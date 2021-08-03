U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,393.50
    +13.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,850.00
    +129.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,985.50
    +32.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,223.90
    +13.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.62
    +0.36 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.80
    -8.40 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    -0.15 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1886
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.87
    +0.63 (+3.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3912
    +0.0028 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1390
    -0.1700 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,506.31
    -965.31 (-2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    933.79
    -27.11 (-2.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,101.44
    +19.72 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

Email Marketing Software Market to Gain Momentum; Rising Emphasis on Customer Relations to Propel Market, states Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·9 min read

The Report lists the Main Companies Operating in the Market: AWeber Communications, Benchmark Internet Group, , Constant Contact, Inc, ConvertKit LLC, Jivox Corporation, Deluxe Corporation, GetResponse Sp. z o.o, HubSpot, Inc, iContact Marketing Corp, Infusion Software, Inc, j2 Global, Inc, Mad Mimi, Mailchimp, Pinpointe On-Demand, Inc, , Sendinblue

Pune, India, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global email marketing software market size is predicted to reach USD 2,275.5 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. The increasing attention by companies towards promotional emails to attract customers will be a dynamic factor for the growth of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Email Marketing Software Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Channel (Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Customers (B2C)), Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), By Application (Email Lead Generation, Sales Reporting, Customer Management, Template Management, Reporting and Analytics, and Others), By Industry (Banking, Finance, Security and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare, Retail, Consumer Goods, Travel and Transportation, Information Technology Enabled Service (ITeS), and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 1,025.7 million in 2019.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/email-marketing-software-market-103100
Market Driver:

Rising Email Automation Trend to Augment Growth

The focus of major companies towards improving customer relations by implementing email marketing will boost the email marketing software market growth. For instance, salesforce.com, Inc, a cloud-based American software company announced its survey in 2017, which indicated that most of the business to business (B2B) marketers are still preferring email marketing for their campaign. The survey also stated that email marketing gains traction in the industry by showcasing 106% growth during the year 2015 to 2017. The email automation trend has gained popularity over the years. Automated email marketing offers the facility to send out emails to customers automatically, which improves customer engagement. The rising awareness regarding the advantageous features of automated email among enterprises will spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period. The growing emphasis on promotional email including welcome series email, nurture series emails, birthday or anniversary emails, or user verification emails offered by email software automation will have a tremendous impact on the market in the forthcoming years.

Key questions answered in the report:

  • What will the Email Marketing Software Market growth rate of Nuclear Medicines Radioisotopes market in 2026?

  • What are the key factors driving the global market?

  • Who are the key manufacturers in Email Marketing Software Market space?

  • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the market?

  • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Email Marketing Software Market Size?

  • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?

  • What are the Email Marketing Software Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Nuclear Medicines Radioisotopes industry?

  • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of market?

  • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Email Marketing Software Market industry?

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Email Marketing Software Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/email-marketing-software-market-103100

Regional Analysis:

Presence of Numerous Enterprises to Enable Growth in North America

The Email Marketing Software Market in North America stood at USD 355.4 million in 2019 and is predicted to dominate the global market during the forecast period owing to the rising inclination towards email marketing platform for enhancing advertising capabilities. The presence of small & medium enterprises will further foster growth in the region in the foreseeable future. Asia Pacific is predicted to witness a substantial growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for technology in the developing countries. The penetration of high-speed internet services will further aid the adoption of email marketing in the region. The emergence of digital marketing companies in India will have an excellent effect on the market. The small companies and startup are leveraging email marketing software as the most cost-effective tool to expand their customer base, which in turn, will boost the market in the forthcoming years. The expansion of IT companies in developing nations such as India and China will promote the growth of the Email Marketing Software Market.

Key Development:

November 2019: Shopify, a multinational e-commerce company announced the release of an email marketing tool named Shopify Email. The innovative tool offers customized email templates and tracking of email marketing campaigns inside Shopify Marketing

Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/email-marketing-software-market-103100

Email Marketing Software Market Share Report Scope and segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020 to 2027

Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR

10.5%

2027 Value Projection

USD 2275.5 Million

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2019

USD 1025.7 Million

Historical Data for

2016 to 2018

No. of Pages

150

Segments covered

Channel, Deployment, Enterprise size, Application, Industry.

Growth Drivers

Presence of Numerous Enterprises to Enable Growth in North America

Rising Email Automation Trend to Augment Growth



Pitfalls & Challenges

Low Email Deliverability Rate Impeding the Adoption of Email Marketing Platforms

Top Key Players of Email Marketing Software Market:

  • AWeber Communications.

  • Benchmark Internet Group

  • Campaign Monitor Pty Ltd.

  • Constant Contact, Inc.

  • ConvertKit LLC.

  • Jivox Corporation

  • Deluxe Corporation

  • GetResponse Sp. z o.o.

  • HubSpot, Inc.

  • iContact Marketing Corp.

  • Infusion Software, Inc.

  • j2 Global, Inc.

  • Mad Mimi

  • Mailchimp

  • Pinpointe On-Demand, Inc.

  • Salesforce.com, inc.

  • Sendinblue

Quick Buy - Email Marketing Software Market:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103100

Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Approach

    • Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

    • Key Industry Developments – In Response to the COVID-19 Impact

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Force Analysis

  • Global Email Marketing Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size and Forecast – By Channel (Value)

      • Business-to-Business

      • Business-to-Customers

    • Market Size and Forecast – By Deployment (Value)

      • On Premise

      • Cloud

    • Market Size and Forecast – By Enterprise Size (Value)

      • Large Enterprises

      • Small & Medium Enterprises

    • Email Marketing Software Market Size and Forecast – By Application (Value)

      • Email Lead Generation

      • Sales Reporting

      • Customer Management

      • Template Management

      • Reporting and Analytics

      • Others (Web Forms, Event Triggered Mail, Push Notifications, Etc.)

    • Market Size and Forecast – By Industry (Value)

      • BFSI

      • IT and Telecommunications

      • Retail

      • Healthcare

      • Consumer Goods

      • Travel and Transportation

      • Information Technology Enabled Service

      • Others (Media and Entertainment, Education, Government, Etc.)

    • Email Marketing Software Market Size and Forecast – By Region (Value)

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

  • North America Email Marketing Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size and Forecast – By Channel (Value)

      • Business-to-Business

      • Business-to-Customers

    • Market Size and Forecast – By Deployment (Value)

      • On Premise

      • Cloud

    • Market Size and Forecast – By Enterprise Size (Value)

      • Large Enterprises

      • Small & Medium Enterprises

    • Market Size and Forecast – By Application (Value)

      • Email Lead Generation

      • Sales Reporting

      • Customer Management

      • Template Management

      • Reporting and Analytics

      • Others (Web Forms, Event Triggered Mail, Push Notifications, Etc.)

    • Email Marketing Software Market Size and Forecast – By Industry (Value)

      • BFSI

      • IT and Telecommunications

      • Retail

      • Healthcare

      • Consumer Goods

      • Travel and Transportation

      • Information Technology Enabled Service

      • Others (Media and Entertainment, Education, Government, Etc.)

    • Market Size and Forecast – By Country (Value)

      • United States

      • Canada

TOC Continued…!

Have Any Query? Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/email-marketing-software-market-103100

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipsets Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Chipset Type (Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs)), By Application (Natural Language Processing (NLP), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Machine Learning), By Computing Technology (Cloud Computing and Edge Computing), By Function (Training and Inference), By Industry and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Payment Processing Solutions Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Payment Method (Debit Card, Credit Card, e-Wallet, Automated Clearing House (ACH), and Others), By Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunications, Travel and Hospitality, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Adaptive Learning Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Deployment (On Premise, Cloud), By End User (K-12, Higher Education, Corporate), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Virtual Meeting Software (3D Virtual Event) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (VR Headset, Without VR Headset), By Function (Virtual Event, Video Conferencing, Mobile Event App, Event Management, Lead Retrieval, Attendee Management, Gamification, and Others), By Deployment (On-premises and Cloud), By Enterprises Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), By Industry and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Web Conferencing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution and Services), By Deployment (Hosted Web Conferencing, On-Premises Web Conferencing, Managed Web Conferencing and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)), By End-use (Education, Government, Healthcare, IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/email-marketing-software-market-10054


Recommended Stories

  • Companies Pay New Workers Higher Wages, and Current Employees Ask, ‘What About Us?’

    Companies across the U.S. are raising the pay floor for new employees in a difficult hiring market, prompting longtime workers to reassess their own compensation and get more.

  • BP ups dividend and announces $1.4bn buyback as profits recover

    BP made a profit of $7.8bn in the first six months of 2021, compared to a loss of $21.2bn in the first half of 2020.

  • Your retirement savings could take a hit: What you need to know about taxes

    Many investors are so focused on accumulating wealth that they neglect the second part of the equation.

  • Poshmark to Launch in India

    Poshmark’s latest expansion takes the social selling platform to a new market — and brings CEO Manish Chandra full circle, he tells WWD.

  • Oil Drops Again as Delta’s Spread Across China Threatens Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell for a second day as investors weighed the risk to consumption posed by the spread of the delta coronavirus variant, including in the key market of China, where officials are battling an uptick in cases.West Texas Intermediate was 0.3% lower after slumping on Monday by the most in two weeks. The highly infectious variant is forcing governments to reimpose or extend curbs. Across China, the region’s no. 1 crude market, residents in Beijing were advised not the leave the cap

  • US Company Sues 'Collusive' Ocean Carriers, Alleging Price Manipulation

    A U.S. manufacturer is accusing two of the world's largest ocean carriers of reneging on its container service contract for imports from Asia so that the carriers can instead charge other shippers exorbitant transportation rates on the spot market. In a complaint filed on Wednesday with the Federal Maritime Commission, Easton, Pennsylvania-based MCS Industries, a maker of household furnishings, also accuses China's COSCO Shipping Lines, Switzerland's MSC Mediterranean Shipping, and their competi

  • Why investors must begin to think about crypto investing from a tax perspective

    Lisa Ellis, MoffettNathanson Partner, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss new crypto reporting requirements in the updated infrastructure bill and what that means for the cryptocurrency industry.

  • A Trucking Crisis Has the U.S. Looking for More Drivers Abroad

    (Bloomberg) -- A shortage of truckers across the U.S. has become so severe that companies are trying to bring in drivers from abroad like seemingly never before.For the first time in her 10-year trucking career, Holly McCormick has found herself coordinating with an agency in South Africa to source foreign drivers. A recruiter for Groendyke Transport Inc., McCormick has doubled her budget since the pandemic and is still having trouble finding candidates.The U.S. has been grappling with a chronic

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 2nd, 2021

    It’s a bearish start to the day for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move back through to $40,000 would settle the markets.

  • Tale of Fake Hewlett-Packard Gear Spurs Arrest in China, Lawsuit

    (Bloomberg) -- When three Chinese nationals were jailed in Beijing almost a decade ago and accused of selling fake Hewlett-Packard Co. networking gear, it looked like an example of U.S. companies getting what they’d long demanded: aggressive protection of intellectual property in the world’s most populous nation.A drawn-out court case heading to trial in Massachusetts paints a much muddier picture. The three, exonerated in China, accuse the former Silicon Valley icon of setting them up. They arg

  • Why this big donut chain is seeing a resurgence

    Restaurant Brands begins to see better fortunes for one of its key fast food brands.

  • Two more suppliers say payments are overdue from indebted Evergrande

    Advertising firm Leo Group said it is applying to a Chinese court to freeze 356 million yuan ($55.06 million) in assets of Evergrande Group for overdue payments, the latest supplier to sue the indebted property developer. Leo's lawsuit disclosed in a securities filing late on Monday comes after Huaibei Mining Holdings said last week its construction unit is suing Evergrande over an overdue 400 million yuan in fees. And Langfang Development said last week a court has ordered Evergrande's shares in the company be frozen for three years following a ruling on a lawsuit between Evergrande and an investment company.

  • All Bullish Bets on DraftKings Are Off for Now

    DKNG is correcting and still pointed down. In this daily bar chart of DKNG, below, we can see that the $53-$48 area did not provide any support and prices continued to weaken. DKNG has since weakened.

  • Western Australia takes step-up in battery chemicals production

    Western Australia is preparing to take a bigger slice of the booming global battery market, forecast to grow to $150 billion by 2030, as it moves beyond mining lithium and nickel into chemical processing. Three big battery chemicals plants are set to come on line in coming months, while Germany's BASF is part of a pilot project with a state government research body to build a precursor chemical plant to blend the feeds used by battery makers. As investors and electric vehicle makers look for supply chains away from dominant producer China, Australia believes it can compete on price and is banking on what it says are its solid credentials in responsible production.

  • Can older workers command a better salary when switching jobs?

    After weeks and a mind-numbing series of seven or eight interviews with a cast of company characters from a recruiter to a hiring manager, a senior manager, potential co-workers and on down the line, you were selected for the position. It’s a shadow of what you earned in your previous job. “Can I negotiate?” It’s a question I get asked a lot by older job seekers.

  • Marathon Digital to Buy $121M of Mining Machines From Bitmain

    The contract is for 30,000 Antminer S19J Pro machines, the company said in a statement.

  • COVID and Brexit-hit supply chains lead to 'sharp rise' in UK manufacturing costs

    According to Markit's monthly PMI, raw material, staff and skill shortages were all major factors stymieing output growth and contributing to a further marked increase in input purchasing.

  • Analysis-Riding the oil price rebound: Gulf states to accelerate asset sales

    Saudi Aramco and other Gulf oil producers are following in the footsteps of Abu Dhabi with plans to raise tens of billions of dollars through sales of stakes in energy assets, capitalising on a rebound in crude prices to attract foreign investors. The moves, in a region traditionally possessive of its refineries, power plants and pipelines, highlight the pressure on petrostates to raise funds to diversify their sources of revenue and to bolster national finances hit by a recent slump in oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic. After selling a significant minority stake in its oil pipelines to foreign investors for $12.4 billion in June, Saudi Aramco is weighing selling both downstream and upstream assets, two people familiar with the matter said.

  • Why One Longtime Asia Investor Thinks the Reaction to China’s Crackdown Is Overblown

    Barron's spoke with Matthews Asia's Robert Horrocks about China's latest regulatory moves, the VIE structure, and what the latest moves mean for China's views on private enterprises.

  • The Single Biggest Reason to Sell Dogecoin and Buy These Stocks Instead

    The single biggest reason to sell Dogecoin right now and never look back is its complete lack of competitive advantages. For instance, you'll often hear Dogecoin enthusiasts tout its lower transaction fees relative to the Big Two in crypto, Bitcoin and Ethereum.