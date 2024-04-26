EM Stocks on Track for Best Week Since July on US Tech Spillover

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging market stocks rose Friday, cementing their biggest weekly advance in nine months, as Asian technology stocks got a boost from US corporate earnings that confirmed booming demand for artificial intelligence.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index climbed as much as 1.2%, reaching a two-week high, with Tencent Holdings, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Alibaba Group Holding accounting for the biggest chunk of its gains. The gauge is on the verge of erasing its monthly loss that was sparked by reduced expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts as inflation proves resilient.

While risks from slowing Chinese growth to hawkish monetary policy continue to weigh on emerging markets, the equity outlook has improved on account of a spillover effect from US corporate earnings, led by the technology sector. That helped Asia outperform the other two EM regions — Latin America as well as Europe, Middle East and Africa — this week. Stocks also overshadowed bonds and currencies that were taking their cues from Fed rates pricing.

On Friday, a gauge of developing-nation currencies edged higher after the US PCE deflator, the Federal Reserve’s favorite gauge of inflation, failed to confirm the market’s worst fears.

Strong US earnings reports are emboldening analysts to raises their forecasts for profits at emerging-market companies. The average forecast for 12-month earnings among the MSCI gauge’s members has increased to the highest level since September 2022. That increase is also led by Asian tech names.

Still, money markets have pushed their bets for the first Fed rate cut to December after data on Thursday suggested slowing growth in the world’s biggest economy coupled with stubborn price pressures.

South African assets outperformed after an opinion poll showed higher odds of a market-friendly coalition emerging from national elections. Dollar notes jumped across the curve, while the South African rand paced gains in a basket of peers.

Peru is also in focus after S&P Global Ratings downgraded the country’s credit score, citing political turmoil in the run-up to elections.

--With assistance from Vinícius Andrade.

