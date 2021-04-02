U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,019.87
    +46.98 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,153.20
    +171.66 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,480.10
    +233.23 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.90
    +33.38 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.24
    -0.21 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.30
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    +0.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1770
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6790
    -0.0670 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3828
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6770
    +0.0940 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,496.69
    +689.86 (+1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,219.99
    +16.83 (+1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,854.00
    +465.13 (+1.58%)
     
JUST IN:

U.S. economy adds 916,000 jobs in March, unemployment rate is 6%

The results far exceed the 660,000 expected

Email Encryption Market worth $11.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Email Encryption Market by Component (Solutions & Services), Type (End-To-End, Gateway, Hybrid, and Client Plugins), Deployment Mode (On-premises & Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, IT & ITeS, and Telecom), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Email Encryption Market size is projected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2020 to USD 11.8 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.1% during the forecast period. Major driving factors for the market include rise in BEC scams and spear phishing, growing number of email users globally, high demand for cloud-based email encryption services, and mandate to comply with data protection directives.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Email Encryption Market"

349 – Tables
79 – Figures
317 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=182623205

By component, the services segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The services segment includes various services that are required to deploy, execute, and maintain the email encryption platform in an organization. As the adoption of the email encryption platform increases, the demand for these services is also expected to increase. Email encryption can be provided through Managed Security Services (MSS) analysts who provide remote assistance and incident response to clients in case of suspicious activities. These services include training and education, and support and maintenance. As the adoption of the email encryption platform increases, the demand for these services is also expected to soar. Email encryption services ensure 24/7 protection against increasing sophisticated architectures, SOCs manned by security experts, and quick incident response services. Email encryption vendors offer customized subscriptions and professional services for threat intelligence, threat prevention, detection, and response to assist end users in easy planning and deployment of email encryption platform.

Based on vertical, the healthcare segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The healthcare industry comprises a global infrastructure that deals with continuous health-related data exchange. There has been an increase in the number of cyberattacks, such as ransomware and misinformation campaigns on healthcare organizations with electronic protected health information (ePHI), personally identifiable information (PII), and electronic health records (EHR) with the COVID-19 outbreak. Email phishing attacks have spiked due to COVID-19, more so, across the healthcare sector. The American Marketing Association (AMA) and the American Health Association (AHA) have partnered on COVID-19 cyber threats guidance for hospitals and physicians, including recommendations regarding VPNs and cloud-based services, COVID-19-themed phishing emails, telehealth deployments, and medical-device security. The healthcare industry remains one of the most highly targeted for cyberattacks. With the adoption of technologies such as BYOD and centralized patient information, the vertical has become highly susceptible to cyber-attacks. The email encryption technology has emerged as a valid solution to address issues, such as data security, patient safety, and enhanced productivity, to accelerate the overall process.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=182623205

North America to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America has several prominent market players delivering email encryption solutions to all end-users in the region. The US and Canada both have strong economic conditions and are expected to be major contributors to the Email Encryption Markets growth. The geographical presence, significant Research and Development (R & D) activities, partnerships, and acquisitions and mergers are the major factors for deploying email encryption and services.

Market Players:

Key and innovative vendors in the Email Encryption Market include Micro Focus (UK), Broadcom (US), Cisco (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Sophos (UK), Proofpoint (US), BAE Systems (UK), Zix (US), Entrust Datacard (US), Mimecast (UK), Egress Software (UK), ProtonMail (Switzerland), Trustifi (US), Barracuda Networks (US), Intemedia (US), Clearswift (UK), Virtru (US), Echoworx (Canada), NeoCertified (US), Deltagon (Finland), DeliverySlip (US), Hornetsecurity (Germany), Datamotion (US), Virtru (US), Smarsh (US), Retarus (Germany), Lux Sci (US), Cryptzone (US), SecureAge Technology (Singapore), Paubox (US), Sendinc (US), and Frama (Denmark).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Messaging Security Market by Solution (Content Filtering, Email Encryption, Data Loss Prevention, Antispam and Antimalware), Service, Mode of Communication (Email Messaging, Instant Messaging), Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/messaging-security-market-41963086.html

Encryption Software Market by Component (Software and Services), Application (Disk Encryption, File/Folder Encryption, Communication Encryption, Cloud Encryption), Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/encryption-software-market-227254588.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/email-encryption-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/email-encryption.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/email-encryption-market-worth-11-8-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301260463.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Prince Turns Sights on Local Firms in Transformation Drive

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has a new target in his sights as he looks to press on with his unprecedented economic transformation plan: the country’s largest listed companies.Six weeks after saying foreign entities must move their regional headquarters to the kingdom or lose business, Prince Mohammed, the nation’s de facto ruler, announced Tuesday that companies from oil giant Saudi Aramco to dairy producer Almarai will be encouraged to reduce their dividends and redirect the money back into the economy.“We’ve seen the government using a stick to get foreign investors to come into Saudi Arabia, and now they are using it on domestic investors,” said Tarek Fadlallah, the Dubai-based chief executive officer of the Middle East unit of Nomura Asset Management. “I’m not a fan of government intervention in the private sector, but Saudi has limited ways to incentivize companies, so partnering in this way could help encourage more investment.”The stakes are high. The crown prince’s vision entails combined public- and private-sector spending of 27 trillion riyals ($7 trillion) over the next 10 years in an effort to diversify an economy that got 54% of its revenue from oil last year. And all at a time when foreign direct investment is a fraction of what it used to be, the budget deficit is swelling and the nation is struggling with the after-effects of last year’s slump in crude prices amid the Covid-19 pandemic.Twenty-four companies, including Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Almarai Co., Saudi Telecom Co. and National Shipping Co. have agreed to join the plan, investing 5 trillion riyals ($1.33 trillion) in the local economy, according to Prince Mohammed. Firms will get access to subsidies and be able to lobby for regulatory changes, the prince said. None of the companies named by him have commented yet on how much they could invest through the plan.Given the lack of disclosure about the spending plans, investors may struggle to establish whether such state involvement in corporate decision-making will ultimately create value.“Capital expenditure only drives higher long-term growth if it’s on productive projects that create value and jobs, and it’s not clear that the promise of a mix of concessions or subsidies makes new non-oil investments compelling for these companies in a way that was not before,” said Hasnain Malik. the head of research at Tellimer in Dubai. “The problem is that doing nothing is not an option given the demographic pressure for job creation and the ultimate exhaustion of oil revenues.”It’s that lack of action that Prince Mohammed may be trying to address. Mortgages account for almost all lending growth by Saudi banks to the private sector, largely a result of lower government investment spending on new infrastructure projects and slower economic growth. And dividend payouts by Saudi companies have already been falling.The 12-month gross dividend yield for Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index was of 2.45% as of Wednesday, about half of the payout level at its 2009 peak, when it hovered around 5%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That compares with 1.9% for MSCI Inc.’s benchmark emerging Markets Index.Investors took the announcement positively Wednesday. Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul index rose 2.8%. Aramco’s shares climbed 2.7%.Saudi Arabia said in February it would stop working with companies that didn’t have their regional headquarters in the kingdom. The announcement was intended to limit “economic leakage” and boost job creation, an official said at the time. The country has historically been served by consultants and advisers based in neighboring Dubai or Bahrain, where foreigners enjoy an easier lifestyle.Foreign direct investment is languishing below government targets. Prince Mohammed said he wants to see it surpass $500 billion over the next decade. Last year it rose 20% to $5.5 billion, below the kingdom’s targets but bucking the global decline.The 5 trillion-riyal target for private companies still dwarfs what Prince Mohammed envisages will come from foreign investors.“We have 90% of the 27 trillion guaranteed by us Saudis, government and private sector, and the Saudi people,” he told reporters Tuesday. “We are going to attract less than 10% from foreign investment, part of it from regional investors, especially the GCC, and the other part of it from West and East.”Still, the slow pace of foreign investment may help explain the desire to get local companies contributing more to the economy, said Jean-Francois Seznec, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council of Washington’s Global Energy Center and a Middle East specialist.“Saudi Arabia is worried that foreign firms are not jumping through hoops to come to the country,” he said. “They need to make spending less reliant on oil income. How do you do that if foreign investors aren’t coming? One way is to encourage the local private sector to do more.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hong Kong Hit by Dozens of Trading Halts After Earnings Deadline

    (Bloomberg) -- Trading in more than 50 Hong Kong-listed companies was suspended on Thursday, after a number of firms failed to report earnings ahead of the March 31 deadline.GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd. and China Huarong Asset Management Co. were among the firms that announced a trading halt. GCL-Poly said additional time is required to complete its audit procedures while Huarong said it will delay delivering its earnings because its auditor will need more time to finalize a transaction. While it’s not uncommon for some companies in Hong Kong to have to suspend trading on April 1, the number this year compares with at least 9 last year and 25 in 2019.“It’s a bit surprising to me that so many firms delayed their earnings and most of their filings didn’t explain very clearly,” said Daniel So, a strategist at CMB International Securities Ltd. “This year surprisingly there are so many delays, much more than last year when the pandemic hit. The longer they delay in reporting earnings, the worse it will be for their share prices.”Trading halts may dampen investor sentiment toward Hong Kong’s stock market, where the benchmark gauge briefly slumped into a technical correction late last month amid setbacks in the city’s vaccine rollout and as traders rushed to sell pricey stocks in the wake of rising bond yields.“Many investors could be worried about their earnings and quality of reports,” So of CMB International said. “If they report quickly and the audit report doesn’t have a negative opinion on those companies, it should be fine.”Last year, almost all companies listed in Hong Kong were able to provide an earnings update to investors ahead of the March 31 deadline, overcoming difficulties posed by travel restrictions and an economic lockdown following the outbreak of the coronavirus. The bourse allowed companies to release unaudited results by that date in relaxed rules during Covid-19 last year, but it didn’t make an exception again this year.The delays could be simple because auditors need longer time to compile 2020 earnings results to account for new mergers and acquisitions or other business activity during the pandemic, according to Marvin Chen, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst.The trading halts also come as regulators in Hong Kong and mainland China look to improve the standard of financial reporting of listed companies. The Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong said in February that it would enhance collaboration with the Financial Reporting Council, which oversees audit activities in Hong Kong, to ensure the quality of financial reporting.Separately, the China Securities Regulatory Commission vowed to advance cooperation on cross-border auditing earlier this year in a statement on its work plan for 2021. The CSRC said it would set up cross-ministry work groups to strengthen crackdowns on illegal behaviors including frauds in IPOs and financial reporting, market manipulation.“The CSRC has had a greater drive over the past years to make sure the financials of Hong Kong firms are sound as domestic investors have a growing rate of participation in Hong Kong, and this is in line with their goal onshore,” said Yu Yingbo, investment director at Shenzhen Qianhai United Fortune Fund Management Co.The CSRC didn’t immediately reply to a fax seeking comment on whether the work plan has had an impact on financial reporting.China Huarong said its auditor will need more time as a transaction is still being finalized. The company was scheduled to approve 2020 full year results on Wednesday. All structured products related to the company will also be suspended from trading. The firm’s bonds slumped.“It shows that the market has more companies with financial problems,” said Francis Lun, chief executive officer at Geo Securities Ltd. Retail investors should be particularly cautious in current market environment, he added.The Hang Seng Index climbed 2% on Thursday, tracking a broad rally in Asian stocks stoked by optimism over U.S. President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan.(Adds more details throughout, updates prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock markets hit new records on Biden spending plan

    Asian markets have edged higher after optimistic investors pushed Wall Street to new highs overnight.

  • Deutsche Bank Dodged Archegos Hit With Quick $4 Billion Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG sold about $4 billion of holdings seized in the implosion of Archegos Capital Management in a private deal Friday, helping it emerge unscathed from a scramble that may cost some rivals billions of dollars.The German bank executed the direct sale after Archegos defaulted on margin loans used to build up highly leveraged bets on stocks, people with knowledge of the matter said. At the time, other lenders had already started selling and the pressure was on Deutsche Bank to rid itself of the exposure or potentially get stuck with losses.One of the buyers was Marshall Wace, among Europe’s largest hedge fund managers, according to a person familiar with its role who asked not to be identified discussing a private transaction. The names of the others weren’t immediately available.Representatives for Deutsche Bank and Marshall Wace declined to comment.The $4 billion sale brings to almost $30 billion the known value of investments that have been liquidated in the messy unwinding of Archegos. The private investment firm, run by former Tiger Management star Bill Hwang, grew into a hidden colossus before collapsing almost overnight in one of the biggest margin calls in history.Bloomberg has reported that Archegos lenders led by Credit Suisse Group AG tried to broker some kind of standstill agreement with Hwang last week, seeking to untie positions without causing panic. But any agreement was elusive and the trades started to become public on Friday, triggering a selloff.Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co. dumped multibillion-dollar blocks of stock, in some cases through the weekend, to recover capital they loaned to Archegos. Deutsche Bank previously said it was able to de-risk its Archegos exposure and doesn’t expect to incur losses on the trades.It is the second time in less than a year that Deutsche Bank avoided damage from a big corporate collapse it had exposure to. The lender also emerged relatively unscathed when the German payments company Wirecard AG imploded in one of the country’s largest accounting scandals. The insolvency inflicted hundreds of millions of euros in credit losses on many lenders that, unlike Deutsche Bank, hadn’t hedged their exposure.Swiss rival Credit Suisse expects a hit in the billions of dollars from Archegos, people with knowledge of the matter have said, while Nomura Holdings Inc. has signaled it may lose as much as $2 billion. Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. estimate the Archegos blowup may cause as much as $10 billion of combined losses for banks.David Herro, chief investment officer of Harris Associates -- one of Credit Suisse’s biggest shareholders -- said on Bloomberg Television on Wednesday that the Archegos incident was a “wake-up call” for Credit Suisse and should lead to sweeping changes to its culture and oversight practices.Shares of Credit Suisse tumbled 21% this week on concern over the size of its potential Archegos hit. Deutsche Bank is down 2.9%.(Adds details about Deutsche Bank’s hedging before Wirecard scandal in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pioneer to Buy DoublePoint in $6.4 Billion Permian Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Pioneer Natural Resources Co. is buying DoublePoint Energy LLC in a deal valued at $6.4 billion, less than three months after completing its purchase of fellow shale driller Parsley Energy Inc. as it expands in the U.S. Permian Basin.The deal is comprised of approximately 27.2 million shares of Pioneer common stock, $1 billion of cash and assumption of approximately $900 million of debt and liabilities, according to a statement from Pioneer. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter. Bloomberg News reported earlier that the companies were close to an agreement.Pioneer will increase its position to more than 1 million net acres through the deal, acquiring “primarily undrilled” new land.“DoublePoint has amassed an impressive, high quality footprint in the Midland Basin,” Pioneer Chief Executive Officer Scott D. Sheffield said in the statement, referring to land within the larger Permian shale play. The deal will generate “significant value for our shareholders.”The acquisition will be one of the largest in North America’s oil industry this year, and the first big transaction since the rapid run-up in oil prices to more than $60 a barrel over the past five months. DoublePoint’s investors include Apollo Global Management Inc., Quantum Energy Partners, Magnetar Capital and Blackstone Group Inc.’s GSO Capital Partners.Sheffield is expanding in the Permian Basin in the aftermath of the worst oil-industry collapse in history. Crude prices have advanced 27% this year, more than erasing 2020’s slump, amid increasing optimism that economies will continue to reopen, sparking demand for gasoline, diesel and other fuels.The deal is the latest in a series of transactions as U.S. drillers consolidate in an effort to survive the upheavals caused by the pandemic. Pioneer in October agreed to buy Parsley Energy for $4.5 billion in stock, which followed a $9.7 takeover by ConocoPhillips of Concho Resources Inc.“Pioneer is favorably positioned to emerge as one of the large, independent survivors of Permian consolidation,” Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Industry Analyst Vincent G. Piazza said in a note. The company’s recent deals have created “a formidable rival in the basin, with enviable scale and asset concentration.”DoublePoint was founded by co-CEOs Cody Campbell and John Sellers, who made their names flipping drilling leases in the Eagle Ford region of South Texas in the early days of the U.S. shale boom before moving on to the more lucrative Permian Basin. There they assembled large holdings with backing from private equity firms including Apollo. In 2017, the pair sold rights to about 70,000 acres to Parsley for $2.8 billion.Shortly thereafter, they raised more money, formed DoublePoint and set to work snapping up drilling rights in the Permian’s Midland sub-region. DoublePoint was running seven drilling rigs and was on course to produce 80,000 barrels of oil a day as of the first quarter this year.(Updates with analyst comment in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • S&P 500 Breaks Above 4,000 Milestone as Bull Market Barrels On

    (Bloomberg) -- A revival in technology shares alongside budding optimism about the global recovery pushed the world’s most important stock index past 4,000 for the first time.The S&P 500 rallied as much as 0.7% to a record as investors weighed President Joe Biden’s newly unveiled $2.25 trillion stimulus plan ahead of Friday’s U.S. employment report, which is expected to show the quickest pace of hiring in five months. While it took almost five years for the index to rise from the 2,000 milestone to 3,000 in July 2019, the latest 1,000-point trip took about 21 months.The S&P 500’s recent climb has largely been built on a surge in energy and financial shares as the vaccine rollout picks up speed. That’s pressured Treasury yields higher and boosted inflation expectations, sending cyclical stocks -- those more sensitive to economic swings -- upward. However, a moderation in the bond selloff’s breakneck pace has breathed life back into tech stocks, the benchmark’s biggest sector, which have struggled amid the rise in rates.“The market at 4,000 now is a much broader and better S&P 500 than it was at the peak of February 2020,” said Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities Corp. “It’s not just being driven by a handful of megacap technology stocks, it’s actually being driven by a broad-based sponsorship across almost all 11 of the S&P sectors. I think that’s a much healthier place to be.”The S&P 500 has climbed 6.5% in 2021, with the energy and financial sectors rocketing 29% and 15% year-to-date, respectively. That’s helped the benchmark outpace the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s 1.6% rise this year as the once-relentless stay-at-home stocks fade.However, given how prevalent tech stocks are in the S&P 500, it’s unclear how much the gauge can rally if the sector falls too far behind. Tech stocks make up nearly 27% of the index, whereas financials and energy combined clock in at 14.1%.“People are optimistic about growth, about the reopening of the economy, about going back to normal as a result of the vaccine rollout,” said Omar Aguilar, chief investment officer of passive equity and multi-asset strategies for Charles Schwab Investment Management. “But it’s a tug-of-war between growth and inflation.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Yellen Signals Scrutinizing Hedge Funds a Renewed FSOC Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s council of financial regulators signaled a sharpened focus on hedge funds and whether their trading poses dangers to markets.Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, speaking at a Wednesday meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council, said the group has revived a task force on hedge funds so agencies can better “share data, identify risks and work to strengthen our financial system.” The council was briefed in a separate private meeting on how the funds performed during the Covid-19 crisis, she said, adding that their use of borrowed money added to instability last year.“The pandemic showed that leverage of some hedge funds can amplify stresses,” said Yellen, who leads FSOC.The power of lightly regulated investment firms to roil markets was on full display in recent days. While not technically a hedge fund, the blowup of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management has sent shock waves through Wall Street, triggering billions of dollars of losses for banks and scrutiny from the Securities and Exchange Commission.The closed portion of the FSOC meeting included a presentation about hedge funds cutting their leverage during the pandemic-fueled turmoil in March 2020 and how that might have triggered “price declines in certain financial markets,” Treasury said in a statement. The council also discussed more recent hedge fund activity, according to the statement, without offering specifics or naming any firms.Wild TradingIn addition to Archegos, another high-profile development involving private funds that captured Wall Street’s attention this year was wild trading in GameStop Corp. and other so-called meme stocks. Some hedge funds, including Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital Management, that had bet against the companies got slammed with losses in January after retail investors drove the shares to astronomical levels.The Treasury statement noted that Yellen personally requested the revival of the panel’s hedge fund working group, which hasn’t been in operation since 2016.FSOC, holding its first meeting since Democrats took the White House, is working to reinvigorate financial oversight after it fell into a lull during the Trump administration. Yellen said the council was also studying new rules for money-market mutual funds and would delve deeply into climate-related issues.Global warming “is an existential threat to our environment, and it poses a tremendous risk to our country’s financial stability,” Yellen said, adding that the increasing frequency and intensity of storms could lead to severe disruptions in food and water supplies and cause increased unrest around the world.Over the first few months of Biden’s presidency, several financial agencies have moved to increase their focus on how a warming planet could threaten the economy. Allison Herren Lee, the SEC’s acting chair, has set up an enforcement task force to focus on environmental-related issues and signaled that corporations may soon have to disclose more to shareholders about business risks. Meanwhile, Rostin Behnam, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission acting chief, said this month that he was establishing a unit to examine how derivatives can be used to address climate change.‘More Resilient’In her remarks, Yellen called on FSOC to review the critical role that open-end mutual funds play in financing the economy. She also said the council must explore “vulnerabilities” in the U.S. Treasury market that were exposed by the pandemic.“We also must strengthen the Treasury market itself and make it more resilient to future disruptions,” Yellen said.FSOC, created in response to the 2008 financial crisis, is tasked with spotting risks that could cause another crash. Set up under the Dodd-Frank Act in 2010, it has the authority to call out firms and industry practices as “systemically important” -- a label that brings stricter rules and heightened oversight by the Federal Reserve.The council’s members include the heads of the Fed, SEC and CFTC, making it a forum for regulators to coordinate their supervision of banks, asset managers, hedge funds and other finance companies.While FSOC is expected to be much tougher during the Biden administration, Yellen hasn’t always sided with Democratic lawmakers eager for a clampdown on Wall Street. Last week, she sparred with Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren over whether BlackRock Inc., the world’s biggest asset manager, should face designation by the council. And when Yellen led the Fed in 2017, she voted along with other panel members to remove insurer American International Group Inc.’s risk label.(Updates with Treasury statement, starting in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Legacy Autos Claim Their EV Premium After Missing 2020 Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- The big three Detroit automakers beat Tesla Inc.’s quarterly stock gains for the first time since the second quarter of 2019 after shares in the legacy car companies rose on aggressive plans to compete with the electric carmaker.If 2020 was the year when Tesla’s colossal stock gains put smaller electric-vehicle startups into focus, 2021 has so far been all about traditional automakers embracing the electrification trend.General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co., and Stellantis NV -- the owner of Fiat Chrysler -- all announced plans to shift into EV technology during the March quarter, joining a growing list of peers including Volkswagen AG and BMW AG in trying to convince investors they too offer exposure to the industry. But the moves have introduced yet another element of volatility that analysts say makes it harder to predict where the nascent sector might be headed next.Among the best performers, shares of GM, Ford and Volkswagen have gained at least 35% since the start of the year, while Tesla has retreated 5.4%. The last time Tesla underperformed Detroit automakers was in 2019 when sentiment was suffering after an ugly first-quarter result. That was also the last time Tesla underperformed the Stoxx 600 Automobiles & Parts index, which gained 19% this quarter.“What we have here is a market that has broadly accepted that vehicle electrification is going to occur, but is struggling to properly price that,” JMP Securities analyst Joseph Osha said in an interview. “The market has now moved from ‘we will buy anything that smacks remotely of EVs’ to ‘who do we really think will be successful here.’”Osha said it’s hard to tell if the recent outperformance by incumbents will last, but that within the group GM and Volkswagen are the only ones to move decisively into electric vehicles.The rush of EV announcements comes as U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged to promote clean transportation, including initiatives to build more than half a million charging stations by 2030, restore the full EV tax credit and institute stricter regulations that would encourage the use of electric cars. Plans to replace the federal fleet with EVs is also a central component of his new infrastructure spending bill.“Given the Biden administration’s focus on decarbonization, and combined with increased commitment by automakers, we believe a greater focus on electrification could emerge in the U.S.,” Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy wrote in a March note. The analyst estimates fully electric vehicles will account for a third of auto sales by 2030.The moves by legacy carmakers have also coincided with waning enthusiasm for riskier EV startups amid fears a rise in federal Treasury yields could translate to higher borrowing costs. Shares of Workhorse Group Inc., Nikola Corp. and Nio Inc. all ended the quarter lower.“Things simply went too far and it has all reversed in 2021,” Chuck Lieberman, chief investment officer at Advisors Capital Management said, discussing the valuations of EV companies. While at one point Tesla’s value was greater than the entire U.S. auto industry put together, the rest of the global auto industry was not going to “lay down and cede the entire market to Tesla,” Lieberman said.Moreover, the bleak performance by Tesla and other EV stocks this year is unlikely to be indicative of the future of electric cars. Even for the EV-startup stocks, a recovery may already be underway. Most of the shares in the group rose sharply in premarket trading on Thursday, after Biden’s speech on Wednesday evening confirmed his administration’s focus on clean transportation and the plans for encouraging greater and faster EV adoption in the country.Global EV sales rose by 43% in 2020, reaching 4.2% market share, while the overall auto market shrank by 15%, according to UBS research.“The diverging paths of automakers have been confirmed during the pandemic,” UBS analysts and strategists led by Mark Haefele wrote in a note. “This trend looks set to continue and will benefit pure EV makers, as well as traditional automakers that are adapting fastest to the growing consumer preference.”(Updates to add moves in EV stocks after Biden speech in eleventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • Credit Suisse Executives Under Scrutiny for Serial Miscues

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is still tallying the losses from its relationship to Lex Greensill and Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management. But attention is likely to soon turn to accountability for a management team stung by serial fiascos. The bank has reactivated a special crisis committee -- led by Chairman Urs Rohner and the heads of the audit and risk committees -- to oversee the issues surrounding Credit Suisse’s dealings with Greensill’s short-term finance shop. It also replaced asset-management head Eric Varvel and suspended bonuses for senior executives amid the Greensill fallout, which is likely to be a fraction of the expected Archegos hit.Read more: How Credit Suisse is bracing for a stunning losses likely to run into the billions"If we believe that the management team we are invested with are not capable of producing value in the future, then we will sell the stock,” David Herro from Harris Associates, one of the bank’s top shareholders, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “At this stage, we are not there with Credit Suisse. Hopefully this is a wake-up call to expedite the cultural change that is needed in this company."Here are some of the Credit Suisse leaders who will have to decide whether more heads will roll — and if so, whose.Thomas Gottstein, chief executive officerThe surprise choice to take over in February 2020, following a spying scandal that drove out Tidjane Thiam, Gottstein previously led the bank’s business in Switzerland. When he got the job, he declared that it was ``time to look forward,'' But Credit Suisse’s troubles have only metastisized since then. First came a $450 million writedown on the bank's stake in hedge fund York Capital and costs related to a longstanding legal case into residential mortgage-backed securities.Then, Greensill’s supply-chain finance business blew up. The board of directors and regulators are looking into how Credit Suisse's supply-chain finance funds, linked to the Greensill business, were sold to investors, including to its own wealth-management clients, and how the bank managed conflicts of interest and its business relationship with Greensill, Bloomberg News has reported. The Archegos episode raises questions about his handle on risk management, particularly since one of his first major initiatives was merging the risk and compliance divisions to streamline and improve risk decision making.For now, though, “I think it is unfair at this stage to put this on Mr. Gottstein,” said Herro. “He attempted and has been attempting to reorganize Credit Suisse, but Rome wasn't built in a day. Unless we see evidence to the contrary, I think he is the right person to continue to lead the organization."Lara Warner, chief risk and compliance officerWith dual Australian-U.S. nationality and a career that's ranged from equity analyst to investment bank chief financial officer, Warner has taken a less traditional route than many of her peers to the highest echelons of risk management and Credit Suisse's executive board. She was the highest-profile member of Thiam's inner circle to win a spot in Gottstein’s top ranks. Her promotion to risk and compliance chief came in the reshuffle that saw the two units combined.She’s facing some of the same tough questions as Gottstein about risk-management practices and culture following her personal involvement in signing off on a loan to Lex Greensill in October.In an area of banking run mostly by men steeped in risk models, her more business-focused approach hasn’t always gone down well, according to conversations with about half a dozen current and former employees who spoke on condition of anonymity. Several left after she took over, while those who stayed were challenged to engage more with the business, according to people who worked with her."In order for the good bits of Credit Suisse to blossom, you need to get rid of bad bits and that is the risk control which has plagued this company for the better part of a decade," said Herro.Brian Chin, CEO of the investment bank Along with Warner, Chin was a big winner in Gottstein's shakeup last summer, when the trading head also won control of the investment bank after a merger of the two units.His promotion -- at least in part -- was due to a turnaround in fortunes in global markets during the latter part of Thiam's era. Now, his business is under intense pressure because of the Archegos losses. Emissaries from several of the world’s biggest prime brokerages tried to head off the chaos before the drama spilled into public view last Friday. Credit Suisse's idea was to reach some sort of standstill to figure out how to unwind positions without sparking panic, according to people with knowledge of the matter.That strategy failed, prompting banks to start selling. Credit Suisse and Nomura issued profit warnings on Monday. Later in the day, Gottstein and Chin held a call with shellshocked managing directors and other executives where they said the lender was still working to figure out the size of the hit and told bankers this was a time to pull together and not focus on the potential impact on pay.Paul Galietto, equities trading headGalietto joined Credit Suisse in 2017 after a stint at UBS Group AG and a two-decade run at Merrill Lynch & Co. He ran Credit Suisse's prime brokerage unit before rising to lead the equities trading division two years ago.Galietto has been tasked with helping the investment bank in its strategy of delivering more stable results while using less capital than the trading business historically has. While revenue has stabilized after a significant decline before Galietto's arrival, the firm ranks well behind U.S. rivals it used to surpass.The equities business posted a 6% increase in revenue last year as clients were active in response to the pandemic, but that paled in comparison to jumps of more than 30% at some major rivals. The bank told investors in December that it still ranked fifth in cash trading and its prime brokerage, led by John Dabbs and Ryan Nelson, was in the top four in each major region.Urs Rohner, chairmanThe Credit Suisse chairman, who has presided over one of the most tumultuous periods in Credit Suisse's recent history during his 10-year tenure, steps down April 30, when Lloyds Banking Group Plc CEO Antonio Horta-Osorio takes over. Herro of Harris Associates, who called for him to resign in his standoff with Thiam over the spying scandal, has already singled him out in the wake of the Archegos disclosures.Antonio Horta-Osorio, incoming chairmanThe former CEO of the U.K.’s Lloyd’s Banking Group Plc, he led the bank back to private hands following a 2008 nationalization. The Portuguese national transformed Lloyds in his decade-long tenure, turning it into one of the most efficient lenders in Europe amid thousands of job cuts. For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deliveroo Flop Deals Blow to U.K. Post-Brexit Tech Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- It was supposed to be a triumph for the post-Brexit City of London, a deal that would show the world how British markets could lure hot young companies.Instead the stock-market debut of Deliveroo Holdings Plc, an eight-year-old business backed by none other than Amazon.com Inc., flopped Wednesday in a sharp blow to the City’s latest ambitions.A more than 30% slump following the initial public offering was caused by concerns over labor practices, as well as a recent drop in investor appetite for the technology sector. The company’s decision to have a dual-class structure, which gives outsized voting rights for its founder Will Shu, didn’t help, and was criticized by Legal & General Investment Management, the U.K.’s biggest asset manager.The washout has dented London’s efforts to cast itself as a high-growth listings hub, casting a shadow over a record first quarter for IPOs and proposed changes to make the U.K. more attractive for tech offerings. So far, the City has been losing unicorns to New York’s deeper pool of investors.If the U.K. doesn’t change how it perceives businesses that are not yet profitable, it “will keep losing valuable businesses to the U.S. – and along with it the investment, the intellectual capital and wider growth of the ecosystem,” said Manish Madhvani, managing partner of GP Bullhound LLP, a tech investment firm.Deliveroo’s IPO Debacle Is a Bad Look for London: Alex WebbTech founders generally prefer listing in the U.S. due to rules that give them greater control over their companies even after they’ve gone public. To level the playing field, the U.K. is looking at allowing dual-class structures on the premium listing segment of the London Stock Exchange, where they are currently prohibited.But dual-class shares remain a contentious issue in London. Large money managers have pushed back against the structure, saying it runs afoul of corporate governance norms.The U.K. is also losing startups to deep-pocketed U.S. special purpose acquisition vehicles. Arrival Ltd., a London-based maker of electric vans and buses that counts BlackRock Inc. among its biggest investors, started trading in New York last week after combining with a blank-check firm. Cazoo Ltd. said earlier this week it will list in the U.S. after selling itself to hedge-fund founder Dan Och’s SPAC in a deal valued at $7 billion, turning its back on a potential IPO in London.All is not lost. Some large deals are waiting in the wings. DNA sequencing firm Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd, another homegrown U.K. unicorn, on Tuesday said it plans to list in the City in the second half of the year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tech Shares Push Stocks Higher; Crude Oil Falls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology shares led U.S. stocks higher, regaining favor on the last day of a quarter where they trailed the rest of the major market sectors, with President Joe Biden set to unveil his next stimulus plan.Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Tesla Inc. pushed the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 up 1.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial finished lower with investors favoring growth over value shares again. The benchmark S&P 500 set an intra-day high, retreating from a record closing level in the last moments of trading. Oil fell after an OPEC+ panel meeting ended without an oil policy recommendation. The dollar weakened, but still posted its best quarter in a year. The Bloomberg Commodity Index and developing-nation currencies climbed.“The message is pretty clear that he intends to go big,” said Shawn Snyder, head of investment strategy at Citi Personal Wealth Management. “It’s really really huge fiscal tailwinds.”Data for March showed U.S. private employers added the most jobs in six months, adding to evidence that the vaccine drive and business reopenings are encouraging hiring.Investors, rattled this week by the meltdown at Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, are turning their attention to growth and inflation as volatility spurred by the forced sales subsides. While Europe’s struggle with inoculations and the resurgence of the coronavirus have tempered growth expectations, the U.S. vaccine rollout is surpassing targets.“We continue to be in this rotational kind of market and in particular some of what had been -- to use a supermarket term -- the hot pockets of speculative excess,” said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab. “But it obviously has not taken the market down with it more broadly, nor did the spectacle of Archegos do that either, so there’s clearly still resilience in the market.”The fallout from the Archegos liquidation continued to play out. Discovery Inc.’s Class B shares surged as much as 115% before paring some gains and triggering several volatility halts. The gain far outpaced the advance in Class A shares, which trade with significantly more daily volume.Ten-year Treasury yields rose for the fourth time in five days, trading near a 14-month high. Gold steadied after a two-day slump. West Texas Intermediate crude slipped after a gathering among producers ended without any recommendations on output, according to delegates.Some key events to watch this week:OPEC+ meets to discuss production levels for May on Thursday.China Caixin PMI due Thursday.U.S. employment report for March on Friday.Good Friday starts the Easter weekend in countries including the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Australia and Canada.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mortgage Firms Warned to Prepare for a ‘Tidal Wave’ of Distress

    (Bloomberg) -- Mortgage companies could face penalties if they don’t take steps to prevent a deluge of foreclosures that threatens to hit the housing market later this year, a U.S. regulator said Thursday.The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warning is tied to forbearance relief that’s allowed million of borrowers to delay their mortgage payments due to the pandemic. To avoid what the bureau called “avoidable foreclosures” when the relief lapses, mortgage servicers should start reaching out to affected homeowners now to advise them on ways they can modify their loans.“There is a tidal wave of distressed homeowners who will need help,” Dave Uejio, the CFPB’s acting director, said in a statement. “Servicers who put struggling families first have nothing to fear from our oversight, but we will hold accountable those who cause harm to homeowners and families.”In a separate compliance bulletin released Thursday, the CFPB said that companies “that are unable to adequately manage loss mitigation can expect the bureau to take enforcement or supervisory action.”More than 2 million borrowers as of January had either postponed their payments or failed to make them for at least three months, the bureau said. Once government-authorized forbearance plans begin to end in September, hundreds of thousands of people may need assistance getting back on track.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • IRS tax refunds to start in May for $10,200 unemployment tax break: Here's what you need to know

    The IRS will start refunding money to people in May who already filed their returns without claiming the new tax break on unemployment benefits.

  • Stimulus checks coming for some Social Security recipients and other federal beneficiaries, IRS says

    When can Social Security recipients expect third stimulus checks? The IRS projects many COVID payments to be sent electronically by April 7.

  • Taxpayers won’t have to file extra paperwork to get this valuable unemployment tax break, IRS confirms

    The Internal Revenue Service has an important message for people who already filed their 2020 taxes before a valuable tax break became law. The exemption only applied to 2020 jobless benefits, but the problem was, around the time President Joe Biden signed the sprawling relief package in early March approximately 66 million households had already filed their 2020 income taxes. As the pandemic battered businesses, a peak of 23 million people were out of work in April 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

  • Analysis - In China's small cities, home buyers suffer as debt-ridden developers fail to finish projects

    In Zhuozhou, a small city in China's north, Zhu has stopped making mortgage payments on her apartment after its developer did not build a promised rail line that would have allowed residents to commute to Beijing for work. The accountant is one of some 1,000 home owners in the housing project who ceased payments in anger last year, according to Zhu and two other buyers campaigning for compensation who spoke with Reuters. "I didn't do anything wrong, so why do I have to bear all the consequences?" said Zhu.

  • Bitcoin Is Trading Near Record-High Again But Analyst Says We Are Staring At A Meltdown

    Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent gains may be short-lived and “the whole rally in crypto is getting very long in the tooth,” according to Boris Schlossberg, a leading foreign exchange expert. What Happened: “I think we’re very, very close to perhaps an intermediate-term top here. A little bit of a correction is certainly due at this point,” Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management, said Tuesday on CNBC’s “Trading Nation.” BTC traded 0.54% lower at $59,354.38 over the past 24 hours at press time, but was up 11.2% over the past week, indicating a recovery. It has an all-time high of $61,683, hit last month. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Bitcoin’s Recent Gains: The cryptocurrency’s recent gains came after PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) said it will allow its U.S. customers to use their cryptocurrency holdings to pay at millions of online merchants around the globe. PayPal’s move came a day after payments giant Visa Inc (NYSE: V) said it would allow payments to be settled directly via cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain. Schlossberg noted that Bitcoin’s high degree of volatility will likely mean transactions on platforms such as PayPal’s will be “infinitesimally small” compared to regular currency. However, he feels Bitcoin is a better store of value than gold. See Also: Why Is Ethereum Surging, Outperforming Bitcoin Today? CME Group’s Plan: Further, Schlossberg said that derivative exchange CME Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ: CME) plan to launch Micro Bitcoin futures contracts on its platform in early May could rattle bitcoin’s price even if investors like it or not. The Micro Bitcoin futures will be one-tenth the size of one Bitcoin. Schlossberg noted that Bitcoin topped out the last time CME launched bitcoin futures in late 2017. Matt Maley, chief marketing strategist at Miller Tabak, said in the same “Trading Nation” interview that if Bitcoin moves to the downside below $52,000, its going to be a “big warning flag” and give the cryptocurrency its first lower low of the year. Maley added it Bitcoin breaks above its recent highs of $61,000, it “should see another leg higher.” However, he agreed with Schlossberg that bitcoin is going to see a lot more big declines along its way in a very volatile session. Read Next: 5 Best-Performing Cryptocurrencies Of Q1 (No — Bitcoin, Dogecoin Don't Make The Cut) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Will Be Employing A Lot More People At Giga Texas Than It Thought It WouldCramer Says Forget Tech And Look To These Sectors In Q2© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Oil gives up nearly all of its gains on reports OPEC+ plans to ease output cuts

    Oil futures gave nearly all of its gains in Thursday dealings. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies have reached a preliminary agreement to gradually ease production cuts from May, Reuters reported, citing two OPEC+ sources. The group of producers, known as OPEC+, remain in closed-door discussions. Reuters said two sources had earlier told the news agency that OPEC+ was considering raising production by 350,000 barrels per day in May, 350,000 barrels per day in June and 400,000 barrels per day in July. May West Texas Intermediate crude was up 14 cents, or 0.222%, at $59.30 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after tapping an intraday high of $60.84. June Brent crude was flat at $62.74 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

  • God and Man Collide in Bill Hwang’s Dueling Lives on Wall Street

    (Bloomberg) -- With the sun rising outside their conference room in Midtown Manhattan, the visitors to a secretive investment empire bent their heads in prayerful meditation.It was another Friday morning, 7 o’clock, and a familiar scene was unfolding again inside Archegos Capital Management, an obscure family office that would go on to shake the financial world.In the days before the pandemic, 20 or 30 people would squeeze together around the long table and, over coffee and Danishes, listen to recordings of the Bible, according to people who were there.First might come the Old Testament, perhaps Isaiah or Lamentations. Then came the New, the Gospels, which called out to the listeners drawn from a path known more for its earthly greed than its godly faith: Wall Street.Hitting the play button and then receding into the background was the host, Bill Hwang, the mysterious billionaire trader now at the center of one of the biggest Wall Street fiascos of all time.The story thus far -- of a mind-boggling fortune made in stealth and then wiped out very publicly in a blink -- has sent shock waves through some of the world’s mightiest banks. Estimates of the potential size of his position before it imploded have spiraled toward $100 billion. The Securities and Exchange Commission is looking into the disaster, which has set teeth on edge in trading rooms across the globe.But those accounts tell only part of the story. Interviews with people from inside Hwang’s circle, Wall Street players close to him and documents associated with his multimillion-dollar charitable foundation fill in missing puzzle pieces -- ones that haven’t been reported previously.The picture that emerges is unlike anything Wall Street might suspect.There are, in a sense, not one but two Bill Hwangs.Christian CapitalistOne of them walks for hours through New York’s Central Park listening to recordings of the Bible and embraces a new, 21st-century vision of an age-old ideal: that of a modern Christian capitalist, a financial speculator for Christ, who seeks to make money in God’s name and then use it to further the faith. A generous benefactor to a range of unglamorous, mostly conservative Christian causes, this Hwang eschews the trappings of extravagant wealth, rides the bus, flies commercial and lives in what is, by billionaire standards, humble surroundings in suburban New Jersey.Then there’s the other Bill Hwang: a former acolyte of hedge fund legend Julian Robertson with a thirst for risk and a stomach for volatile markets -- a daring trader who once lost a fortune betting against German automaker Volkswagen AG while running a hedge fund that was supposedly focused on Asian stocks.This is also the Bill Hwang who then went on to quietly become one of the most successful alumni of Robertson’s vaunted Tiger Management. This one masks his dangerous leveraged bets from public view via financial derivatives, was once accused of insider trading and pleaded guilty in 2012 to wire fraud on behalf of his hedge fund, Tiger Asia Management.That same Bill Hwang, it turns out, is also a backer of one of Wall Street’s hottest hands of late, Cathie Wood of Ark Investments. Like Hwang, Wood is known to hold Bible study meetings and figures into what some refer to as the “faith in finance” movement.And here, at last, is where the Bill Hwangs collide. The fortune he amassed under the noses of major banks and financial regulators was far bigger and riskier than almost anyone might have thought possible -- and these riches were pulled together with head-snapping speed. In fact, it was perhaps one of the greatest accumulations of private wealth in the history of modern finance.And Hwang lost it all even faster.Breakneck SpeedArchegos -- a Greek word often translated as “author” or “captain,” and often considered a reference to Jesus -- was believed by many traders doing business with the firm to be sitting atop $10 billion of assets. That figure, representing Hwang’s personal fortune, was actually closer to $20 billion, according to people who did business with Archegos.To put that figure in context: Bill Hwang, a name few even on Wall Street had heard until now, was worth more than well-known industry figures like Ray Dalio, Steve Cohen and David Tepper.Even more remarkable is the breakneck speed at which Hwang’s fortune grew. Archegos started out in 2013 with an estimated $200 million. That’s a sizable fortune but nowhere near big money in the hedge fund game.Yet within a decade, Hwang’s fortune swelled 100 times over, traders and bankers now estimate. Much of those riches accrued in the past 12 to 24 months alone, as Hwang began to employ more and more leverage to goose his returns, and as banks, eager for his lucrative trading business, eagerly obliged by extending him credit.Hwang’s success enabled him to endow his own charity, the Grace & Mercy Foundation, which had almost $500 million of assets as of 2018, according to its most recent tax filing.One institution close to Hwang, and a beneficiary of his foundation, is The King’s College, a small Christian school in the heart of New York’s Financial District.In a statement to Bloomberg, the college said it was grateful for his generosity and that “our prayers are with Mr. Hwang and his staff.”McDonald’s JobThe story of both Bill Hwangs begins in South Korea, where he was born Sung Kook Hwang in 1964. The tale he has told friends and associates is a familiar one of immigrant striving -- followed by financial success that few even on Wall Street can fathom.Hwang grew up in a religious household (like roughly a third of Koreans, his parents were Christian). When he was a teenager, the family moved to Las Vegas, where his father got a job as a pastor at a local church. Hwang has told friends that he arrived in the U.S. unable to speak or write in English and only picked up the language while working nights at McDonald’s. Soon after, his father died and his mother moved the family to Los Angeles. Hwang went on to study economics at the University of California, Los Angeles, and then picked up an MBA at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.Finance beckoned -- and Hwang, it turned out, was very good at it. While a lowly salesman at Hyundai Securities, part of the sprawling Korean chaebol the Hyundai Group, he caught Julian Robertson’s eye. Hwang, not yet 33, was then handed a golden ticket to Wall Street: an offer to join Robertson’s Tiger Management, then at the top of its game.Hwang quickly distinguished himself by introducing Robertson to the Korean markets -- at the time headed into the teeth of the Asian financial crisis -- and masterminding what turned into a lucrative stake in SK Telecom Co.Hamptons LunchTiger colleagues say Hwang was one of Robertson’s most successful proteges -- a quiet, methodical analyst with intense focus. Even today, he keeps his desk free of all clutter, the better to focus his mind. Robertson, these people recall, dubbed him “the Michael Jordan of Asian investing.”Robertson, now 88, still considers Hwang a friend, and the two lunched together in the Hamptons a few months ago.“He’s not one to be tiny, that’s one thing for sure,” Robertson told Bloomberg after news of the Archegos losses broke.Hwang would eventually strike out on his own as a so-called Tiger cub. Initially, Hwang shot the lights out, returning an annualized 40% through 2007, when he managed $8 billion.The hot streak didn’t last. In late 2008, his Tiger Asia incurred stinging losses on a big bet against Volkswagen. Many other hedge funds were shorting the German automaker, too, and when Porsche Automobil Holding SE abruptly announced that it would raise its stake, all hell broke loose. VW soared 348% within 48 hours, crushing shorts like Hwang.Tiger Asia ended the year down 23%. Many investors pulled their money, angry that a hedge fund that was supposed to be focusing on Asia somehow got caught up in the massive squeeze.GameStop FrenzyIt was a painful and instructive lesson for Hwang, people who know him say. In the future, he’d hunt out stocks that many traders were shorting and go long instead. Millions of amateur investors took up that approach this year during the social media-fueled frenzy over GameStop and other stocks.But before the next success, Tiger Asia ran into more trouble -- this time, trouble big enough to bring Hwang’s days as a hedge fund manager to an end.When Tiger Asia pleaded guilty to wire fraud in 2012, the SEC said the firm used inside information to trade in shares of two Chinese banks. Hwang and his firm ended up paying $60 million to settle the criminal and civil charges. The SEC banned him from managing outside money and Hong Kong authorities prohibited him from trading there for four years (the ban ended in 2018).Shut out of hedge funds, Hwang opened Archegos, a family office. The firm, which recently employed some 50 people, initially occupied space in the Renzo Piano-designed headquarters of the New York Times. Today it’s based further uptown, by Columbus Circle, sharing its address with the Grace & Mercy Foundation.“My journey really began when I was having a lot of problems in our business about five or six years ago,” Hwang said in a 2017 video. “And I knew one thing, that this was a situation where money and connections couldn’t really help. But somehow I was reminded I had to go to the words of the God.”That belief helped Hwang rebuild his financial empire at dizzying speed as banks loaned him billions of dollars to ratchet up his bets that unraveled spectacularly as the financial firms panicked. What ensued was one of the greatest margin calls of all time, pushing his giant portfolio into liquidation. Some of the banks may end up with combined losses of as much as $10 billion, according to analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.Leveraged Blowout: How Hwang’s Archegos Blindsided Global BanksAs a bruised Wall Street points its collective finger at Hwang, his Christian associates have rallied around him.Doug Birdsall, honorary co-chairman of the Lausanne Movement, a global group that seeks to mobilize evangelical leaders, said Hwang always likes to think big. When he met with him to discuss a new 30-story building in New York for the American Bible Society, Hwang said, “Why build 30 stories? Build it 66 stories high. There are 66 books in the bible.”Before so much went so wrong so fast, Archegos appeared to be ramping up. A year ago, Hwang petitioned the SEC to let him work or run a broker-dealer; the SEC agreed.It’s impossible to say where Bill Hwang, the hard-charging financial speculator, ends, and Bill Hwang, the Christian evangelist and philanthropist, begins. People who know him say the one is inseparable from the other. Despite brushes with regulators, staggering trading losses and the question swirling around his market dealings, they say Hwang often speaks of bridging God and mammon, of bringing Christian teaching to the money-centric world of Wall Street.”If you know how Bill lives, you will never think this man is worth the kind of money he was,” said John Bai, a finance executive who’s known Hwang for 30 years. “Maybe for some it’s an epic disappearance of wealth, but he’s got God on his side. I am not worried about Bill. He’s not about the money.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.