meredith Videos

    Florida Vacation Home Invaded By Dozens of Vomiting Vultures

    A New York couple's luxurious vacation house in Florida has been taken over by dozens of black vultures that are vomiting and defecating everywhere.

  • San Francisco doesn't care about the stock market
    Business
    Yahoo Finance

    San Francisco doesn't care about the stock market

    It's not to say that people in San Francisco don't care about stocks or the economy. A banker who works closely with many tech companies told me, “They don't know about the stock market. With options making up a considerable chunk of a tech employee's compensation, it's no surprise employees so closely track a company stock price, but it can be a distraction.

  • Baidu Reports Earnings With Stock Holding a Value Level
    Business
    Investopedia

    Baidu Reports Earnings With Stock Holding a Value Level

    Baidu shares closed last week at $96.70, down 39% year to date and in bear market territory at 58.8% below the 52-week high of $234.88 set on Sept. 21, 2018. On May 16, Baidu missed earnings estimates for the first time since it became a publicly traded company in 2005. Baidu is losing market share to NetEase, Inc. (NTES) in the gaming space.

  • Apple CEO warns Trump about China tariffs, Samsung competition
    Business
    Reuters

    Apple CEO warns Trump about China tariffs, Samsung competition

    President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he had spoken with Apple Inc's Chief Executive Tim Cook about the impact of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports as well as competition from South Korean company Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. Trump said Cook "made a good case" that tariffs could hurt Apple, given that Samsung's products would not be subject to those same tariffs. Tariffs on an additional $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, including consumer electronics, are scheduled to go into effect in two stages on Sept. and Dec. 15.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees
    Business
    Motley Fool

    3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees

    In an ideal world, retirement would be a period of relaxation and relatively stress-free living. Some individuals find retirement to be more expensive, stressful, or boring than they envisioned during their working years. One way to make retirement a little more enjoyable is to make your nest egg go further than you thought possible -- and one way to do that is by owning stable, blue-chip dividend stocks.

  • Why This Oil Stock Believes It Will Be a Big Winner Over the Long Term
    Business
    Motley Fool

    Why This Oil Stock Believes It Will Be a Big Winner Over the Long Term

    About to start up the fourth engine CEO John Hess stated on the call: Our portfolio, which is balanced between our growth engines in Guyana and the Bakken and our cash engines in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico and the Gulf of Thailand, is on track to generate industry-leading cash flow growth. With a portfolio breakeven that is expected to decrease to less than $40 per barrel Brent by 2025. A key driver of our strategy is our position in Guyana.

  • Saudi Arabia Makes a Promise That It Just Can’t Keep
    World
    Bloomberg

    Saudi Arabia Makes a Promise That It Just Can’t Keep

    Saudi Arabia isn't as willing to do whatever it takes to support oil prices as it would have us believe. That's the only conclusion one can draw from what we've learnt since a government official said the kingdom wouldn't tolerate a continued price slide. After crude fell to a seven-month low earlier this month, Saudi Arabia got on the phone to other members of the OPEC+ group of nations to discuss possible policy responses.

  • Investors Who Bought International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 30%
    Business
    Simply Wall St.

    Investors Who Bought International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 30%

    Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 11% in thirty days. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement. During the five years over which the share price declined, International Business Machines's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 9.8% each year.

  • 4 Industry Leaders With Ultra-High Dividends
    Business
    Motley Fool

    4 Industry Leaders With Ultra-High Dividends

    With long-term bond yields at historically low levels, conservative investors may be looking to high-dividend stocks in order to get the returns they seek. For those looking for high dividends in a low-interest world, here are four market leaders that not only are household names but also sport dividend yields north of 4% and look to be safe bets to make good on those payments long term. AT&T (NYSE: T) is currently the second-largest U.S. mobile telecom service provider next to rival Verizon. Both AT&T and Verizon have large recurring subscriber bases and are currently investing heavily in the next-generation wireless communications: 5G.

  • Business
    Barrons.com

    Retirement Reboot: How to Play Catchup After Being Out of Work

    The unemployment rate is near historic lows, but that does nothing for the retirement savings of the 1.23 million Americans who've been looking for a job for more than six months. What's worse, many of these unemployed have dipped into savings and piled up credit-card debt to cover expenses in the absence of a paycheck. This combination of reduced savings and increased debt can derail the plans of those close to retirement or depress younger workers' long-term returns and ability to retire.